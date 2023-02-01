You May Not Admit It, but These Slightly Snobby Products Will Become Your Favorites

Finding cheap but excellent products on Amazon has become a sport for many people. We endlessly search for the most affordable products with the highest stars, but sometimes we like to splash out and treat ourselves to something special, unique and a little bougie. It can be hard to resist products that give an air of exclusivity. Whether it’s an incredible coffee machine that a barista would be proud of or Egyptian cotton sheets, sometimes you don’t want to cheap out on yourself but want to get the best you can get. Don’t beat yourself up about it; embrace it.

We’ve found 38 slightly snobby products from Amazon that you might not want to admit that you love, but that will quickly become your favorite once you indulge. From luxury brands to high-end materials, home to fashion, these products will add a touch of class and elegance to your life. So, whether you’re looking to treat yourself or looking for a special gift, keep reading to discover our top picks that may make you feel a little bit snobbish but in a good way.

This Electric Wine Set Will Make Your Wine Taste Better This electric wine set will change your dinner party game, even if it's only dinner for one. Why mess around with a manual corkscrew when an electric bottle opener can have it all sorted in ten seconds? This set comes with an electric opener that can get through 80 bottles for each charge, a wine aerator pourer that lets your wine breathe in seconds (therefore tastes better), and a vacuum cork to keep your bottle fresh if you leave a drop.

This Ultimate Coffee Machine Can Do Everything You Need It To If you like coffee, then you will love this machine. It's the type of appliance that guests will not be able to stop gushing over. Sure, it's a tad over the top for the average person but who cares. You can make four different brew styles — classic, rich, over ice, or specialty brew — and then make anything from a regular cappuccino to lattes, espressos and macchiatos. It even makes a decent iced coffee. The device might look fancy, but it will save you a fortune on cafe trips.

These Spice Stickers Improve the Look of Your Cabinet Look as if you've had a professional home organizer come in and sort out your spice cupboard with these spice stickers. They have a clean but effective design and will instantly transform your cabinets and allow you to see what you're cooking with. With one five start reviewer saying, 'I'll admit I bought these after watching lots of TikTok organizing videos, lol. These were easy to label, and the silicone funnel makes filling and re-filling easy. Highly recommend.'

These Egyptian Cotton Sheets Are a Huge Hit With Over 92K Reviews These Egyptian cotton sheets are sung about in lyrics and now we know why. This luxury four-piece set has a 1,800 thread count and has scored over 92,000 five-star ratings. Reviewers have found that they wash well too. 'Smooth and soft. Wash and dry well; follow instructions and very little wrinkling,' one reviewer shared.

You Need This Smokeless Fire Pit for Your Yard Keep snug and warm with this bougie fire pit. Behind the glass wind guard, natural red lava pieces fill the burner bowl and help retain the warmth longer, and there's no soot or ash to clear up, making this patio heater an excellent addition to any garden or courtyard. Reviewers love its heat, and one said: 'This is a very nice and elegant firepit! Very well made and makes sitting outside on our deck at our river house so much more enjoyable!'.

This Handmade Rug Will Elevate Any Room in Your House Add simple style to your living area with this handmade rug. The hand-loomed style looks very chic without being over the top. It will look perfect in any room, from living areas to bedrooms. But it also comes in six colors as well as different shapes.

This Smart Mug Keeps Your Coffee Hot All Day You can now control how hot your coffee is with an app. If you love coffee, then this might soon become your best buy. This smart mug can keep your cup of Joe to your favorite temperature all day, so you never have to waste a sip. It doesn't just have to be coffee either; you can select your beverage of choice for optimal temperature, whether it's coffee, tea, milk, or even water. It's got you covered.

This Boutique-Style Sofa Transforms Into a Fancy Guest Bed This sofa is excellent if you need to make the most of a space, particularly in an apartment or small living room. It looks very expensive and has different positions you can maneuver it into – sitting, lounging, and sleeping. Reviewers have mentioned that it's pretty heavy, so make sure you have people to help you get it into your house and assemble it. It's undoubtedly a great spot for friends to crash.

Get the Best Clean Without Lifting a Finger With This Robot This robot vacuum and mop will clean every inch of your home, and you won't even have to think about it for over a month. Hair is often the biggest problem with vacuums, but this comes with a self-cleaning brush roll that removes hair wrap as it happens. It also has a thorough mapping for the house and takes it row by row so every inch is covered. You can even set a schedule to clean the home and use voice control to give it commands.

Once You Use This Bidet, You Will Never Go Back Make sure you get a thorough clean every time with this bidet attachment. We know it sounds bougie, but reviewers swear you reach a whole new plane of existence after discovering a bidet's joys. This gives a gentle spray, and you can even use warm water to get less shock. It's a game-changer in the bathroom.

