39 Things You’ll Regret Not Buying on Amazon

At SPY, we know how powerful FOMO (fear of missing out) can be when shopping for products. There’s always more to buy, but it can be hard to know what’s worth a purchase and what’s just hype. This comprehensive list of 39 must-have products will likely induce FOMO among shoppers, and is also filled with products that are actually worth buying.

The products on this list range from household essentials to tech gadgets designed to make our lives easier and more convenient. The list also includes practical items, including space-saving organizers, smart home devices, and personal hygiene products that save you time and money.

Additionally, there are some fun and quirky products such as unique home decor, kitchen gadgets, and wearable tech. Regardless of your interests, this list has something for everyone, and you’re bound to find something you’ll regret not purchasing. Whether you’re a seasoned shopper or someone new to the platform, this article offers an excellent opportunity to discover hidden gems. You’ll find some innovative products you may have never seen before, and they’re likely to leave you feeling like you’re missing out if you don’t add them to your cart. So, get ready to explore the best products on Amazon, and who knows, you may even find your new favorite gadget!

Wireless Portable Printer This HPRT MT810 Portable Printer is a wireless printer designed for use on the go. It lets you print documents, photos, and other content from your laptop, tablet, or smartphone without connecting to a wired network. This printer is lightweight and compact, making it an excellent choice for travelers who need to print important documents or photos on the fly. Find it on Amazon

Texturizing Powder This Slick Gorilla Hair Styling Texturizing Powder is designed to add texture and volume to your hair. The powder is lightweight and easy to apply, making it perfect for those wanting a natural, tousled look. Sprinkle a small amount of the powder onto your hair, and then work it in with your fingers for a textured, matte finish. Find it on Amazon

Desktop Humidifier This LtYioe Colorful Cool Mini Humidifier is a USB-powered device designed to add moisture to the air in your personal space. It is portable and perfect for a desk, nightstand, or other small surfaces. Fill the water tank and connect the device to a USB port or adapter. The humidifier will release a fine mist into the air, helping to combat dry air and improve the air quality in your immediate environment. Find it on Amazon

3 Section Grill Pan Breakfast will be a breeze with this Three Section Nonstick Egg Frying Pan designed to make your mornings a breeze. The pan features three compartments perfect for cooking eggs, bacon, and other breakfast items simultaneously. The nonstick coating ensures that your food won’t stick to the pan, making for easy clean-up, and it is compatible with gas stoves and induction cooktops. Find it on Amazon

Cup Holder Phone Mount This APPS2Car Solid Cup Holder Phone Mount is designed to hold your phone securely while driving. The long arm and quick swivel of the mount allow for a flexible and adjustable viewing angle, making it easy to use your phone for navigation or hands-free calling. The mount is easy to install and fits into most cup holders, making it an excellent choice for people who want to keep their phone within reach while on the road. Find it on Amazon

Dry Food Dispenser This Lenwi 25 Lbs Dry Food Dispenser is designed to keep your dry foods fresh and organized. With a capacity of 25 lbs of rice, cereal, or other dry goods, it comes with a measuring cup that fits into the dispenser for easy portion control. The container is made with BPA-free materials, ensuring your food stays safe and free from harmful chemicals. Pull the lever to dispense the desired amount of food. Find it on Amazon

Instant Pop-Up Tent The annoying thing about camping is setting up the tent, and this Instant Pop-Up Tent is designed to be set up in seconds. It is an automatic tent that uses a unique 60-second setup technology, so you can have your tent ready quickly. The tent is made with a double-layer waterproof material, making it suitable for all types of weather. It can accommodate up to 2-3 people, making it an excellent choice for families or small groups. Find it on Amazon

LED Wall Clock This COVERY 3D LED Digital Alarm Clock is a multi-functional clock that can be used as a desk or a wall clock. It features a large 9.7-inch LED display that shows the time, date, and temperature in a 3D format. The clock also comes with multiple alarm settings, a snooze function, and a sound-activated display that turns on when you clap your hands or make a noise. Find it on Amazon

Brightening Eye Cream Battle dark circles under your eyes with this Olay Eyes Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Brightening Eye Cream designed to brighten and hydrate the delicate skin around the eyes. The cream contains a blend of ingredients, including Vitamin C and peptides, that work together to reduce the appearance of dark circles and fine lines. Apply a small amount of the cream to your fingertip and gently massage it into the skin around your eyes in a circular motion. Find it on Amazon

Telescoping Stool You will find loads of uses for this Telescoping Stool by Allynx as it is a portable and compact stool designed for easy transport. Its lightweight and durable construction make it a perfect companion for outdoor activities, concerts, camping, or events, and it can support up to 350 pounds of weight. With a unique telescoping design, the stool can be extended and collapsed to adjust height and size to fit your needs. Find it on Amazon

Hanes Sweatshirt Every influencer on Tik Tok is going crazy for this Hanes Sweatshirt that’s a great value for the money. Made from their signature EcoSmart Fleece this top is designed for comfort and sustainability. The sweatshirt is also made with up to 5% recycled polyester, making it an excellent choice for environmentally conscious people. Find it on Amazon

