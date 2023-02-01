This Spring, Make On-Trend Color Green the Focus of Your Home Decor

Spring is the perfect time to refresh your home decor and bring new energy. And when it comes to on-trend colors, green is the one to watch. From soft pastels to deep forest shades, this versatile color can bring a fresh and natural feel to any space.

Read on to see 38 of the best green home decor products on Amazon that will help you incorporate this on-trend color into your home. From unique accents to statement pieces, these products will make adding some green to your home decor easy this spring.

This Owl Statuette Will Bring You Wisdom Looking for some knick-knacks to add to your shelving? This owl statuette has an old-school feel that would make it look perfect in a library or study and also features green accents. Find it on Amazon

Go Art Deco With This Velvet Stool Art deco styles are already showing up all over spring style lists, and it’s a great way to include deep greens because you’ll see a lot of velvet. Try this deco velvet stool as a small way to start going deco. Find it on Amazon

Pop These Throw Pillows On the Couch for Instant Spring Few items create an instant change as easily as throw pillows. Welcome spring with these pale green throw pillows that could work on the bed, on a couch, or anywhere else you want some extra cushion. Find it on Amazon

This Side Table Is a Subtle Way to Infuse Green If you want a touch of green in your space, this metal side table won’t overwhelm your color scheme. It’s a lovely muted shade and fits with an industrial, farmhouse or modern style. Find it on Amazon

This Leaf Wallpaper Is Fun Without Being Overwhelming Wallpaper is an easy way to add a new color to your space, but if you’re not ready to take the plunge to fully green wallpaper this leaf patterned paper is a great option. It’s a bold statement piece that doesn’t drown you in green. Find it on Amazon

Try These Elegant Green Vases These glass vases have a subtle hint of green with many uses. Put fresh flowers or dried grasses in it, or you can even use it as a candle holder. Find it on Amazon

Try This Olive Green Clock You may not think of your clock as a way to express yourself, but tons of fun and funky clocks can add personality to your space. This olive green clock is classic with an upgrade thanks to the color and boldly-colored hands. Find it on Amazon

Fake Plants Mean Everyone Can Have Greenery Not a plant person? Here’s the secret: these artificial succulents will make you look like you have your stuff together, add a feeling of nature to your space, and require zero effort from you. Find it on Amazon

This Nightstand Is All About Standing Out Channel a tropical feel with this woven nightstand made of metal. It’s a bright, tropical feeling green and even adds a light and airy feel to your room because it’s not solid, making the space feel bigger. Find it on Amazon

This Mint Green Locker Is Modern Storage If your style tends towards industrialism, concrete, and metal, this locker-style cabinet will be a dream come true. The best part is that it comes in a mint green: perfect for spring. Find it on Amazon

Make Your Room Feel Bigger With This Mirror You may not think of mirrors as a decor item, but used correctly; they can add a lot of depth. Try this framed mirror as a way to add visual space and also incorporate green. Find it on Amazon

This Vase With Gold Trim Is Especially Classy Take a classic green glass vase and give it a modern tapered silhouette and add a gold detail around the mouth. Voila: you have this vase that perfectly balances old and new. Find it on Amazon

Go For a Shaggy Rug Few things say spring like freshly cut grass does, and if you want to give yourself the feeling of new spring grass, but inside, the only answer is this shaggy area rug in green. Your feet and your eyes will thank you. Find it on Amazon

This Bathroom Rug Set Is an Ombre Dream Bathrooms can feel cold or unwelcoming if they’re not done right. Add some bath rugs to keep your feet feeling comfy and warm, and while you’re at it, why not make them these gorgeous green ombre ones? Find it on Amazon

For a Major Change, Try This Green Couch Are you looking to truly commit to green? It’s time for your living room to feel like an oasis. This sectional couch will make deep, dark greens a focal color in your space and you’ll love it. Find it on Amazon

Add Vintage Elegance With This Decorative Book Yes, Amazon does sell decorative books and yes, they will make your space look like the study of Sherlock Holmes. Start with this luxuriously green one and build your collection from there. It even has a hiding spot for valuables. Find it on Amazon

