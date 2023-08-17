35 trending items you should already know about

Stay ahead of the curve by acquainting yourself with these 35 trending items that have already taken the world by storm! From indispensable gadgets that redefine convenience to fashion-forward pieces that effortlessly enhance your style quotient, these products are at the forefront of today’s dynamic trends. Prepare to immerse yourself in the excitement surrounding these captivating items that have captured the collective attention. Whether aiming to elevate your day-to-day experiences or inject new life into your wardrobe, these trending selections are an undeniable pathway to remaining on the cutting edge of what’s en vogue.
Foldable Sink Mat
Struggling with countertop space in your kitchen? This Seropy Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack is a space-saving gem that fits over the sink, providing a meal prep and washing-up solution.
Butter Sprayer
TikTok has fallen for yet another kitchen gadget. This Dash Electric Butter Sprayer is a cordless sprayer that melts butter inside the device, enabling it to spray butter evenly on popcorn, toast, and various dishes.
Bed Wedge Pillow
This dual-purpose HomeMate Bed Wedge Pillow is designed to fill the gap between the headboard and mattress, but it also has a handy pocket to hold your essentials nearby.
Beverage Cooler
Dispense ice-cold beverages with this Stanley Adventure Water Jug. This two-gallon camping water container has a spigot with a leakproof and BPA-free design, ideal for lovers of the outdoors.
Step Stand Pedal
Get quick and safe access to your vehicle’s roof with this COWVIE Foldable Car Door Step Stand Pedal—a must-have accessory for unloading and loading from the rooftop of SUVs, trucks, and jeeps.
Collapsible Grocery Cart
Transport groceries or camping necessities in this easy-to-maneuver VOOMcart. This Collapsible Grocery Cart is a convenient cart with wheels and removable baskets, making it a breeze to cart your items.
Robotic Lawn Mower
Take a load off and treat yourself to this GARDENA SILENO Minimo. This automatic robotic lawn mower is equipped with Bluetooth app control and a boundary wire; known for its quiet operation and takes care of your yard, so you don’t have to.
Under Desk Treadmill
Get your steps in during the working day with this Walking Pad Under Desk Treadmill. This low-noise walking and running machine features a remote control, a lightweight, portable design, and easy installation.
Bathroom Storage Hook
Simple storage solutions like this Tooletries – The Arnold Bathroom & Storage Hook allow for easy installation, solve storage problems instantly, and feature silicone-grip technology to take a bit of weight.
Cloud Slides
Grab a pair or two of these cloud slides for running errands and around the house. These LUSSO CLOUD Scenario Comfort Slides provide a comfort option for your feet, offering maximum comfort.
Wireless Keyboard & Mouse
This is an economical way to turn your laptop into a more ergonomically friendly setup. This Logitech K380 + M350 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo offers a slim, portable design with quiet clicks, long battery life, Bluetooth connectivity, and compatibility with various operating systems.
Snack Dispenser
Go handsfree when snacking with this Fullware Snack Dispenser. This more convenient snack dispenser keeps your fingers and saves snack bowls from getting cross-contaminated.
Laundry Tool & Hanger
Laundry day will be more straightforward with this handy addition. Make sorting and matching pairs easy with the SockDock Sock Laundry Tool & Storage Hanger simplifies washing, drying, and storing paired socks with its clip and lock system.
Stackable Bakeware Set
If you are tight on storage space in your kitchen, stackable items like this NutriChef Eight-Piece Nonstick Stackable Bakeware Set effortlessly save space. The set includes round cake pans, loaf pans, muffin pans, wide and square pans, and a cookie sheet.
Electric Pot
A total lifesaver for dorm rooms and offices, the Dezin Hot Pot Electric is a non-stick sauté pan and rapid noodles electric pot, perfect for cooking steak, eggs, fried rice, ramen, oatmeal, soup, with power adjustment, and a portable 1.5L capacity.
