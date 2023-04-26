38 things that will make you feel like friday came early

When time seems to be moving way too slowly during the work week, we all try to find things to look forward to. Whether it’s the sweet release of getting into sweatpants and lounging on the couch or finally trying out that new recipe that was trending on TikTok, there are so many different ways to bring some of that weekend energy to the work week. All these items seek to make Monday feel more like Friday, so get into that weekend spirit and let the good times roll.
These Microwavable Booties Are the Height of Luxury
Really luxuriate on the couch with these microwavable booties that combat the nighttime chill way better than the average slipper. Never feel cold with freezing feet again.
Pay Homage to The Vikings With This Pizza Axe
Have more fun with dinner using this pizza axe. This high-quality cutter gets perfect slices out of pizzas and is so much more fun to use than a regular pizza cutter.
Practice at Home With This Golf Putting Green
Even if there is no time to get to the driving range during the week, there are still ways to practice golf just at home. This simple golf putting green is a great option to work on that putting game every night.
Have a Blast With This Bluetooth Karaoke Mic
Bring the karaoke bar vibes into the home with this Bluetooth Karaoke Mic. It will make the average Wednesday night in the living room feel like Saturday at 2am.
Indulge on a Weekday
This whiskey glass and stone set is a great option for sipping on that perfect nightcap of whiskey after a long day at work. It’s a great way to release some stress.
This Slushie Maker Cup Makes the Perfect Dessert
Everyone likes to have a little something sweet before the end of the night and this slushie maker cup is the perfect dessert option for those hot summer months.
Eat in Style With These Lightsaber Chopsticks
These amazing, light-up lightsaber chopsticks are a way more fun to eat noodle dishes. Turn simple munching into an all-out battle against the dark side.
Decorate With This Comfy Sacks Memory Foam Bean Bag
This unique memory foam bean bag is such a fun addition to a bedroom or living room. Not only is it so much more comfortable than the old-school beanbags of our childhood, but it looks a lot better too.
Find Release With This Manual Massage Ball
Sore muscles can be such a pain, but this simple manual massage ball is a great way to find relief. Whether it’s from working out, sitting weird, or just life, this ball can help out big time.
These Bluetooth Ear Muffs Are Useful And Stylish
Keep ears warm on morning dog walks or run with these Bluetooth ear muffs. This is basically a combination of earbuds and ear muffs that is perfect for chilly mornings.
Lounge in These Lucky Brand Sweatpants
There’s no better piece of clothing than sweatpants. The feeling of sinking into the sofa in a cozy pair of sweatpants and a great snack is unparalleled.
Stay Warm With This Hot Water Bottle
Hot water bottles may be some old-school technology, but there’s a reason it hasn’t gone out of style. These things keep you super warm, which is great for those chilly nights.
This Double Wall Glass Is a Whole Lot Of Cute
It’s impossible to scroll on social media without seeing some interesting glassware, but this cat-shaped doubled wall glass might be our favorite. It’s playful and bound to elicit a smile even on the grumpiest of mornings.
Get The Party Started With This Parrot Wine Opener
Open up that bottle of wine in style with this colorful parrot wine opener. It’s a great twist on a classic kitchen item we all need in our homes.
Relax With These Shower Steamers
Turn a morning shower into a full-on spa experience with these luxurious shower steamers. The different scents help to awaken and relax even on those brutal, early mornings.
This Portable Charger Keeps Phone From Dying
This basic portable charger is the perfect thing to buy multiples of. One can be put in each bag, at the office, or at home, so that there is no risk of having a dead phone.
Bring The Bonfire Indoors With This Microwave S’Mores Maker
One of the best parts of bonfires is getting to eat delicious, gooey s’mores all night long. This microwave s’mores maker is the easiest way to enjoy that yummy treat right in the comfort of the home. No fire required.
Channel Rage With These Training Gloves
A great way to make the week go by faster is to start a workout routine. It’s a great way to feel stronger and release endorphins. These training gloves are a great beginner option because they come in at an affordable price point.
