Essential Travel Products for Jet-setting with Just a Carry-On

Welcome to the ultimate guide for carry-on-only travel! When exploring the world, the saying “less is more” couldn’t be more fitting. By embracing the concept of packing light, you’ll unlock a world of freedom and convenience, enabling you to navigate your adventures easily. Say goodbye to the hassle of lugging around heavy suitcases and hello to a more liberating travel experience. In this guide, we’ve carefully handpicked 36 essential products that will revolutionize your packing game. We’ve got you covered, from versatile clothing that effortlessly transitions from day to night to compact travel accessories that maximize limited space. Our curated items will help you overcome the challenges of traveling with a carry-on and ensure that you don’t compromise on comfort or style along the way. Prepare to embark on your next journey confidently as we show you how to pack light and travel right. With just a carry-on in hand, you’ll be amazed at your possibilities. So let’s dive in and discover how the freedom of minimalist travel can transform your adventures into unforgettable experiences.
Power Up with a 3-in-1 Wireless Charger
This UCOMX Nano 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is a magnetic foldable charging station perfect for charging multiple devices – iPhone, AirPods and iWatch while traveling.
This Crossbody Backpack Will Hold Your Essentials and Look Cool
Carry your essentials in style with this SDIYABOLO Crossbody Backpack, featuring a sleek and compact design perfect for on-the-go adventures.
Get More in with Vacuum Storage Bags
If you need a lot of clothing but need to maximize your luggage space, try these VMSTR Travel Vacuum Storage Bags. The set includes a USB electric pump and compression storage bags making this set ideal for travel.
Stop That Rub with Anti-Chafing Cream
Stay comfortable with this Happy Nuts Comfort Cream, a multi-functional deodorant that provides anti-chafing, sweat defense, and odor control for all-day comfort.
Keep Track of Your Belongings with Apple AirTags
Always keep track of your personal effects using these Apple AirTags. This bulk set of four is ideal for travel as you can add these user-friendly tracking devices to help you locate and keep track of everything from your passport to your backpack and suitcases.
Go Hands-Free with a Waist Pack
Ideal for adventures, these Carhartt Waist Packs are a durable and practical option for carrying all your essential items for days out while keeping your hands free.
Try This Homeopathic Relief to Beat Jetlag
This Boiron Arnica Montana has become a popular homeopathic relief for the symptoms of jet lag, providing natural relief from these symptoms.
Hey Dude Shoes are Lightweight for Your Adventures
With over 38,000 positive reviews, these versatile Hey Dude Wally Funk Shoes are a comfortable and lightweight option for vacation. Available in multiple colors and sizes, these shoes are perfect for everyday wear and provide a great combination of comfort and style.
Watch Movies Together with Bluetooth Wireless Audio
Over 5,000 positive reviewers agree this is the ultimate travel companion. You can enjoy wireless audio streaming for up to two AirPods or wireless headphones with this Twelve South AirFly Pro Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter/Receiver.
Always Use Face Sunscreen
This CeraVe 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 protects you from sun damage. This facial sunscreen provides broad-spectrum protection with a lightweight, non-greasy formula in an easy-to-transport container.
Stay Germ Free with Hand Sanitizer Spray
Keep your hands clean and moisturized on the go with this compact Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray. This hydrating formula moisturizes your skin while killing germs and comes in a convenient travel size so you can stay protected wherever you go.
Don’t Forget a European Travel Plug Adapter
Make international travel a breeze with this European Travel Plug Adapter by VINTAR. This international power plug adapter has two USB ports and two American outlets to create a 4-in-1 outlet adapter.
Shielf Your Phone From Accidental Drops with an Impact Cell Phone Case
Ensure your cellphone is protected during your trip with this Casetify Impact Case Compatible with Magsafe designed to protect your phone from drops and impacts while fully compatible with the MagSafe charging system.
A 2-Piece Linen Set is Perfect for Summer Travels
Pack for comfort and style with this RPOVIG Linen Shirt and Short Set featuring a casual button-down linen shirt and matching shorts, perfect for a comfortable and stylish beach look.