Flip-It! Bottle Emptying Kit As inflation rises, consumers need to be savvier. This Flip-It! Bottle Emptying Kit is a handy tool designed to help you get every last drop of your favorite lotions or liquids. It comes with adapters that fit most bottles, allowing you to flip them upside down and drain any remaining product. The kit is easy to use and can save money by preventing waste and ensuring you use every last bit of your favorite products. Find it on Amazon

RFID Blocking Sleeves These Boxiki Travel RFID Blocking Sleeves are a set of sleeves that help prevent identity theft by blocking RFID signals. The sleeves are designed to fit credit cards, passports, and other small items that contain RFID chips and come in a set with color coding for easy identification. The sleeves are made with a unique material that blocks electromagnetic waves, making it difficult for thieves to access your personal information. They are a great way to protect yourself while you’re on the go. Find it on Amazon

Bose Portable Speaker This Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker is a wireless, waterproof speaker that delivers high-quality audio wherever you go. It connects to your smartphone, tablet, or other Bluetooth-enabled devices, allowing you to stream your favorite music or podcasts wirelessly. Designed with durable materials and has an IPX7 waterproof rating, making it resistant to water, sand, and other elements so that you can take it to the beach or pool without worry. Find it on Amazon

Bread Dispenser Your loaves will last longer with this Buddeez Sandwich Size Bread Buddy Dispenser that seals in the freshness of each loaf. Designed to hold and dispense sandwich-sized bread, you can also easily see how much bread is left. The dispenser has a lid that seals freshness and helps keep your bread from going stale, making it a great addition to any kitchen. Find it on Amazon

Linerless Workout Shorts These CRZ YOGA Linerless Workout Shorts are racking up great reviews for their comfort factor and moisture-wicking properties when working out. They feature a quick-drying fabric that wicks away sweat and moisture, keeping you cool and dry even during the most challenging workouts. The shorts come in two lengths, 7″ and 9″, and feature pockets for your phone, keys, and other essentials, making them a practical and stylish choice. Find it on Amazon

Watch Organizer This Watch Display Case features a display case with a clear glass lid, allowing you to show off your watches while keeping them protected and dust-free. The case also has a drawer for storing accessories, such as extra watch straps or tools, making it a convenient all-in-one solution for your watch collection. Find it on Amazon

Recovery Slides These CUSHIONAIRE Feather Recovery Slide Sandals feature a feather-light construction and a comfortable footbed that conforms to the shape of your foot for a custom fit. The sandals also have a slip-resistant outsole, providing traction and stability on various surfaces. They are excellent for everyday wear or recovery after a long workout or hike. Find it on Amazon

UGG Ascot Slipper These UGG Ascot Slippers are made with high-quality materials, including genuine suede and soft wool lining, for ultimate comfort and durability. The slipper features a rubber sole, making it suitable for indoor and outdoor use, and it comes in a range of colors to suit any style. Find it on Amazon

Pullover Hoodie This fmsnupz Hip Hop Hoodie Sweatshirt is made with a soft and breathable fabric that keeps you warm and features a trendy hip-hop design. The sweatshirt comes in various colors and sizes, making it an excellent choice for those wearers who like to stay on trend. Find it on Amazon

New Balance Classic Sneaker Suitable for everyday wear, our pick is these New Balance 574 V2 Classic Sneakers, both stylish and versatile shoes. Featuring a comfortable and supportive design with a classic silhouette that is easy to pair with various outfits. The sneaker also offers reliable traction and durability, making it an excellent choice for everyday and athletic activities. Find it on Amazon

Whiskey Glass Set This Whiskey Glass Set of rocks chilling stones, and two Bourbon glasses is the perfect gift for liquor enthusiasts. The set includes two elegant glasses designed to enhance the whiskey-drinking experience and two reusable chilling stones that keep the whiskey cool without diluting it. The glasses are made of high-quality materials, and the set comes in a beautiful gift box, making it an ideal gift for any occasion. Find it on Amazon

Rich-Lathering Body Wash This Cremo Rich-Lathering Body Wash from the Reserve Collection is a premium body wash that provides a luxurious shower experience. The formula is free of harsh chemicals and synthetic fragrances, making it suitable for all skin types. SPY’s pick is a wash infused with the warm and soothing scent of Palo Santo; the body washes gently cleanses the skin, leaving it soft and moisturized. Find it on Amazon

Slim-Fit Cargo Pant These Goodthreads Slim-Fit Vintage Comfort Stretch Cargo Pant have multiple pockets and a slim-fit design; these pants are perfect for casual and more formal occasions. They are made from a blend of cotton and elastane and are designed to provide a vintage look and feel while offering excellent stretch and flexibility. Find it on Amazon

Wall Mount Ladder Bookshelf This Nathan James Theo 5-Shelf Black Modern Bookcase provides ample storage space for books, plants, and other decorative items. The open wall mount ladder bookshelf design adds a touch of industrial charm to any room, while the sturdy metal frame ensures long-lasting durability. There are several finishes to choose from to complement any home decor, making it an ideal addition to your living room, bedroom, or office. Find it on Amazon