Add a Pop of Color With Green Blinds For a bigger change, a great way to make a room feel new again is with new window treatments. These green blinds are unique and give you perfect privacy and light filtering. Find it on Amazon

This Mint Green Silverware Adds Color to Your Table Looking for new silverware that feels modern? This set of mint green flatware cannot be beat: it’s elegant and understated while still having tons of personality. Find it on Amazon

Your Bed Should Make You Feel Like a King You deserve to sleep well. Why not do it while feeling stylish too? This bed frame has a headboard and footboard made of green velvet, and if there’s anything to make you feel more pampered, we don’t know what it is. Find it on Amazon

Swap Plain Candles For Green Tapers Calling all candle people: swap them out for these beautiful green tapers to pull in the season’s color instead of sticking with your standard candles this spring. Find it on Amazon

This Marbled Ottoman Also Gives You Extra Storage Love the look of marble? This ottoman comes in a green marbled pattern that is wildly luxurious (but without the marble price tag). Bonus, it also gives you extra storage, which is pretty much always in demand. Find it on Amazon

Get a Farmhouse Vibe With Distressed Coasters For a lighter, more modern style, try these coasters that come in a springy green and have just a little bit of distressing. They’ll upgrade any table. Find it on Amazon

Get the Look of Art Deco With This Ceiling Lamp Yes, you can add green to the ceiling, and you don’t even have to bust out any paint. This art deco style ceiling lamp has a star shape that will make you feel like you’re in a classic diner. Find it on Amazon

These Sheer Curtains Are a Spring Favorite Spring and sheer go together like peanut butter and jelly. Make your space feel light and airy with these soft green curtains that come in sage green. Find it on Amazon

Go Elegant With This Soft Green Dining Chair You may think of green as a modern, statement color, but it also has its place in classic styles. These light green dining chairs will never go out of fashion but let you hop on the green trend. Find it on Amazon

This Bold Green Sofa Converts Into a Bed Here’s a way to majorly upgrade your space and tie in some springy greens. This sofa bed is rich faux leather matched with a hardwood frame that easily converts so you can have more guests. Find it on Amazon

Wreaths Are a Beautiful Way to Add Greenery Not much into seasonal decorations? Here’s a hack: add a wreath, and you’re done. This artificial eucalyptus wreath feels springy without requiring you to deal with actual plants. Find it on Amazon

These Bookends Are a Beautiful Bold Teal This pair of geode bookends lets you start incorporating green into your style without committing to an entire color scheme. There’s just something about decor that relies on the beautiful patterns of nature that’s incredibly cool. Find it on Amazon

This Leather Pouf Has Plenty of Personality Not all greens are moody or understated. Some of the best greens are bright and bold, like this leather pouf that will become an immediate statement piece. Find it on Amazon

This Faux Fur Chair Is Super Cozy If you are looking to lean into the dark and moody vibe, this saucer chair is a great addition to your collection. With faux fur material that makes it plush and inviting, plus gold legs, it will make you feel like royalty. Find it on Amazon

Try This Soft Blue Green For a Paint Update If you’re not on the wallpaper train, look at some new paint colors for the spring. This muted blue green is delicate, understated, and absolutely beautiful. Find it on Amazon

Go Old School With This Cozy Green Armchair No house is complete without at least one solid armchair, and this swoop arm option in a rich green is a perfect choice. Great for a family room, living room, office, or study. Find it on Amazon

For a More Classic Look, Try This Farmhouse Sage Bookcase You could always use more bookcases, whether for storing books, displaying a few special items, or showing off your collections. This sage green bookcase has lovely detailing that adds character to your space. Find it on Amazon

Go Bright With This Lime Green Bar Stool Try this bar stool with a lime green seat and a clean, chrome base for a more modern style. It would fit in beautifully in a loft-style space. Find it on Amazon

Add More Counter Space to Your Kitchen With This Green Island Looking for more countertop space? A great option is a kitchen island. You can even use it to update your kitchen styling: try this green rolling island for a new color in your space. Find it on Amazon