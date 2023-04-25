38 things to get you in the mood for a hot summer

Hibernation is over. Summer is coming, and you know what that means? It means many opportunities to get outside and soak up the rays. When it comes to having fun in the sun, are you ready to make the most of summer? Rather than wait until everyone else and grab things at the last minute, why not get a head start so you don’t have to waste a minute of sunshine waiting in line? We’ve compiled a list of 38 exceptional items that will surely get you in the mood for a hot summer, from stylish swimwear that everyone raves about to fun games that’ll bring out your competitive streak. We have items to keep pesky mosquitoes at bay and smart buys to keep your fur babies cool. We’ve got the lot. So whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue or a day at the beach, this list will ensure that you can kick back and make the most of the summer sun.

Grab a Hawaiian Shirt to Say Aloha This Summer When it’s hot, you need a cooling shirt that still looks great, whether chilling in the garden or heading out for a casual bite. This Hawaiian-style linen shirt has a relaxed feel with its flower print. If you like a baggier fit, make sure you size up. Find it on Amazon

Keep Every Crevice Fresh with This All Over Body Deodorant Stay fresh even when it’s unbearably hot with this whole-body deodorant. It’s not just your pits that need a good dousing. This citrus cream can be applied on your armpits, privates, and anywhere else you might think. Think feet, tummy creases, thighs, and wherever else you sweat. This stuff works for up to 72 hours using a formula that blocks odors before they even begin rather than covering them up after the fact. Find it on Amazon

Protect and Nourish Your Skin with This Moisturizer If you use SPF daily in your skincare, it snaps for you. This will protect your skin from harmful rays and won’t leave your face with slimy white streaks. If you only think about it when it’s sunny, you can do much better with this face moisturizer that includes SPF45 sunscreen, so you don’t have to think about any extra steps. Find it on Amazon

This Backpack Has a Separate Wet Zone for Swimmers Take all of your essentials out in this waterproof drawstring backpack. Don’t worry about getting wet or where to pop your spare clothes with this lightweight bag. It’s a separation pocket to keep your wet stuff away from everything else. Keeping it nicely contained. Find it on Amazon

This Patio Set is Great Value for Money Make the most of your outdoor space with this L-shape sofa and coffee table. This affordable set lets you entertain guests or put your feet up in the sun. Reviewers suggest you can fit three adults on it quickly, while one five-star reviewer shared: ‘Love this purchase! Worth the money!’ Find it on Amazon

Be a Winner with This Absolutely Massive Water Slide If you have the space, this water slide is an absolute must-have. While it might be the best fun for kids, you won’t be able to resist taking a run down this 30ft water slide. It has two bodyboards to help you get to the end and be declared ‘the winner.’ This is hours of fun. Find it on Amazon

Get Comfy with This Inflatable Hammock Do you want to take your comfort levels to new heights? We don’t blame you. This hammock is a breeze to inflate; it doesn’t need a pump. The pillow will then stay up for up to six hours for you to catch some Z’s. Find it on Amazon

Up Your Game with This Inflatable Serving Bar Up your party hosting game with this impressive inflatable serving bar; add ice followed by drinks or food to keep everything chilled and ready to go. It’s large and can fit everything from serving bowls to bottles for a full day of fun. It saves running back and forth to the fridge. Find it on Amazon

If You Don’t Have Air Con Get This Cooling Mat When it’s hot outside, seeing your fur babies uncomfortable and panting can be distressing. You can make them more comfortable with this cooling pad for relaxing your pets. The pressure-activated mat doesn’t need power, water, or to be put in the fridge. It automatically recharges itself after 20 minutes when it’s not being used. Find it on Amazon

Drinks Will Be Safe in These Sand Coasters The struggle is real regarding keeping your drinks from spilling at the beach. These sand coasters allow you to stay hands-free, keep your drinks straight, and hold everything from cans to baby bottles – they even keep your keys safe. These fun coasters might not look it, but they’re about to become your best friend and favorite buy all year. Find it on Amazon