This Hanging Toiletry Bag Has a Detachable Bag for Security
This Maliton Hanging Toiletry Bag has four compartments to customize your essentials. This portable, waterproof, compact travel bag includes a detachable transparent bag for TSA security checks.
Upgrade Your Luggage with a Spinner Suitcase Set
Travel in style and convenience with this Coolife Expandable Suitcase Luggage. The expandable option allows you to fit more into your cases, and each case features a TSA lock and spinner wheels.
Keep Your Documents Together with a Passport Holder
Travel in style with this Cnycmy Passport Holder and Vaccine Card Holder. This RFID passport holder features a vaccine card slot and is the perfect travel passport case to keep your important documents organized and secure.
Put Your Toiletries to One Side with an Organizer Pouch
Order your essentials easily using this handy Portable Organizer Pouch. Each pouch includes dividers for different compartments to customize storage and a waterproof exterior to protect your bag from accidental spills.
Get All of Your Grooming Essentials in One Convenience Kit
Eliminate worries by getting the all-in-one Convenience Kit comprising 11 essential items in a travel-sized set of oral care and grooming essentials.
Feel Cool in a Linen Button Down
This JEKAOYI Long Sleeve Cotton Linen Shirt is a must-cart with a solid plain design with roll-up sleeves and button-down closure. This long-sleeved number is a lightweight hot weather option when you need smart casual.
Sit Comfortably with a Travel Pillow
Over 31,000 positive reviewers are raving about their experience with this comfortable neck support while traveling. You will want to pack one of these top-rated trtl Travel Pillows featuring a super soft neck pillow with shoulder support and cozy cushioning that’s lightweight, easy to carry, and machine washable.
People Love These Sandals with Leather Strap
A durable sandal is a must-have for any vacation, and these Rainbow Sandals Leather Single Layer Wide Strap with Arch easily fit the bill. Boasting over 10,000 positive reviews, these sandals are revered for their unparalleled comfort, support, and longevity.
A White Linen Button Down Shirt is a Wardrobe Staple
This COOFANDY Linen Shirt is a casual and breathable option, designed with short sleeves and a Cuban guayabera style, making it the ideal button-down style for vacationing.
Stream Your Favorites Better with a Cell Phone Grip and Expanding Stand
Improve your grip and phone viewing experience with this CLCKR Cell Phone Grip and Expanding Stand. Everyone on TikTok is raving about this universal phone grip holder for its multiple viewing angles while traveling. It’s a definite must-buy for hands-free entertainment.
Block out the Light with this 3D Sleep Mask
Whether you are on the plane or at the destination, it doesn’t matter. You will be guaranteed a good night’s sleep with this YIVIEW 3D Sleep Mask, designed with a 100% light-blocking 3D design and a relaxing zero-pressure eye cover.
Smell Good with Clinical Strength Deodorant
If you want to have a worry-free vacation, try this Degree Clinical Strength Antiperspirant Deodorant to provide long-lasting sweat and odor protection for active days.
Go For Relaxed Vibes in Linen Pants
These COOFANDY Linen Beach Pants are a comfortable and breathable option when you need relaxed but stylish pants to wear on vacation or during warm weather.
Don’t Worry About Leaks With These Travel Bottles
If you want to take your favorite shampoos, conditioners, lotions, and body washes with you. In that case, you can help with this Morfone Travel Bottles Set—this TSA-approved set of leak-proof silicone materials is ideal for decanting your favorites into travel-friendly containers.
This Sunscreen Spray is Also a Superb Moisturizer
This top-rated Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray is a vegan and Hawaii 104 Reef Act compliant (Octinoxate & Oxybenzone Free) broad-spectrum moisturizing UVA/UVB sunscreen that provides sun protection and hydration to the skin.
Don’t Forget a Universal Power Adapter to Travel Anywhere
This TESSAN Universal Power Adapter is a must-have travel accessory with its international plug adaptor featuring four USB ports (including one USB-C) and compatibility with multiple countries such as Europe, Germany, France, Spain, Ireland, and Australia.