Vitamin C Serum This TruSkin Vitamin C Serum is a powerful anti-aging serum that can help improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. This serum is formulated with Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, and Vitamin E, which can help brighten and even out the skin tone while providing hydration and nourishment. With regular use, this serum can help improve the overall health and radiance of the skin, leaving it looking smoother, more youthful, and glowing. Find it on Amazon

Quartz Wrist Watch With a minimalist design and a slim stainless steel band, this Michael Kors Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch is stylish and functional, making it an excellent accessory for any occasion. The quartz movement ensures accurate timekeeping, while the water-resistant design makes it suitable for everyday use, even in wet conditions. Find it on Amazon

Handheld Electric Massage Gun If you work out a lot and need some relief during recovery, this Theragun Mini 2.0 is a handheld electric massage gun that provides a deep tissue treatment for athletes on the go. With three-speed settings and a battery life of up to 150 minutes, this tool can help you recover faster and perform better. With its compact and lightweight design, this device is easy to take to the gym, office, or anywhere else you need to go. Find it on Amazon

Docking Station Keep everyday essentials organized and within reach with this ETERLUCK Wooden Docking Station. The wooden docking station features multiple compartments for your phone, watch, keys, glasses, and more, while the sleek and stylish design adds a touch of sophistication to any bedside table or desk. This bundle also includes an RFID-blocking leather wallet, ensuring that your credit cards and personal information are protected from potential theft. Find it on Amazon

Waffle Robe As the weather starts to warm up, it’s good to have a lighter robe to switch to so you don’t get too warm. This Amazon Essentials Waffle Robe is a comfortable choice for lounging with its shawl collar, two front pockets, and a self-tie belt, making it practical and convenient for everyday wear. Made from 60% cotton and 40% polyester, the waffle texture of the fabric provides breathability. Find it on Amazon

Hide & Seek Wallet This Bellroy Hide & Seek Wallet is a slim leather bifold wallet perfect for those who want to keep their pockets light. With RFID protection, this wallet keeps your credit cards and personal information safe from theft. It can hold up to 12 cards and also features a coin pouch and a flat note section, making it a practical and convenient choice for everyday use. Find it on Amazon

USB Wall Charger This POWRUI USB Wall Charger is a practical solution for charging multiple devices at home or in the office. With six outlets and two USB charging ports, this surge protector can accommodate numerous devices simultaneously, saving time and space. This extender’s compact and sleek design makes it easy to carry with you while traveling, providing a reliable power source wherever you go. Find it on Amazon

Ice Ball Mold These LittleStar Ice Cube Molds are a versatile and portable solution for making ice balls, ice cubes, and ice pops. With a 2-in-1 design that includes a kettle and 17 grids for ice making, this product is both functional and efficient. The flat body lid design and non-stick silicone material make removing the ice easy and cleaning the trays, while the compact size is perfect for small kitchens or outdoor activities. Find it on Amazon

Mini Projector This AuKing Projector delivers an impressive 7500 lumens, providing a high-quality projector viewing experience. With its compatibility with full HD, this multimedia home theater video projector can display sharp and clear images, making it perfect for watching movies, sports, or playing games.

The compact and portable projector design makes it easy to set up and use in any room or outdoor space. The built-in speakers provide excellent audio quality for an immersive viewing experience. Find it on Amazon

Shower Head This PREMIUM Shower Head by Clear Shower XL is a high-quality, durable shower head that provides firm pressure for a refreshing shower experience. With its straightforward design and large 18-inch square shape, this shower head can add a modern and stylish touch to any bathroom decor. Easy to install and maintain, this shower head is a practical and functional choice for those looking to upgrade their shower system. Find it on Amazon

Electric Body Hair Trimmer Lightweight and cordless, this OLOV Electric Body Hair Trimmer is easy to use and maintain for those who want to keep their body hair well-groomed. Trim hair on hard-to-reach areas such as the back and shoulders, and a ball trimmer attachment allows for comfortable use, reducing the risk of nicks and cuts. Find it on Amazon

Electric Screwdriver This HOTO Electric Screwdriver is an efficient tool for DIY projects that require a manual or electric screwdriver. With its all-in-one design and 3.6V cordless power, this screwdriver is easy to use and provides reliable and precise performance. The USB-C charging cable and LED shadowless light make this screwdriver set even more convenient, providing a stable and bright light source and an easy and fast charging solution. Find it on Amazon

Self-Control Timer Locker Manage phone usage and maintain a healthy work-life balance with this ySky Portable Smart Auto Phone Timer Lock Box. With its self-control timer locker, this product allows users to set a specific amount of time during which their phone will be locked, helping to reduce distractions and increase productivity. Compatible with iPhone and Android phones, this portable lock box is easy to use and carry, making it a valuable tool for anyone looking to limit their phone usage. Find it on Amazon