This Nautica T-Shirt is a Summer Staple Now we can wear T-shirts without bulky layers, why not make them bright? We love this summery turquoise crew neck t-shirt from Nautica. The cotton is soft on the skin, and there are many designs and colors to choose from; it’s a staple for your summer wardrobe. One happy customer wrote: ‘The color is vivid and so nice. The material is super soft! Nautica is always legit good!’ this is the tee top to order. Find it on Amazon

Get the Party Started with This Margarita Machine Taco Tuesdays are about to get lit with this margarita machine. The margarita maker shaves ice easily into yummy slush, to which you can add your favorite ingredients, whether you want to make punchy margaritas, daiquiris, or thirst-quenching slushies. It’s perfect for summer parties and barbecues. Find it on Amazon

Treat Yourself With Your Own Ice Cream Maker Make a summer treat with this epic ice cream maker. It makes smooth, creamy ice cream, but you can whip up slushies, Italian Ice, and frozen yoghurt if you want something healthier. You can even customize your recipes if you have special requirements, like a low-sugar or vegan diet. Find it on Amazon

Get Yourself a Cool Cap to Beat the Sun Sunshine and palm trees mean summer is here. You need a baseball cap in your arsenal, so why not make it cool? This understated baseball cap comes in 20 colors, and we have to say, they’re all pretty good. Find it on Amazon

People Love These Swim Shorts with Zipped Pockets People can’t seem to get enough of these quick-drying swim shorts. The swim trunks have a breathable mesh lining that keeps you cool and conveniently zippered pockets so you don’t lose your valuables. Find it on Amazon

Keep Your Phone Dry With This Waterproof Pouch Avoid technical difficulties this summer by investing in a waterproof pouch for your phone to stay dry and sand-free. The pouch can fit most cell phones even if they’re in a case, and you should still be able to use Face ID to unlock your phone while it’s in the bag. Find it on Amazon

No More Black Spots with This Must-Have Extender This is indeed a summer essential. Ensure your WiFi reaches outdoors as you don’t want to lose your connection and interrupt the tunes or even have to work inside because your WiFi won’t work. Plugging in this extender means you’ll get up to 1000 sq ft of coverage and can connect up to 15 devices. Find it on Amazon

Keep Drinks Cold for Hours in These Can Coolers Upgrade your regular neoprene sleeve with this drinks chiller. This four-pack will cover you and your family or pals and keep your drinks cold for hours. The four-in-one can cooler can hold regular cans and glass bottles, and we love that they can also be used as a cup for cocktails. Find it on Amazon

This Grill Caddy is For the Hyper-Organized Meet the new generation of the picnic basket. The grill caddy will fit everything you need for up to four people, including food, drinks, plates, and all your utensils. It’s even got a dedicated spot for paper towels. Find it on Amazon

You Don’t Need to Spend a Fortune to Have Cool Sunglasses Are you fed up with spending a fortune on sunglasses only to snap the frame or lose them? Sunglasses go to the same place as odd socks; we’re sure of it. These stylish sunnies, which come with polarized lenses, come as a pack of two, so you will have another set even if the inevitable happens. Find it on Amazon

Put Summer on Full Blast with This Speaker Take your tunes with you, whether it’s the park for a picnic or the beach for a fun day in the sun. This JBL Flip 4 speaker can play your favorite tracks for up to 12 hours. You can also share the burden of playing DJ, as the waterproof speaker can connect with up to two smart devices, so share the load. Find it on Amazon

Protect Your Mitts with These Heat Resistant BBQ Gloves These gloves have got your back. They will stop you from scorching your fingers and cutting yourself with these cut-resistant gloves that even have a non-slip grip to ensure you don’t drop a morsel either. Find it on Amazon

Take Your Grill with You Wherever You Go If you haven’t got a lot of space or love that flame-grilled taste in the summer, this Cuisinart portable grill has you covered. One happy customer claimed it was suitable for a small household, as they wrote: ‘Grill is well constructed and easy to assemble. It’s stable on my patio table and perfect for grilling small amounts, like one-four hamburgers or meat and veggies for one to two people.’ It’s small enough to stand on a table, take road trips, and go camping. Find it on Amazon

Balls Don’t Come Much Bigger Than This When the sun’s out, entertain your guests with laughs by inflating these jumbo beach balls. Who says size doesn’t matter? The rainbow balls are a great addition to any summer party or beach day for maximum fun. Find it on Amazon

