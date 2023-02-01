This Spring, Make On-Trend Color Green the Focus of Your Home Decor

Spring is the perfect time to refresh your home decor and bring new energy. And when it comes to on-trend colors, green is the one to watch. From soft pastels to deep forest shades, this versatile color can bring a fresh and natural feel to any space.
Read on to see 38 of the best green home decor products on Amazon that will help you incorporate this on-trend color into your home. From unique accents to statement pieces, these products will make adding some green to your home decor easy this spring.
This Owl Statuette Will Bring You Wisdom
Looking for some knick-knacks to add to your shelving? This owl statuette has an old-school feel that would make it look perfect in a library or study and also features green accents.
Go Art Deco With This Velvet Stool
Art deco styles are already showing up all over spring style lists, and it’s a great way to include deep greens because you’ll see a lot of velvet. Try this deco velvet stool as a small way to start going deco.
Pop These Throw Pillows On the Couch for Instant Spring
Few items create an instant change as easily as throw pillows. Welcome spring with these pale green throw pillows that could work on the bed, on a couch, or anywhere else you want some extra cushion.
This Side Table Is a Subtle Way to Infuse Green
If you want a touch of green in your space, this metal side table won’t overwhelm your color scheme. It’s a lovely muted shade and fits with an industrial, farmhouse or modern style.
This Leaf Wallpaper Is Fun Without Being Overwhelming
Wallpaper is an easy way to add a new color to your space, but if you’re not ready to take the plunge to fully green wallpaper this leaf patterned paper is a great option. It’s a bold statement piece that doesn’t drown you in green.
Try These Elegant Green Vases
These glass vases have a subtle hint of green with many uses. Put fresh flowers or dried grasses in it, or you can even use it as a candle holder.
Try This Olive Green Clock
You may not think of your clock as a way to express yourself, but tons of fun and funky clocks can add personality to your space. This olive green clock is classic with an upgrade thanks to the color and boldly-colored hands.
Fake Plants Mean Everyone Can Have Greenery
Not a plant person? Here’s the secret: these artificial succulents will make you look like you have your stuff together, add a feeling of nature to your space, and require zero effort from you.
This Nightstand Is All About Standing Out
Channel a tropical feel with this woven nightstand made of metal. It’s a bright, tropical feeling green and even adds a light and airy feel to your room because it’s not solid, making the space feel bigger.
This Mint Green Locker Is Modern Storage
If your style tends towards industrialism, concrete, and metal, this locker-style cabinet will be a dream come true. The best part is that it comes in a mint green: perfect for spring.
Make Your Room Feel Bigger With This Mirror
You may not think of mirrors as a decor item, but used correctly; they can add a lot of depth. Try this framed mirror as a way to add visual space and also incorporate green.
This Vase With Gold Trim Is Especially Classy
Take a classic green glass vase and give it a modern tapered silhouette and add a gold detail around the mouth. Voila: you have this vase that perfectly balances old and new.
Go For a Shaggy Rug
Few things say spring like freshly cut grass does, and if you want to give yourself the feeling of new spring grass, but inside, the only answer is this shaggy area rug in green. Your feet and your eyes will thank you.
This Bathroom Rug Set Is an Ombre Dream
Bathrooms can feel cold or unwelcoming if they’re not done right. Add some bath rugs to keep your feet feeling comfy and warm, and while you’re at it, why not make them these gorgeous green ombre ones?
For a Major Change, Try This Green Couch
Are you looking to truly commit to green? It’s time for your living room to feel like an oasis. This sectional couch will make deep, dark greens a focal color in your space and you’ll love it.
Add Vintage Elegance With This Decorative Book
Yes, Amazon does sell decorative books and yes, they will make your space look like the study of Sherlock Holmes. Start with this luxuriously green one and build your collection from there. It even has a hiding spot for valuables.
Add a Pop of Color With Green Blinds
For a bigger change, a great way to make a room feel new again is with new window treatments. These green blinds are unique and give you perfect privacy and light filtering.
