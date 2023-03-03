Transform Your Home Into Your Happy Place With These 38 Must-Have Decor Items

We all spend so much time in our homes that investing in making the space a happy and soothing place is essential. We want to step inside our busy homes and feel a sense of calming relief. And the best part is that you don’t need much money to make the house a more joyous space. Sometimes even the most minor decor changes in a room can transform the vibe in a big way. We have uncovered 38 items that will take your space from drab to fab.
Refresh Bedding With This Comforter Set
This Sage Green Comforter Set has a simple, floral pattern that isn’t overwhelming to the eye. It also is great because it matches many different home decor styles, like bohemian or rustic designs.
This Soft Suede Lounge Chair is Ultra-Comfy
Commit to the ultimate comfort with this Soft Suede Lounge Chair. It comes in many colors, from neutral-toned to bright, so that every design style can get on board with this chair.
Add Something Unique With This Irregular Rectangle Wood Wall Mirror
There’s a huge trend online toward funky mirrors as home decor. Some of these are a bit loud, but this Irregular Rectangle Wood Wall Mirror comes with classic design elements but with that extra, unique twist.
Green is the Color of Royalty
This Emerald Velvet Bench feels like it belongs in a castle. It may not add storage or anything practical to the space, but the luxurious feel it adds is unmatched.
Display Family Photos on These Floating Shelves
These very simple Floating Shelves are a great, natural place to display photos and other small items in the home. The wood is also untreated, so it can be customized after buying.
Add Light to the Backyard With These Cordless Accent Lights
When having backyard gatherings, it’s nice to have some extra lighting when the sun goes down. These Cordless Accent Lights make an easy addition to walkways or tables to give that warm and pleasant lighting to the area.
This Face Vase is a Unique Way to Display Flowers
Bring in all those colorful spring vibes with a bouquet. And rather than display them in a boring, old vase, store them in this unique Face Vase.
Commit to the Old-School Vibes With This Tissue Cover Box
This Retro Radio Tissue Cover Box is a unique piece of home decor. Especially in winter, we all need tissues, so they might as well be stored in style.
This Modern Cat Tree Isn’t a Total Eyesore
Let’s be honest; most pet furniture is pretty dang ugly. But we buy it because we love our furry friends. But this Modern Cat Tree dares to be a non-ugly way to give cats a place to snooze and play.
This Tufted Cotton Rug For Small Spaces
Give the laundry room a major upgrade with this gorgeous Tufted Cotton Rug. The shag fabric feels great on bare feet, making it an ideal bedside rug.
This Match Jar is Useful and Aesthetically Pleasing
Matches are a must-have item to light candles in the home, but regular matchbooks are not that nice to look at. But this Decorative Matches Jar with a Match Striker makes storing matches actually cool.
Add Style to the Bathroom With This Mushroom Shower Curtain
This unique Vintage Mushroom Shower Curtain comes in muted colors that are great for an old-school style bathroom. The tall mushrooms make a huge impact when people enter the space.
Embrace Cottage-Core With This Mushroom Decor Planter
Cottage core is a huge trend taking over the internet. It’s a harkening back to simpler times with natural elements that aren’t too flashy. And this simple Mushroom Decor Planter is the ultimate cottage-core piece.
This Geometric Copper Faceted Side Table is a Metallic Wonder
A little represented feature of home decor is metallic accents, like this pretty Geometric Copper Faceted Side Table. It adds an industrial feel to the room, but not in a way that makes the space feel sterile.
This Mushroom Lamp is a Viral Trend
Scrolling through TikTok, it’s almost impossible not to see a Mushroom Lamp. These little lamps have seriously taken the internet by storm, and with their simple whimsy, it’s no surprise why.
This Soft Shaggy Area Rug For the Kid’s Room
Bring all the bright, colorful energy into a room with this Soft Shaggy Area Rug. It features pastel colors that really fill a space with fun and whimsy.
This Faux Leather Lounge Chair Gives Major Professor Vibes
Give off those vintage academic vibes in the home office with this Faux Leather Lounge Chair. It breathes an air of professionalism into the space.
This Bean Bag Chair is a Unique Find
Bean Bag Chairs used to be a huge fad, and it looks like they are making a serious comeback. This shag fur option adds a level of flare that isn’t present with most generic bean bags.