Your Yard Can Be the One with a Pool This Year Not everyone has a yard with a swimming pool, but Amazon gives you so many alternative options. A blow-up pool has had quite the glow-up. This one can fit a few adults and comes with a net for a good game of mini volleyball or water tennis. Find it on Amazon

This Linen Shirt is a Great Option For Date Night When you go on a date, you don’t want unsightly sweat patches, so you need to invest in this stylish linen shirt for a go-to. This long-sleeve linen blend shirt is lightweight enough for summer, and you can wear the sleeves rolled up for a casual (but stylized) look. Find it on Amazon

Slip On These Boat Shoes For Effortless Summer Style In the summer heat, the last thing you want to do is put on socks and tie up your sneakers. Make your life easier with a pair of boat shoes. These are made from 100% leather and are easy to slip on. They’re a timeless shoe option for warmer weather. Find it on Amazon

These Cooling Towels Are Pretty Neat When it’s scorching hot outside, pack these cooling towels. It’s mind-blowing how it works. You soak the microfiber towel in water, wring it out, snap it, and then you can wear it and allow it to cool you, and it works for up to three hours. Sounds pretty awesome to us. Find it on Amazon

You Need This Travel Sunscreen Pack For Days Out If you plan a day out in the sun, this travel pack of sunscreen will be handy. It has everything you need, from factor 30 sunscreen to a moisturizing sunscreen lip balm and a cooling after-sun lotion to apply. It’s all TSA-travel size approved too. Find it on Amazon

This Anti-Chafe Stick is a Must Buy People get sweaty when the sun comes out and the temperature ramps. It’s a fact. When they get sweaty, people can also become extremely uncomfortable with the amount of chafe that goes down. Now you can glide on this anti-chafe balm to protect your inner thighs, nipples, groin, chest, wherever you might catch some friction, and enjoy a fun summer. Find it on Amazon

This Neck Fan Keeps You Chilled All Day Long Stop yourself from getting the sweats with this neck fan that you can wear all day long. Whether watching a game or working outside, this wearable air conditioner is a simple way to keep yourself chilled. You can even switch it to the heating mode in the winter. Find it on Amazon

Picnic Like a Pro with This Foldable Cart Do you want to look like an absolute pro this summer? Instead of sweat-inducing laps to and from the car, why not pack your day’s essentials into a cart? This collapsible cart can take all your gear for a picnic, camping, or beach day, and it’s even great for a festival. We like the one with the table because you can never have enough tabletop space. Find it on Amazon

Little Ones Love Playing with This Shaded Jumper Make sure your little one is safe and protected from the sun with this fantastic Pop ‘N Jump that unfolds in seconds. It’s lightweight, so you can take it wherever you go and use it indoors and outside. It also grows with your baby as you can adjust the height. The great thing is that they will always have shade as they play with the canopy. Find it on Amazon

Let Pets Go Wild on This Splash Pad You’re not the only one that needs to keep cool when the sun’s out. Let your pets go wild with this thick splash pad that you can play in too. It’s made of extra-thick material, so you don’t have to worry about those paws. Find it on Amazon

This Beach Blanket is So Big It Can Fit the Whole Family Relax and unwind on this huge picnic blanket. The waterproof and sand-proof blanket comes in a classic blue checked design, or you can have a bit more fun with blue stripes and even pineapples if you’re feeling extra fancy. It’s large enough to fit up to five adults sitting down and can be easily folded back into a handy compact size. Find it on Amazon

Have Some Fun in This Loud Hawaiian Set Turn heads in this two-piece set that we can’t get enough of. Winter was bleak, but now the sun is here, and you don’t have to be bored. With its pineapple flower design, this bright Hawaiian set is a lot of fun. This lightweight set is perfect for summer and comes up to size 3XL. Find it on Amazon

These Leather Slides Are Great to Slip On For Summer These UGG slides are a summer essential. Thongs can be uncomfortable, but these slides give you another option. Slip these on whether you need to run errands or are going on a casual date night. They keep you comfortable and airy instead of clammy toes. No one needs clammy toes. Find it on Amazon