39 things that will give you summer feels and help kick seasonal blues to the curb

It’s officially time to wave goodbye to those seasonal blues and get ready to soak in the sun as summer is just right around the corner. Whether you plan on spending your summer vacation lounging by the pool or grilling with friends, there couldn’t be a better time than now to get planning on your fun-filled summer season. That’s why we have taken the time to compile a list of the 39 must-have products that will shift your mood from spring to summer and prepare you for all the fun that’s right ahead. From outdoor games that the whole family can enjoy to beach accessories that will maximize your day, these items are sure to bring in all of the summer feels and get you ready for the sunny days ahead.

These Silkworld Swim Trunks For Pool Day Get ready for your first dip in the pool this season while rocking these Silkworld Swim Trunks that come in a ton of fun colors and patterns to choose from. With their breathable fabric and stretchy design, you can soak in the sun while feeling confident and comfortable. Find it on Amazon

Soak in The Sun on This Jasonwell Raft Before you hop in the pool, make sure you have all of the pool-time accessories that are going to maximize your experience. This Jasonwell Raft is the perfect place to start as it allows you to fit up to two people at a time and has a built-in pillow to support your head and shoulders. Find it on Amazon

These Playing Cards For Poker On The Beach When you’re packing your pool or beach bag, don’t forget to bring along this Hoyle Playing Card Set. Although they may look like your average cards, they actually have a waterproof barrier that will protect your cards from getting wet or damaged. They are long-lasting and perfect for fun days by the water. Find it on Amazon

This Panini Press For The Most Satisfying Cheese-Pulls It’s time to spice up your lunchtime routine when the summer rolls around and this New House Panini Press is the perfect place to start. Whether you want to cook a fresh quesadilla or a melted grilled cheese, this panini press can do it all. With adjustable temperature and an easy cleaning process, you can’t go wrong with this kitchen essential. Find it on Amazon

These Huge Beach Towels For Maximum Coverage When it comes to prepping for your beach trip, it’s important to have all of the essentials that are going to assist in making it a successful day. Start off strong with these OCOOPA Beach Towels that are larger in size, allowing you to tan, relax and soak in the sun without stressing about getting sand everywhere. Find it on Amazon

This New Home Bed Set For The Hot Nights As a new season rolls around, it’s officially time to reset your house to match the vibes of the warm, sunny days ahead. This New Home Bed Set comes with a lightweight duvet and matching pillowcases that are a little more breathable for the warmer nights of the season. Find it on Amazon

These Drinking Glasses To Impress The Guests Whether you’re hosting the summer happy hours or just having a few friends over for a bite to eat, these Combler Drinking Glasses are guaranteed to impress your guests. They have a ribbed detailing with a transparent finish, making them perfect to enjoy all of your favorite beverages or cocktails. Find it on Amazon

This JBL Speaker is The Life of The Party Before you head on summer vacation, don’t forget to pack this JBL Speaker that has a built-in clip that makes it perfect to transport along on your adventures. Clip it onto your backpack, suitcase, or belt loop to carry around all of your favorite tunes, hands-free. Find it on Amazon

This Tabletop Fireplace is So Romantic If you’re planning on hosting a little backyard shindig, consider pulling out this Rozato Tabletop Fireplace that is perfect for roasting marshmallows or relaxing with friends. This fireplace is easily portable and doubles as a go-to piece of outdoor decor for the new season of the year. Find it on Amazon

Your Friends Will Love This EastPoint Badminton Set Get into the summer spirit with this EastPoint Badminton Set that features all of the essentials you will need to host the ultimate badminton game, right in the comfort of your home. With the long net, four rackets, and included badminton balls, you can play your favorite game in one simple step. Find it on Amazon

Take A Nap In This Hammock If the beach isn’t really your thing, consider finding relaxation in this PNAEUT Hammock this upcoming summer. This large hammock can fit up to two people at a time and comes with a carrying bag that makes it easy to bring along on all of your adventures. It’s easy to set up and perfect for reading a book, taking a nap, or soaking in the sun. Find it on Amazon

This SportBrella Umbrella To Resist Sun Damage Whether you are sitting on the beach, playing golf with your friends, or relaxing in the backyard, this SportBrella Umbrella is going to come in handy. With its 4-way swivel and a built-in clip, you can easily attach this umbrella to your chair, golf bag or stroller to keep your face and skin out of the sun. Find it on Amazon

