timeless fashion finds that will never go out of style

Fashion comes and goes; what’s hot on TikTok today might be old news by the end of next week. But there are wardrobe stables that never go out of style and will always stand the test of time. A short while ago, we might not have thought we’d be able to discover these stylish items on Amazon. But now, it’s fast becoming the go-to for both trendy pieces and the classics everyone needs in their closet. From classic styles to timeless cuts and designs, we’ve found pieces that are not only versatile and stylish that can be worn for years to come, but are of such quality that they will last that long too.

These Tortoise Shell Sunglasses Are a Classic These tortoise shell sunglasses prove you don't need to spend a fortune to get high quality and style. With a timeless look and weatherproof, not only protecting your eyes from the sun, but also the lenses are designed to withstand water and scratches, allowing you to get your money's worth. They're ultra-lightweight, too, and you can adjust the hinges and pads to tailor them to your face, making them more comfortable.

This Leather Bag is a Great Hold-All For Your Commute If you're looking for a classy bag to hold your laptop, then we love this genuine leather messenger bag. Unlike other brands, reviewers seem to agree that the shoulder strap is comfortable. The laptop bag has three pockets, one main one and a front and back side so that you can easily carry your essentials.

This RFID Wallet Stops Scammers From Skimming This RFID wallet is made from 100% leather which is smooth to the touch and will stand the test of time. With space for cards, slip pocks, two cash bill pockets, and an ID window it's a great multipurpose EDC item with spots for everything you need. The wallet also has unique technology that protects you from getting scammed by blocking credit cards from unauthorized scans.

This Sweatshirt Has Scored Over 150K Reviews This sweatshirt has had over 150,000 reviews, and folks are raving about the design that holds its shape well. The fabric is super soft and has up to 5% recycled polyester fibers. It is available in 17 colors and goes up to size 5XL. One five-star reviewer said: 'If you want a no mess, no fuss regular sweatshirt without a big logo or whatever on it, you've found it! BTW all the colors I ordered were true to the picture.'

This Crewneck Duo Makes a Great Wardrobe Staple This pack of two crewneck t-shirts is excellent value for money. You can never have enough crewneck t-shirts; these are great staples. You don't have to get them in black and dark gray, as there are 27 combinations. One five-star reviewer wrote: 'It fits perfectly, and the fabric felt great.'

These Pajamas Are Perfect For Bed You deserve to feel great when you go to bed, and these brushed cotton flannel pajamas will allow you to relax in luxury. Whether lounging around or just hopping into bed, these are incredibly comfortable, especially as they come with an adjustable drawstring for extra room. They also have straightforward care instructions and reviewers say they run true to size.

This Coat Is Delightfully Warm Without Sacrificing Style This Orolay Thickened Down Hooded Jacket will keep you warm on those chilly days. It comes in classic colors; Army Green, gray, blue and black, and it has six deep pockets making it practical to hold your belongings. The high neck also protects you from the elements and has side sides to make the coat more flexible when needed. 'The quality of the jackets is excellent. Worth every bit of what we paid for it,' one reviewer wrote.

You Need This Stylish & Practical Gym Bag Gym bags don't need to look like they smell. This lightweight gym bag has a simple aesthetic, but inside, it's genius. It has a wet bag to separate your towel and gym clothes from your dry stuff. There's also a shoe compartment, so you don't need to get your clothes dirty by putting them on top. The waterproof bag comes in 11 colors, but our favorite is dark green. We're convinced it won't show any scuffs.

These Sandals Will Be Your Go-To in the Summer When summer finally arrives, you can turn to these sandals. SPY's color for the season is 'yellow,' although the name is quite deceiving. Rather than a sunshine yellow, this is more of a classic camel which would work well with jeans, shorts and even formal occasions. They're so versatile you could also slip them on for a beach trip or even a casual brunch.

Add a Touch of Luxury With This Cashmere Scarf Everyone should have a bit of cashmere in their life. This cashmere scarf adds a touch of luxury and an all-important softness to a look. It comes in several colors, but our picks are gray, blue and black. As it's cashmere, you get a lot of warmth but don't get swamped in too much fabric. One reviewer wrote: 'This (scarf) feels like cashmere and is thin but long enough to fold and use as a scarf around your neck under a coat without too much bulk.'

This Is a Perfect Chambray Shirt to Add to Your Collection This chambray shirt is an excellent fallback for any wardrobe. If in doubt, try a denim shirt. This long-sleeved shirt has a button-down collar with horn-tone buttons. It's available in light and dark blue, depending on your preference, and those who have bought it say that the size is pretty spot-on. One five-star reviewer says that you won't even have to get out the iron, as they shared: 'Perfect fit, nice material – does not wrinkle.'