These 24K Gold Eye Masks Will Turn Back the Clock We never thought we'd buy eye masks with 24K gold in them, but it works. It might seem like such a waste of gold, but you'll be delighted with the results when your puffy eyes and dark circles disappear. The gold properties have anti-aging properties and get to work within 20 minutes, making it look like you just got eight hours of sleep.

These Scales Help You Reach Your Health Goals This kitchen scale gives you so much detail it leaves you with no excuses not to hit your health goals. It can sync directly with a fitness and nutrition app to tell you many handy metrics like calories, fat, protein, and sugar. There's no more estimating as you will create special meals whenever you're armed with this.

Get Rid of Your Hangovers With Wine Wands Don't suffer after enjoying a glass or two of wine; try these wine wands. Simply stir the wand in your wine for five minutes and it removes histamines, sulfites, and tannins. It's safe to use and doesn't affect the taste, which you'll be grateful for.

This Bathroom Mirror Won't Get Steamed Up Are you sick of your mirror getting steamed up? You won't have to worry anymore once you install this LED mirror that uses anti-fog technology. To get your mirror clear, all you do is simply touch the sensor. Depending on your preferred lighting, you can select different brightness from warm white to white light.

Get a Better Clean With This Water Flosser Ditch your regular plastic floss, and swap it for this water flosser. For a deeper clean, this water flosser has three settings and pressure control so you can personalize your experience. If you're short on time, it's waterproof, so that you can use it in the shower. It comes complete with a travel bag, storage case, and a travel plug that allows it to be used around the world.

This Professional-Grade Massage Gun Will Work Out Your Knots Those knots won't work themselves out, whether it's from a brutal workout or being hunched over your desk. Athletes use these massage guns, and now you can too. This device comes with seven-speed levels and 12 massage heads to effectively relieve your neck, back, shoulders, and more from that muscle soreness.

Everyone Will Compliment You When You Wear Burberry Touch When you look good, you also want to smell good. Use a scent with staying power, rather than a cheaper alternative, so you don't have to use as much. This Burberry Touch Eau De Toilette has deep notes of nutmeg, cedarwood, and white pepper. One five-star reviewer said a single spritz is sufficient for a night out. 'Had many compliments on the smell, and it will last you all day.'.

This Is the Ultimate Cheese Board Take your next cheese and wine night to new levels, or blow up on TikTok with your spread, as this bamboo cheese and meat board has got it all. It has a typical cheeseboard setup, but it also has a concealed drawer for serving utensils. It also has additional internal boards that slide out to create a lavish spread. So your guests know what they're snacking on, you can use the chalk and slate labels to guide them through the banquet.

Infuse Your Water With Healing Crystals in This Water Bottle This Water Bottle contains a Black Obsidian crystal that is said to possess healing properties and looks pretty awesome. It's suitable for hot or cold drinks, so from now on, all of your beverages can have a touch of the power of this crystal. It also comes with a neoprene sleeve and is excellent to take wherever you go. Could this be any more extra?

Set Up Your Own Steam Room With These Shower Tablets Bring the spa home with you and breathe easy with the powerful combination of eucalyptus, mint, and menthol. These 'bath bomb' style tablets get placed in your shower tray while you enjoy your wash and get clean, as they emit essential oil-infused steam for an aromatherapy session. Make sure the steamers aren't in the direct line of fire and you'll be good to go.

This Cast Iron Skillet Will Last You a Lifetime What kitchen is complete without a cast iron skillet? This pre-seasoned skillet makes a mean steak, but it can also be used to sear, sauté, bake, broil, braise, or grill. You can even use this cast iron skillet on an induction cooktop, in the oven, on the stove, or over a campfire. One five-star reviewer shared tips on getting the most out of it: 'This is a fantastic price, and the pan will be passed through generations if taken care of… And yes you can wash it'

This Self-Cleaning Litter Box Will Keep Things Clean This self-cleaning litter box might look like your cat is climbing into a washing machine, but the Catboat will take care of your kitty's number 1's and number 2's. The litter box automatically cleans the box, so you don't need to poop scoop. All you have to do is remove the litter bag, and what's best is that it keeps it smelling fresh too. With the app, you can even keep an eye on your kitty's tray from afar.

Get Rid of Dry Coughs With This Powerful Humidifier Get a good night's sleep and ease your cough with a humidifier. Instead of suffering from a dry cough that keeps you up at night, consider buying a humidifier. This 6L size comes with a top fill section, which is much better than other models and can leak. There's a quiet sleep mode so it can keep going at night. You can also control it from anywhere and monitor the room's optimal humidity.