This Mini Projector is Perfect For Movie Night
Enjoy a movie night with this amazing mini projector. No more need for a TV, this projector turns any surface into a screen so there are no limits.
Breakfast Just Got More Fun With This Emoji Pan
Make the smiliest pancakes yet with this playful emoji pan. This is a great twist on the classic silver dollar pancakes we’re all nostalgic for from our childhoods.
Try Out The Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Game
“Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza” is a fast-paced card game that can be played anywhere. The game is suitable for all ages, so it’s a great option for family game nights.
This Linen Set is a Comfy Option
We love clothing that feels like pajamas and this linen set nails it. The loose-fitting shirt and pants work even in the warmer months because the material is super breathable.
Experiment With These Munai Miracle Berry Tablets
Enhance the natural flavor of food and discover unique flavorings with these Munai Miracle Berry Tablets. It’s unusual to experience flavors in this unique way but very cool.
This Magnetic Levitating Bluetooth Speaker is Out of This World
Blast some tunes in style with this UFO magnetic levitating Bluetooth speaker. It’s one of the more unique home decor items we’ve come across and the sound quality is a 10 out of 10.
This Funny Coffee Mug Brings Some Joy to Weekday Mornings
Early mornings can be hard to get through, especially on weekdays. But, this hilarious coffee mug can bring a little bit of laughter to the morning.
Get Comfortable in This Wrangler Flannel Shirt
Flannels are a great clothing option because they can look nice, but are extremely comfortable to wear. This item is great for both weekdays and weekends.
This 3D Star Wars Night Light is Such a Cool Addition
Embrace the fandom and decorate a room with this amazing 3D Star Wars Night Light. It can change both color and character, which means there’s always something new to look at.
Keep The Carbonation With This Stainless Steel Beer Growler
This stainless steel beer growler is a great way to transfer beer from brewery to home. It keeps the carbonation for much longer than a regular growler. This is great for having fresh beer all week long.
These Slippers Are Perfect For Days in
When it’s cold in the morning, there is nothing worse than feeling the cold floor on feet. Protect feet from that fate with these amazing slippers.
This Screen Magnifier is a Great Way to Watch TV in Bed
Turn a smartphone into a larger, more visible screen with this simple screen magnifier. This is such a great thing to have when traveling as well.
Game More Comfortably With These Hand Grips For Switch
Turn the Nintendo Switch remotes into a more ergonomic control with these simple but effective hand grips. This is great for long gaming sessions.
This LED Flying Disc is a Fun, New Hobby
Play frisbee at night with this fun LED flying disc. It is such a cool item that makes it possible to get a great game going after work. No need to worry about having sunlight.
These Silicone Egg Poaching Cups Make Breakfast Easy
Poached eggs are super healthy, but they can be hard to master. Get the perfect poached egg every single time with these simple silicone egg poaching cups. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so it’s great to have an easy option on hand.
Unwind With a Head Massage
Not only does this head massager feel amazing, but it is also very fun to use on pets. Cats, especially, go wild for the feeling of this simple, massaging tool.
The Friendship Bracelet Maker is a Great Way to Cut Down on Phone Use
It can be hard to resist the urge to scroll through social media all night long, but the Friendship Bracelet Maker is a great way to keep hands busy. And it helps create bracelets that can be given to friends and family.
This JBL Portable Bluetooth Speaker is Great For Outdoor Adventures
Keep the tunes flowing no matter where the adventure is with this high-quality JBL Portable Bluetooth Speaker. It has a convenient hook that can be attached to bags, kayaks, and more.
This Gentle Pressure Eye Mask is Great For Travel
Get some serious Z’s with this gentle pressure eye mask. The strap is adjustable, so it can be made more comfortable in all types of sleeping positions.
Get Entertained With This Retro Machine
Play some mini-games on this fun My Arcade Retro Machine. The device fits in the palm of a hand and is an easy way to get entertained throughout the day.