We Love These Classic Checked Cotton Shirts If you're looking for a checked cotton shirt, this long-sleeved shirt is a good option. Reviewers are rating this shirt highly, and there are 35 color and design options to choose from. Reviewers also recommend not using Amazon's Size Chart to figure out what size you might need, but instead, say that they're American Regular Fit. Our pick is the navy check, as it's a great style to throw over a t-shirt or under a sweater for a casual look.

These Chinos Have An Invisible Pocket For Your Valuables You can't go wrong with a pair of chinos for a classic look. These have a straight fit and are comfortable with a four-way stretch, so they aren't restrictive. What's great is that they have a flexible waistband and a neat invisible security pocket to keep your valuables close. This pair has over 2,500 five-star reviews.

This Cap Will Actually Keep You Protected For off-duty days when you want to keep it low-key casual, throw on a baseball cap. This Under Armour cap has received much love from reviewers. This is great if you prefer a more classic cap than the duckbill style. There are 42 colors with a padded foam panel for comfort with built-in sweatbands to keep you cool like a pro. Just make sure you measure your head before buying.

You Can't Beat This Lightweight Sweater This cable knit sweater is excellent if you need a lightweight sweater that you can wear every day. It's relaxed in the chest area but gives you some style as it's tapered at the waist. Many reviewers were delighted at how well it washes with barely any shrinkage, but they recommend hanging it to dry. It comes in ten color options from XS to XX-Large.

These Swim Shorts for Fun in the Sun Swimwear doesn't always have to be bright and bold. If you are looking for a more muted look, try these quick dry swim shorts. They come up to just above the knee, have a drawstring tie, and provide SPF50 protection. One reviewer said: 'I was looking for a couple of inexpensive swimsuits to wear in the sauna, steam room, whirlpool, and pool at the gym. This suit is perfect.'

Smarten Up With This Jacket This blazer fits the bill if you need a jacket for a fancy occasion or to pair with a pair of jeans. Sure, it's polyester, but it doesn't wrinkle easily. It has a notched lapel and comes in nine colors, including wine red, black, and navy blue. It also comes in different sizes from small to 3XL.

Look Effortlessly Stylish With These Suede Boots These suede Chelsea boots are a big hit with reviewers because not only are they stylish, but it's also comfortable for an everyday look. Made from premium suede leather, they are easy to throw on rather than mess around with laces, as they come with stretch bands to pull on. Top tip: they come up a little big, so it's wise to order a half-size down.

These Long Sleeve Tees Are a Classic Staple This long sleeve tee is excellent as a layering piece for your staple wardrobe. SPY loves this T-shirt, particularly because of the ribbed cuffs, so you don't have it gaping at the wrists. The whole look is more tailored, and this tee is 100% cotton with a classic fit. This comes as a two-pack, so great value for money, and it's available from size XS up to 3XL. You can get it in 127 different color combinations if you like it.

These Boxer Briefs Allow You to Breathe These Coolzone Boxer Briefs are a hit. The pack of six is excellent value for money, and there are 19 combinations to choose from. Available in sizes small to 5XL, but that's not all. You can choose the leg length, too, from regular up to 4X. They also come with breathable mesh to make sure you get lots of ventilation when you need it. 'They don't ride up and haven't stretched out yet…they stay put and are comfortable,' a reviewer said.

These Drawstring Shorts Are Also Made for Summer These drawstring shorts are a great addition to your summer wardrobe with their fitted style and tapered leg. Khaki brown is going to be the color of the season. They have easy care instructions, are machine washable, and are made from wrinkle-free non-iron fabric. 'These were perfect in every way and very comfortable. They have the nice casual look that you can wear to many gatherings,' a five-star reviewer said.

This Designer Watch Is a Truly Timeless Timepiece It's so easy to spend a fortune on timepieces, but unless you've got thousands to spare you don't need to spend a ton on a good-looking watch. We love this Emporio Armani dress watch and its brown leather band for a more formal timepiece. The white face comes with three sub-dials for you to accurately tell the time.

This Very Cool Yet Understated Bracelet The simple design of this gold cuff makes it the ideal accessory for anyone who loves jewelry but likes to keep it understated; the split cuff design was inspired by minimalist architecture. Depending on your preference, you can also pick it up in silver and black. It comes with a two-year guarantee to be confident in your purchase and that your wrist won't turn green.