Insulated Can Cooler
These novelty Beverage Flannels are insulated can coolers designed with sweet designs like this blue flannel pattern, keeping your drinks cold with a bit of spunk.
Puck Lights
These EZVALO Puck Lights are rechargeable LED battery-operated lights with remote control, providing wireless and dimmable under cabinet and counter lighting that can be conveniently grouped.
USB Multiport Tower
This USB Multiport Tower by RISWOJOR is a six-port multi-USB charger station with auto-detect technology and a Type-C port, allowing for efficient charging of multiple devices like smartphones and tablets.
Water Bottle with Straw
Ideal for taking on the go, this LARQ Bottle Flip Top is a 25oz insulated stainless steel water bottle with a straw, thermos-like features, BPA-free material, and 24-hour cold drink retention.
Portable Lint Remover
This top-rated Portable Lint Remover is number one for pet owners. This double-sided gadget removes lint, pet hair, and dust from your clothing and furniture.
Cleaning Gel
This TICARVE Cleaning Gel is always trending because this cleaning putty gel can be used for all the hard-to-reach areas when you are detailing your car to cleaning muck out your keyboards. The internet loves it and so does BGR.com.
Breakfast Sandwich Maker
This handsome little device makes the most amazing breakfast sandwiches, and the reviews rave about it. This Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker allows you to customize your ingredients and create delicious sandwiches.
Mounting Tape Strips
Great to have around the home for projects. These Krazy Clear Double-Sided Mounting Tape Strips are easy-to-peel pre-cut strips that provide a strong bond for easily mounting and sticking items around your home.
Smart Cutting Board & Knife Set
This Charmline Smart Cutting Board and Knife Set brings the style but also has a convenient drying holder. The set includes four vibrant color-coded chopping boards and four knives with eye-catching colors.
Handheld Vacuum
This Oraimo Handheld Vacuum is an ultra-lightweight cordless vacuum that offers fast charging, making it perfect for quick home, kitchen, car, or stairs cleaning sessions.
Shot Dispenser
This little gadget is excellent for outings like camping or festivals. This FlasKap Madic 9 attaches to most tumblers and dispenses shots direct into your beverages.
Zero Gravity Lounge Chair
Enjoy the ultimate comfort with the Coastrail Outdoor Premium Zero Gravity Reclining Lounge Chair. This padded chair has a sun shade, cool mesh back, pillow, cup holder, and side table for making the most of the sunshine.
Bluetooth Speakers
These pohopa Bluetooth Speakers are waterproof and solar-powered, providing true wireless stereo sound with 20W speakers, dual pairing capabilities, integrated lanterns with 20 LED lights, and a richer bass experience.
Ice Cream Maker Machine
Whip up delicious frozen treats all summer with this Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine, which creates delicious soft-serve ice cream, yogurt, sorbet, and sherbet.
Solar Path Lights
Light the way with these solar and waterproof BEAU JARDIN Pathway Lights that offer super bright illumination for up to 12 hours, perfect for your yard, patios, and walkways.
Stemmed Wine Glasses
These European Style Crystal Wine Glasses are the ultimate party accessory because they are shatterproof, offering an unbreakable and reusable option.
Store & Serve Egg Holder
This TikTok famous Peleg Design Egguins 3-in-1 Egg Holder is a penguin-shaped egg cooker that can cook, store, and serve boiled eggs, holding up to six eggs at a time.
Reusable Ice Cubes
Don’t let your drink water down with these Reusable Ice Cubes. These are BGR.com’s pick because they change color and are BPA-free.
Couch Caddy
Enjoying your favorite show from the comfort of your sofa just got even better with the Sofa Buddy. This couch cup holder and caddy keep drinks within reach while lounging on the sofa.
Digital Alarm Clock
This EZVALO 6-in-1 Digital Alarm Clock also features fast wireless charging, Bluetooth speaker capabilities, dual alarm functions, FM radio, USB charger, countdown timer, and RGB mode, catering to heavy sleepers with multiple functionalities.