These String Lights Are So Dainty As it begins to get a little warmer outside, it’s time to add a touch of decor to your outdoor area. These Brightown String Lights are an affordable and stunning option that is guaranteed to light up your space. They don’t require any batteries and can serve as the perfect decoration for your next barbeque or party. Find it on Amazon

This Backpack For Fresh Snacks By The Water Everyone knows that the most important step in preparing for a beach day is bringing along all of the best snacks and drinks. This MIYCOO Backpack will ensure that all of your goodies stay fresh and cool with its insulated and leak-proof design that can cool the interior for up to 22 hours at a time. Find it on Amazon

These Swim Trunks Are a Summer Must-Have The best part about these Biwisy Swim Trunks is that they will quickly start drying as soon as you step out of the water. Their elastic waistband and drawstring design creates a comfortable fit while the wide variety of colors to choose from allows you to look good while you are soaking up the sun. Find it on Amazon

This Pool Float is Perfect For Adults Enjoy a full day on the water while still keeping your hair dry with this ZOOI Pool Float that can fit up to two people at a time. With its large size and comfortable padding, you can lay down and relax on the grass, in the pool, or on the river with this affordable float that is long-lasting and adult-size. Find it on Amazon

This Portable Fan Will Help You Keep Your Cool There’s nothing worse than running errands around town while the heat begins to take a toll on you. That’s why everyone on TikTok is recommending this Jisulife Portable Fan that will keep you cool and relaxed while you spend time in the sun. It can be recharged for the day and easily slide into your pocket or bag. Find it on Amazon

This Sand Bag Saves You The Mess The hardest part about leaving the beach is finding a way to get rid of all of the sand you carried back to the car. With this Shakalo Sand Bag that is no longer a problem as this removal bag will simply wipe away all of the little grains in just a couple of seconds. It’s easy to use and gets the job done every time. Find it on Amazon

This Sun Bum Stick is a Go-To Sunscreen For The Season The first step in ensuring you have the best summer yet is to apply sunscreen every day. Make it easy with this Sun Bum Stick that allows you to quickly apply protection to your skin by rubbing the stick on the preferred area. It’s mess-free and can fit in your pocket or bag, following you on all of your adventures. Find it on Amazon

This Raised Planter Box is Eye-Catching Take up a new hobby this season while also adding a touch of stunning decor to your home with this FOYUEE Raised Planter Box that provides you with the perfect place to plant all of your favorite plants, flowers, herbs, and more. This box also includes a little shelf to store all of your gardening accessories, keeping it cleaned and organized. Find it on Amazon

This Huski Beer Cooler Can Do It All Name something that this Huski Beer Cooler can’t do. Not only will this can holder keep your favorite beverage fresh and chilled for the whole entire day, but it can also de-cap and open up any of your bottles with its built-in bottle opener. It has triple-insulated stainless steel and will become your new best friend this season. Find it on Amazon

Thos GoSports Putting Game For The Whole Family to Enjoy Just because you don’t have time to head to the course, doesn’t mean you still can’t play a little bit of golf. Place this GoSports Putting Game in your backyard for the whole friend group to enjoy. It comes with all of the accessories you need to play and has a simple set-up and take-down process that makes it easy and fun to use. Find it on Amazon

This Homall Outdoor Furniture Set is Worth Every Penny Upgrade your outdoor living space without breaking the bank when you invest in this Homall Outdoor Furniture Set that comes with three stunning pieces for your home. With two wicker chairs and a matching table in the middle, you can have the perfect spot to sit down, relax and catch up with friends outside. Find it on Amazon

These Difficort Swim Trunks For The Ultimate Support Not only can you wear these Difficort Swim Trunks for a quick dip in the pool, but they can also double as a comfortable and supportive pair of bottoms to run errands in. With their built-in compression shorts underneath, these shorts will allow you to stay active and mobile while also protecting and supporting your body. Find it on Amazon

This Vineyard Vines Baseball Cap is Convenient And Stylish It’s important to keep your precious skin out of the sun and this Vineyard Vines Baseball Cap is an affordable and stylish way to do it. With its classic design and basic color options, you can easily match this hat to all of your favorite items in your summer wardrobe. Find it on Amazon