This Mint Green Silverware Adds Color to Your Table
Looking for new silverware that feels modern? This set of mint green flatware cannot be beat: it’s elegant and understated while still having tons of personality.
Your Bed Should Make You Feel Like a King
You deserve to sleep well. Why not do it while feeling stylish too? This bed frame has a headboard and footboard made of green velvet, and if there’s anything to make you feel more pampered, we don’t know what it is.
Swap Plain Candles For Green Tapers
Calling all candle people: swap them out for these beautiful green tapers to pull in the season’s color instead of sticking with your standard candles this spring.
This Marbled Ottoman Also Gives You Extra Storage
Love the look of marble? This ottoman comes in a green marbled pattern that is wildly luxurious (but without the marble price tag). Bonus, it also gives you extra storage, which is pretty much always in demand.
Get a Farmhouse Vibe With Distressed Coasters
For a lighter, more modern style, try these coasters that come in a springy green and have just a little bit of distressing. They’ll upgrade any table.
Get the Look of Art Deco With This Ceiling Lamp
Yes, you can add green to the ceiling, and you don’t even have to bust out any paint. This art deco style ceiling lamp has a star shape that will make you feel like you’re in a classic diner.
These Sheer Curtains Are a Spring Favorite
Spring and sheer go together like peanut butter and jelly. Make your space feel light and airy with these soft green curtains that come in sage green.
Go Elegant With This Soft Green Dining Chair
You may think of green as a modern, statement color, but it also has its place in classic styles. These light green dining chairs will never go out of fashion but let you hop on the green trend.
This Bold Green Sofa Converts Into a Bed
Here’s a way to majorly upgrade your space and tie in some springy greens. This sofa bed is rich faux leather matched with a hardwood frame that easily converts so you can have more guests.
Wreaths Are a Beautiful Way to Add Greenery
Not much into seasonal decorations? Here’s a hack: add a wreath, and you’re done. This artificial eucalyptus wreath feels springy without requiring you to deal with actual plants.
These Bookends Are a Beautiful Bold Teal
This pair of geode bookends lets you start incorporating green into your style without committing to an entire color scheme. There’s just something about decor that relies on the beautiful patterns of nature that’s incredibly cool.
This Leather Pouf Has Plenty of Personality
Not all greens are moody or understated. Some of the best greens are bright and bold, like this leather pouf that will become an immediate statement piece.
This Faux Fur Chair Is Super Cozy
If you are looking to lean into the dark and moody vibe, this saucer chair is a great addition to your collection. With faux fur material that makes it plush and inviting, plus gold legs, it will make you feel like royalty.
Try This Soft Blue Green For a Paint Update
If you’re not on the wallpaper train, look at some new paint colors for the spring. This muted blue green is delicate, understated, and absolutely beautiful.
Go Old School With This Cozy Green Armchair
No house is complete without at least one solid armchair, and this swoop arm option in a rich green is a perfect choice. Great for a family room, living room, office, or study.
For a More Classic Look, Try This Farmhouse Sage Bookcase
You could always use more bookcases, whether for storing books, displaying a few special items, or showing off your collections. This sage green bookcase has lovely detailing that adds character to your space.
Even Your Trash Can Can Go Green (Literally)
No, we don’t mean environmentally friendly. We mean upgrading your ugly old trash can to this oddly elegant green trash can.
Go Bright With This Lime Green Bar Stool
Try this bar stool with a lime green seat and a clean, chrome base for a more modern style. It would fit in beautifully in a loft-style space.
Add More Counter Space to Your Kitchen With This Green Island
Looking for more countertop space? A great option is a kitchen island. You can even use it to update your kitchen styling: try this green rolling island for a new color in your space.
These Sheets Are an Easy Bedroom Upgrade
Looking for a way to make your bedroom feel new without breaking the bank? Snag this emerald green set of bedsheets to instantly change up your room.