Buy This Highly-Rated Tuxedo That's Actually Worth It We didn't think we'd ever be able to buy a quality tuxedo from Amazon, but that day has come. This three-piece suit is cheaper than renting one, and it looks the part too. The one-button tuxedo has a slim fit, so it's more fitted to the silhouette than a regular fit. Reviewers recommend contacting the vendor directly to share your measurements so they can assist in helping you in picking your correct size. One five-star review said: 'I am very pleased with the quality of this tuxedo. I have machine-washed it a time or two, and it has held up just fine.'

SPY Loves the Tapered Cut of These Jeans These Levi's jeans are a wardrobe staple you can dress up or down. The tapered leg style adds a little more flare (no pun intended) and makes your style seem more tailored. There are 27 options and colors to choose from, with some styles including a stretch for added comfortable if you like a bit more flexibility.

Slip On These Sheepskin Slippers For Next-Level Comfort Delivering you comfort levels you can't believe you've ever lived without. Slippers are a power move. These deep green slip-ons are classic and have a corduroy upper for extra plushness. Sheepskin is known for its temperature-regulating properties, meaning you won't get sweaty feet. Make these UGG slippers yours so you can put heaven around your foot.

This Classic Trench Coat Is Super Stylish This classic trench coat comes in five colors, all of which are timeless: black, navy, and khaki. The calf length is perfect, particularly for changeable seasons. While it looks great, it's also functional too, as it's windproof and waterproof. It also gives you that extra bit of warmth with fleece lining.

These Sneakers Look So Expensive These sneakers are so buttery soft and look expensive, especially in the soft sage Nubuck colorway. The sneakers aren't made for your workout sessions, but they are comfortable without being too casual. Reviewers have claimed that they've quickly become their 'go-to' pair of sneakers and have got lots of compliments about them.

These Sweatshirts Look Good On Everyone Look effortlessly stylish but remain casual in this soft fleece sweatshirt from Tommy Hilifger. Tommy's sweatshirts come in so many colors (29 options!) that if you like one, you'll be returning for more. SPY loves this piece because you will have no trouble finding the right size as they come in standard and big tall, from XS to 4X. The quarter-zip neckline adds a little breathability and is excellent for layering.

This Turtleneck Impresses Even the Fussiest Buyers This turtleneck is excellent for the office, dates, formal occasions, and more. Reviewers say the fabric is "incredibly soft," and the neck "doesn't feel too tight." One fussy customer gave a glowing review: 'They are super-soft, cling and fit very well, the neck is thick, and the fabric weave looks correct and not cheap.' Turtlenecks will never go out of fashion because they ooze style and sophistication and keep you snug and warm.

These White Sneakers Are a Wardrobe Staple These simple, comfortable white sneakers are a great addition to any look. These Stan Smiths from Adidas are a classic design and easy go-to; we love that they don't break the bank. If you're looking to buy a pair, then they recommend sizing down by half a size as this style runs large.

These Skinny Dress Pants Are Incredibly Comfortable These skinny-fit dress pants give that tailored fit for a put-together look with their tapering. If you're a zero to low-maintenance person, these will work a treat as they're non-iron, so you will never have to think about any wrinkles. The best bit about them is while they look super-tight fitting, they've got a little stretch to the fabric for comfort.

This Classic Belt You Can't Go Wrong With You can't go wrong with a simple yet understated, high-quality belt. It can be used with everything from jeans to chinos to tailored suits. That's why finding one that works is so important. This Steve Madden belt comes in different designs depending on your style. Top tip: When measuring for a belt, take the measurements from the inside of the buckle to the third hole from the

This Beanie Will Always Be in Fashion Keep your head warm without sacrificing your style. This beanie is a must-have in your wardrobe. It comes in 16 colors, with SPY’s pick being the camel, as it’s versatile and not too bright. But there are neon shades if you fancy something a little more ‘out there.’ Find it on Amazon

Avoid Holes With These Understated Socks This set of Calvin Klein socks might look boring, but you can’t go wrong with a pair of neutral socks. These come with reinforced patches at the toes and the heels so you can get plenty of wear. Whether you’re dressing for a formal occasion, work, or a romantic date, you wouldn’t be embarrassed if anyone caught a glimpse of these. Find it on Amazon

This Sweater Looks Great & Will Keep You Warm Too If you want to look like you’ve made an effort without actually making an effort, this sweater will do the trick. Whether for a date or a casual brunch look, it comes in 12 colors and runs from size XS up to XXL. Ideal as a layering piece as this sweater is mid-weight. One reviewer wrote: ‘Nice 100% cotton sweater, which makes it comfortable and non-pilling.” Find it on Amazon