This Griddle Kit For The Ultimate Chef Invite all of your friends, family or neighbors over for the ultimate barbeque after you invest in this Yekale Griddle Kit that comes with over 130 pieces that will assist you in cooking up the most delicious meals on the grill or a griddle. Spatulas, basting covers, gloves, and egg molds are just a few of the goodies packed inside. Find it on Amazon

This Tiki Toss Game For All Ages If you’ve spent any time on TikTok then we’re sure you’ve heard about this Tiki Toss Game that everyone has been going crazy over. It serves as the perfect activity to entertain your guest and has simple rules that allow everyone of all ages to join in on the fun. Find it on Amazon

This Life Is Good Chair Has A Ton Of Hidden Compartments It’s time to toss that old beach chair you’ve been tearing up for years and invest in something a little more practical and fancy. This Life Is Good Chair serves as the go-to beach accessory with its built-in pillow to support your head, in addition to the cup holder and bag to store your favorite drinks and snacks. Find it on Amazon

This Water Bottle Can Change Sizes The best part about this Nefeeko Water Bottle is that it can be collapsed into a small circular object after you drink up all of the liquid inside. This makes the water bottle easily transportable, taking up little to no room in your bag or briefcase. This water bottle comes in a ton of fun colors to choose from and is a must-have for anyone who is always on the go. Find it on Amazon

These Sunglasses Look Good On Everyone Accessorize for the summer season with these Winlove Sunglasses that will keep you looking stylish and classy for all of your exciting plans. They come in a ton of different colors and shades to choose from, allowing you to mix and match all season long. Find it on Amazon

This Candle Will Melt Your Heart Bring a piece of paradise into your home with this Cocobowls Candle that is in the shape, size, design, and scent of coconut. This wood-wick candle is built into a real coconut shell and is infused with hints of vanilla, coconut, and cinnamon. It can burn for up to 40 hours and will fill your home with all of the summer scents you love. Find it on Amazon

This Reed Diffuser Set Smells Like Summer Get your home summer ready with these Coocorrina Reed Diffuser Set that serve as scented sticks that will spread the most refreshing essential oils around your home. With tons of different scents to choose from, this diffuser can fill your home with all of your favorite summer scents of the season. Find it on Amazon

These Linen Shorts Come In A Ton Of Color Options If you’ve been searching for the perfect summer wardrobe, stop looking and start shopping starting with these Coofandy Linen Shorts that have incredible ratings. These shorts have an elastic waistband and drawstring design that will provide you with stretch and comfort for all of your casual days around town this season. Find it on Amazon

This Mini Projector For a Little Movie Night There is no better time for an outdoor movie night than the summer time and this Elephas Mini Projector is just what you need to get it started. This projector is compatible with a variety of different laptops and can display all of your favorite movies, shows, and videos with just a click of a button. Find it on Amazon

This Cooler Bag For The Next 18-Holes If you plan on hitting the golf course this season, you have to invest in this Liquid Spectrum Cooler Bag that will not disappoint. This insulated cooler can hold up to six cans at a time, keeping them cool and fresh while you hit the course. It’s easy to carry with its built-in strap, making it perfect for your golfing activities. Find it on Amazon

These Hewory Glass Bud Vases Are The Perfect Center Piece The best way to bring the summer spirit into your home is by displaying all of your favorite plants and flowers of the season. These Hewory Glass Bud Vases are a go-to piece of home decor with their classy design and unique shape that make them a must-have for your kitchen, bedroom or living room. Find it on Amazon

This Blinngoball Game Set Is A Summer Classic Get the whole friend group or family in on the summer fun when you set up this Blinngoball Game Set that allows you to play with up to six people at a time. This game comes with a rebound net, three balls, an LED light, and a carrier bag that makes it as easy as possible to bring along to the beach, parties, and more. Find it on Amazon

This Linen Shirt For Date Night Dress to impress this summer season when you slip on this Fommykin Linen Shirt that is guaranteed to turn heads all season long. This lightweight, breathable shirt can be dressed up or down for a variety of different occasions and comes in a few different color options to choose from. Find it on Amazon