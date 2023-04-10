these useful finds are worth every cent

Investing in products that make your life easier and more efficient is always a wise decision, and fortunately, there are many practical and useful finds available on the market. From innovative gadgets to simple but effective tools, these products can save you time, money, and frustration in your daily routine. Whether you’re looking to improve your organization skills or upgrade your home office setup, these items are definitely worth the investmen

Liquid Glass® Thinking Putty® Enjoy hours of stress-relieving fun with Crazy Aaron's Liquid Glass® Thinking Putty®. It features a clear, glass-like appearance and has a smooth, satisfying texture that makes it perfect for fidgeting, stretching, and playing. This versatile putty also can bounce, stretch, tear, and even shatter, making it a fun and engaging way to relieve stress and anxiety.

Eyeglass Holder Need a place to keep your glasses? This IBWell eyeglass holder is much more handsome and sweet than a boring eyeglass case. Plus, reaching for your glasses in the morning only to find them on a cute koala can make your day better.

Secure Delivery Box This Step2 Express Package Delivery Box is a convenient solution for receiving packages at your home when you need to pop out to run errands or receive a delivery notice after leaving the house for the day. Not only does this box provide a secure location for package delivery, but it also keeps packages safe from theft or damage. It is also designed to be weather-resistant, protecting your parcels from the elements.

Universal Sofa Covers If you have yet to see the satisfying Tik Tok videos of these Giroayus Wear-Resistant Universal Sofa Covers, then check them out. These are durable individual pieces of furniture protection made from high-stretch elastic and anti-slip spandex and they can fit a variety of styles and sizes. They are easy to install and remove and machine-washable for easy maintenance. They can protect your sofa from dirt, pet hair, and spills, ensuring it stays clean and looks new.

Get Creative With This 3D Printer When 3D printers first came onto the scene, it seemed like something that could never be in each of our homes. We're happy to share that's no longer true. This Official Creality Ender 3 Pro 3D Printer brings that high-tech 3D printing right into the home. The only limit is the user's imagination.

This Smart Bird Feeder Is a Better Way to Watch the Neighborhood Birds Always keep an eye on the birds that feed with this Smart Bird Feeder. It has a camera that doesn't interrupt the feeding of birds but allows users to watch them up close and personal.

Sofa Sack The Sofa Sack is a plush bean bag sofa with a super soft microsuede cover. It is filled with memory foam for extra comfort and can be used by kids, adults, and couples as a lounger chair. The jumbo size of the bean bag makes it a perfect piece of furniture for Netflix and chilling in any room in the house.

Make Your Memories Last Forever With This Handheld Portable Printer Looking for a way to keep your precious memories alive? Look no further than the Handheld Portable Printer. This wireless Bluetooth color printer is the perfect tool for printing your favorite photos, whether for gift cards, stamps, t-shirts, logos, or barcodes. With its easy-to-use interface and high-quality ink cartridges, you can create professional-grade prints right from the comfort of your home.

Portable Power Station This Anker 521 Portable Power Station can be used in various settings, making it perfect for outdoor adventures, camping, tailgating, and power outages. With a capacity of 256Wh, it can power a wide range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, tablets, and small appliances. The built-in LiFePO4 battery pack provides a long-lasting and stable power supply. The power station also features a 200W 6-port powerhouse, 2 AC outlets, and a 60W USB-C PD output, allowing you to charge multiple devices simultaneously. Additionally, this power station comes with an optional solar panel for charging via solar power, making it an excellent option for those who want to be off-grid. The LED light on the top of the device can also be used as a flashlight.

This Silicone Mat Will Protect Your Counter Tops After washing dishes, don't let the wet scourer sit on the side festering. You can now install this silicone drip catcher with two funnels for the water to drip into the sink and stop it from collecting. It's so wide you can leave your hand soap on it, a scourer, or just air-dry kitchenware when you need it. It's super-handy and will keep your counter looking good.

Adhesive Mirrors Make any room in your home look brighter and more prominent with the simple addition of these JUNEBRUSHS acrylic mirrors. They're a quick and affordable way to give any room a makeover and are both decorative and functional. They're only $24.99 for 18 sheets and their adhesive backing makes them super easy to install.

Motion Sensor Night Lights These LANDGOO Motion Sensor Night Lights are a convenient and energy-efficient way to illuminate dark spaces in your home. It features a motion sensor that detects movement and turns on the light automatically, making it easy to navigate in the dark. The light is powered by a rechargeable battery and can be placed anywhere with its magnetic body. It is designed with a wooden wall sconce style and provides a warm and cozy ambiance to any room. The night light is excellent for use in hallways, stairways, and even as a cabinet light. It's a great way to add a touch of convenience and safety to your home.

Cordless Hand Vacuum The convenience of not having to worry about a wayward cable will make your cleaning jobs easier and faster, which is why we recommend this powerful yet lightweight Shark WANDVAC. Unlike other flimsy hand vacuums, it has a high suction power for the most demanding jobs, so you can use it for your car and cleaning up after your pet.