Try This Steamer Instead of an Iron If you aren't one for ironing, then consider this steamer instead. This steamer can work on various fabrics, from silk to wool and linen, blasting the wrinkles for a professional finish. It works fast so there's no need to worry about getting out the ironing board.

This Sun Lamp Boosts Your Mood & Aids Sleep If you spend a lot of time indoors or have difficulty waking up in the cooler months, boost your mood with this light sunlamp. This is one of the most incredible designs we've seen and won't stand out in your home but instead enhance it. We know that sunlight regulates our body's cycles and moods so this daylight lamp will bring some sunshine to you without harmful UV rays. This therapy light will help with winter blues, regulate your sleep, and boost your energy.

This Toothpaste Will Make You Feel Rich Once you've tried this toothpaste, you won't want to return to the regular brands. Who doesn't want a hit of cinnamon and mint when they brush their teeth? It screams rich and exotic. Marvis is often supplied in high-end hotels so using it at home will make you feel like you're winning at life, and your guests will be extremely impressed.

Wrap Yourself in Luxury With This Cashmere Scarf Not everyone has a cashmere scarf, but it's hard to live without one once you're in the know. This scarf is 100% pure cashmere and is soft to the touch. It gives you warmth when you need it and instantly upgrades your outfit with a hit of luxury. There are also 21 styles to choose from.

This Supreme Cooker Can Do Everything You Will Need It To You've heard of an air fryer, but this one does it all. The Ninja SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer can steam, roast, bake, and even slow cook. It can create 15-minute meals in just one pot for the whole family and healthy ones, too, with the air fryer cutting 75% less fat than traditional deep frying.

Feel the Benefit of Switching to These Pillowcases We know the benefits of silk pillowcases are better hair and smoother complexion. These silk pillowcases naturally nourish your hair and skin. Say goodbye to morning lines, wrinkles, and acne. These pillowcases come in 30 colors and go from toddler to king-size.

These Candles Are Extremely Classy Don't underestimate the power of scent, and don't cheap out on yourself with supermarket brands. Instead, why not try these premium soy candles infused with essential oils? We like the simple design that wouldn't look out of place on a neat accent table. We love the smoke and vanilla scent, but there's also a fireside, pine and clove, vintage leather or lavender woods to choose from.

Install This Shower Head for Softer Water Soften your water with this gadget that filters out impurities. This Nosame shower head has three modes (rainfall, massage, and jetting spray), so your shower is better than ever. It even gives you more pressure and helps you save 30% of water. After installing the shower head, reviewers have noticed the benefits and have been enjoying the extra pressure. 'I have noticed that my hair, as well as my skin, is softer.,' one buyer said.

The Echo Show Lets Your Watch Your Shows & Get Organized Use the Echo Show to keep your home organized, from to-do lists and shared calendars; it has a 15.6" Full HD (1080p) bright display and Fire TV as well. You can watch your favorite shows and movies, but then couple that with sticky notes and even ask Alexa for meal ideas when you're lacking inspiration. The photo frame feature is a nice touch for family photos and artwork.

This Bike Will Let You Work Out While You Work Get a workout in while you're working from home. This bike desk will allow you to pedal quietly even while you're on a video call. There are even arm rollers to give you a massage. It also will only take up a little space as it folds too. It's never easy to hit your exercise goals and get paid simultaneously.

This Electric Lunch Box Will Transform Boring Lunches When you work in an office or spend a lot of time on the road, enjoying a hot, nutritional lunch can be hard. This electric lunch box will change that. It comes in on-trend hues with a matte finish, a far cry from school lunch boxes from days gone by. It's the perfect size for one meal and can even hold liquids, like soup, without spilling a drop.

This Samsonite Suitcase Makes Travel So Much Easier Travel in style with this lightweight but super-tough Winfield 3 DLX Suitcase. It's large enough for long trips and has a packing divider and zippered pockets to get the most out of your luggage and keep it organized. The exterior is scratch-resistant, so it's incredibly durable, and it comes with an integrated TSA lock to deter thieves. Also, the multi-directional spinner wheels make travel much more effortless.

Your Pup Will Love You Even More if You Get This Cozy Bed Give your fur baby something to snuggle into with this epic dog

This Luxury Brand Belongs in Your Bathroom Aesop is known for being high quality. Its simple aesthetic is well-known to those with expensive taste. Rather than using hand wash that will dry out your hands, nourish them with Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash followed by the Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm that will leave you with notes of Mandarin Rind, Rosemary Leaf, and Cedar Atlas. You don’t need to use a lot either; a little goes a long way, unlike cheaper brands. Find it on Amazon