This Geometric Metal Sunburst Hanging Mirror For the Entryway
This Geometric Metal Sunburst Hanging Mirror is a great item to place over an entryway table as an easy decor element. The geometric rays from the mirror add a cool factor to the piece.
Bring Playfulness Into the Home With This Star Projector
This Star Projector may seem like something for a kid’s room, but it is more than that. There is no shame in wanting to bring these pretty stars into the bedroom. It’s such a peaceful way to fall asleep.
This Tripod Floor Lamp Looks Like a Piece of Abstract Art
Lamps are a great way to inject some flare into a room. This Tripod Floor Lamp has a unique, feather-like look that makes a serious statement. It’s not a lamp that will be seen in friends’ homes.
Dare to Have the Luxury With This Luxe Core Sheet Set
Everyone has heard the Brooklinen ads on Podcasts, but these sheets live up to all the hype. The Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set is soft but sturdy and works all year round.
This Flower Vase Lets the Flowers Shine
Flowers have enough beauty on their own. This Clear Acrylic Flower Vase lets all that beauty be the star of the show, but even showing their stems. The vase is almost unnoticeable around the flowers.
Add a Touch of Modernity With This Globe Table Lamp
This funky Touch Control Globe Table Lamp Gold is an excellent and functional accent. It’s cool when a lighting fixture can add to the home decor rather than just providing light to a room.
Elevate Plants With These Woven Bamboo Footed Baskets
These unique Woven Bamboo Footed Baskets contrast wonderfully with the green leaves of plants. The different basket sizes accommodate different-sized plants for more variety in the home.
Add Some Greenery to the Home With These Jute Hanging Baskets
These Jute Hanging Baskets are a terrific way to bring small plants into the home. Another excellent use for these baskets is to put hand towels in them in the bathroom for easy guest access.
Add Color & Functional Storage to a Space
This Kartell Componibili Furniture Storage Item is a sleek item that is great for hiding junky extras in the home. This is an excellent addition to the office to keep the clutter at bay.
This Tea Light Candle Holder Brings the Zen Vibes
This Lotus Tea Light Candle Holder Tray is ideal for a hallway table or desktop. After a busy day, you can work off some of the stress with this item, helping to bring peaceful energy into the space to combat all that anxiety.
These Floating Shelves Decorate a Wall Space in Style
These Floating Shelves come with a set of three that fit perfectly together. This is great for people that don’t have the best eye for aligning different decor elements. These shelves also make a wonderful place to display small plants.
This Hammock Chair is the Ultimate Reading Nook
Whether reading from a Kindle or paperback, finding the perfect spot can make the difference in reading for five minutes or two hours. This unique Hammock Chair is the comfiest place to curl up with that next great book.
This Geometric DIY Terrarium Makes a Fun, Little Project
Customize this Geometric DIY Terrarium for a personal plant garden that can be hung on the wall. This is an excellent project for a rainy day spent inside the home.
Show Off a Wine Collection With This Wall Mount Wine Rack
Wine collectors love to show off those nice bottles they got for guests. And this Wall Mount Wine Rack is a great way to do this. It is an easy-to-install and unobtrusive option that holds up to nine bottles.
This Succulent Wall Art Print is a Simple Dream
Finding the right art to fill a home can feel overwhelming, but so many affordable options can be purchased right on Amazon. This Succulent Wall Art Print is a great option that can be purchased with or without a frame, which makes it even easier.
This Floor Pillow is Great For Extra Seating
Floor Pillows are a great way to bring in extra seating that doesn’t require full furniture. This is great for small spaces because the pillows don’t take up much space when guests aren’t over.
Add Some Vintage Decor With This Lava Lamp
Everyone can remember when Lava Lamps were all the rage, but we think it’s time to bring back the trend. These fun lamps bring that old-school vibe into the home and are entertaining.
Curl Up With This Pom Pom Throw
This Main + Mesa Woven Cotton Pom Pom Throw Blanket is a fluffy addition to the couch. There is no such thing as too many blankets, especially in the middle of winter.
Elevate the Dining Room With This Modern Lantern Lighting
One or more of these Modern Lantern Lighting Fixtures can create a stunning look in the dining room. It proves that lighting pulls the room together.
These Dune Coasters Have a Great Texture
Buying unique twists on regular home items is always fun, like these Dune Coasters with textural ridges. These glazed terracotta coasters also make great housewarming gifts.