This Bamboo Cutting Board Makes an Epic Food Prep Station This is an epic food prep station. The bamboo cutting board has easy-to-use grater and slicer blades and what they call a 'juice groove' to stop messy spills. This chopping board comes complete with storage, where you can collect your sliced food. If you're not eating it straightaway you can cover it with one of the silicone lids which will keep it airtight.

No-Tie Shoelaces If you're a fan of sneakers, then you won't have to be frustrated by how complicated and long the tie-up process is if you have these Anan520 shoelaces. They're elastic, which means you can easily slip them into your shoes, and they won't untie, which makes them safer if you love going out for runs.

Electric Spin Scrubber Blitz through household chores with this SZFIXEZ electric scrubber that puts power behind cleaning tasks. It's powerful and made with four cleaning heads to tackle different kinds of cleaning jobs, dramatically cutting down your cleaning time. It's also cordless for safe and easy cleaning.

Combat Pet Odors & Stains With This Pet Stain PowerBrush Carpet stains are one of the hardest things to clean. Getting into the fibers to clean out the odors and stains can be challenging. But this Bissell Pet Stain Eraser PowerBrush works on even the toughest pet stains. And yes, it can also be used for red wine as well.

This Bluetooth Kit Will Instantly Update Your Car Stereo If you have an older model car, it might not have Bluetooth capabilities. But that doesn't matter with this Bluetooth car kit. You'll be able to answer and receive calls with your smartphone and stream the music you want to play with no fuss. All you need is a 3.5mm audio input and you're good to go.

Magnetic Window Cleaner Get double the amount of work in with less effort using the Tyroler Bright Tools window cleaner that cleans both the inside and hard-to-reach outside of your windows at the same time. It's both efficient and solves the issue of the outside of your windows looking grimy, and it comes with two plush microfiber cloths to dry and polish your windows. And don't worry, the magnets are powerful but also come with a three-meter anti-falling rope for safety.

Never Miss a Dose Again With This Pill Organizer If you need to stay on track with your medications and supplements, this Pill Organizer is for you. This compact organizer features seven detachable compartments, each with a waterproof cover, making it easy to take your pills on the go. With a simple design that ensures that you never miss a dose again, whether traveling or simply needing a better way to organize your daily medications, the pill organizer is a perfect choice.

Get a Stress Free Packing Experience With These Compression Packing Cubes Traveling can be stressful, but packing doesn't have to be. These Compression Packing Cubes are made of high-quality, durable materials; these cubes are designed to maximize space and keep your clothes and accessories organized and easy to find. The compression zippers allow you to pack more in less space, while the mesh top panel allows for easy identification of contents. They're perfect for all types of travel, from weekend getaways to long-haul trips.

Baby Yoda Toothpaste Dispenser You can make a regular and boring toothpaste tube into the highlight of your bathroom routine with this BonneChance toothpaste dispenser. Even if you're not a Star Wars fan, you must admit that Baby Yoda is adorable. Plus, it's a unique design and is very easy to use since all you need to do is squeeze, preventing less mess on the bathroom counter.

This Trash Can Manages Stinky Kitchen Smells Do you hate smelly garbage bins? This smart trash could be the key. It's touchless, so you don't have to get your hands dirty, and it comes fitted with an odor-absorbing filter to get rid of those nasty smells. People love it because the sensor holds the lid open longer than most and won't shut on your hands.

This 6-in-1 Spoon Will Be Your Kitchen MVP This six-in-one spoon can do it all; it is a whisk, slotted spoon, and colander for tiny portions of short pasta; this is your guy. It's the tool you will use every time you cook. It even works as a masher or garlic grinder or can siphon off excess oil or water from a pan.

Stay Powered Up On the Go With This Travel Power Strip Keeping your devices charged and ready to go can be challenging when you're on the road. That's where the Travel Power Strip comes in. With two AC outlets and three USB ports, you can charge all your devices simultaneously, including laptops, smartphones, tablets, and more. The compact size and lightweight design make it easy to pack in your carry-on or suitcase, and the 5-foot cord provides plenty of reaches. With surge and overcurrent protection, you can rest easy knowing your devices are safe and secure.

Don't Stress if You Forget to Put the Meat Out With This Thawing Tray Imagine this nightmare scenario. It's time to cook dinner for the family, but uh. Oh, the chicken is still in the freezer. Fix this problem fast with this Meat Thawing Tray that speeds up thawing and avoids disaster at meal times.

Take Furry Friends in This Pet Carrier Backpack Bring the family cat on the go with this genius Lollimeow Pet Carrier Backpack. It is the ultimate way for cats to stay safe while still getting to explore the great outdoors. Dog owners shouldn't get to have all the fun.

Blast Germs Anywhere With This Wand If you're conscious about germs, this portable sanitizer will be a handy tool to keep close. It uses UV technology to blast bacteria and viruses and needs to be held over an area for up to 10 seconds before it is free of germs. It's great for kitchen surfaces, dropped toys, planes, hotels, and more. One five-star reviewer shared: 'This is a great portable UV Light Sanitizer, all you have to do is turn it on, and all germs are GONE!'.