37 trending products are redefining home comfort

Is it time for a little upgrade? As we come towards the end of summer, September always brings the sense of a refresh, update, and upgrade. Maybe it’s a school thing? If you’re anything like us, this time of year will have you thinking about new ways to elevate your home and work life. Perhaps it’s like when you used to get all of your new school kit? With our curated list, we’ve put together these products that are redefining the way we relax and unwind. From smart gadgets to cozy essentials, these items are designed to enhance your everyday life and create a haven of comfort within your living space. Get ready to transform your home into a sanctuary of relaxation and enjoy the latest innovations that are making home comfort better than ever before.

The Latest Echo Dot Will Make Light Work of Mundane Tasks The latest 5th Gen Amazon Echo Dot not only allows you to listen to your favorite tunes with impeccable audio quality, but its built-in Alexa helps you with the most mundane tasks, from setting alarms to giving you the weather forecast. All with a simple voice command, so you can even use it from across the room.

The Money Tree is One of the Easiest Plants to Care For Brighten up your indoor space with the Costa Farms money tree. Adding a touch of greenery to your space can help to reduce stress and improve your mood. Plus, it's a charming accent to liven up those empty and dull corners. And don't worry – the money tree is very easy to maintain and care for, so even if you're not a seasoned plant lover, this will work out for you.

Enjoy Soothing Scents with an Essential Oil Diffuser Unwind with the help of some soothing scents using the NEOM essential oil diffuser. Its wireless and rechargeable design makes it easy to use anywhere for a hassle-free experience. It works effortlessly with a touch of a button, creating a serene ambiance that promotes relaxation when paired with your favorite oil.

Smart Plugs Are All About Convenience If you're all about convenience and efficiency, the Kasa Smart plugs turn your appliances into smart devices that you can turn on and off using either the app or your voice. And that's not all – you can also set schedules and timers, or use away mode to keep your home safe when you're away.

Your Hair Will Thank You for a Silk Pillowcase The softness of the mulberry silk pillowcase not only feels luxurious and gentle to the touch, but it'll help you wake up feeling more refreshed and rejuvenated. By preventing friction and untangling, you'll see a big difference in your skin and hair, also making it a great investment in terms of self-care.

Fully Indulge with a Bath Pillow As relaxing as baths are, having a crick on your neck or unwanted pressure on the back of your head can put a damper on your experience, which is where this Slyfoam bath pillow makes a huge difference. It's not only soft and supportive, but its anti-slip suction cups ensure secure placement, allowing you to fully relax without constantly adjusting the pillow.

This Pressure Relief Cushion Will Make Working From Home More Bearable If you're spending long hours sitting at your home office desk, the Cushion Lab seat cushion will make those hours more bearable. Made with extra-dense memory foam and an ergonomic shape that provides contouring support to your hip and thighs, it reduces painful pressure on your lower back during prolonged sitting.

This Convertible Couch is Perfect for Small Spaces This versatile five-in-one Diophros sofa is perfect for small spaces since it also acts as an ottoman, lounger, sleep chair, and bed. All the while, it's super easy to set up according to your needs, so you can quickly go from sitting to lounging in no time.

A Memory Foam Mattress Topper Will Help You Get a Better Night's Sleep Give your bed the ultimate transformation with the EDILLY mattress topper. It's three inches thick and made of memory foam, making it both cozy and supportive, alleviating painful pressure. At the same time, the infused gel has a cooling effect that'll keep you nice and fresh throughout the night.

This Hammock Swing Chair Can Be Used Indoors and Outdoors If you want a cozy and serene lounging spot, the TVT hammock chair can be used both indoors and outdoors. Super sturdy and with six height levels, it's suitable for everyone. Plus, the elastic fabric ensures maximum comfort, while the built-in phone and tablet holder give you plenty of entertainment options.

Enjoy the Plush Softness of Turkish Cotton Towels Discover the perfect blend of luxury and practicality with the set of six Hammam Linen towels. Made from Turkish cotton, these towels offer a remarkable combination of plush softness and exceptional absorbency, all while maintaining a pleasantly lightweight feel.

A Scented Candle Can Create the Inviting Home You Want Immerse yourself in the delightful scents of this Yankee Candle, available in a variety of options to suit your preference. The large 22-ounce jar ensures prolonged enjoyment, offering over 110 hours of inviting aroma to create a soothing atmosphere while you unwind.

Step into a Warm Embrace After a Shower with a Towel Warmer The Keenray towel warmer is a blessing on cold days. Not only can it be used for towels, but its large size means you can also use it for bathrobes, blankets, pajamas, and more. Whether enveloping yourself in a cocoon of cozy luxury or banishing the chill from your essentials, this gadget offers a gentle and inviting heat to keep you comfortable.

Charging Up is Effortless with a Flexible Power Strip Experience the epitome of convenience with the iJoy power strip, where device charging becomes effortless and intuitive. Seamlessly adapt its placement to your surroundings – drape it around furniture or mold it to suit your space. With three outlets, two USB ports, and a five-foot extension cord, this power strip is as convenient as it is functional.

This Faux Fur Throw Blanket is Ultimate ComfortCore Embrace warmth and coziness with the Yusoki blanket. Its soft and plush microfiber fabric has a faux fur effect that's super cozy, whether you curl up with a good book, snuggle up for movie night on the couch, or simply lounge around on a lazy day.

Wake Up Gently with a Sunrise Alarm Clock Start your day on a positive note with the Philips Wake-Up Light. This clever device employs gentle sunrise simulation to gradually wake you up, offering a more refreshing start to your mornings. If you struggle with early mornings, this gadget could be the solution you need to make them more manageable.

Listen to the Gentle Sounds of Water with an Indoor Waterfall Fountain Get a sense of peace from the Handunmi fountain. The gentle sounds of cascading water create a serene atmosphere, fostering relaxation and calm. Compact and versatile, it easily finds its place on any tabletop, allowing you to bring tranquility into every corner of your home.

Side Step Back Pain with an Adjustable Standing Desk Make working at your home office more comfortable with the FEZIBO standing desk. Seamlessly transition between sitting and standing positions, fostering improved posture and reduced fatigue. The electric mechanism not only ensures effortless adjustments but even has three memory functions to make those adjustments with the press of a button.

Tuck Away Items in This Storage Ottoman The SONGMICS ottoman offers a stylish and versatile storage solution for your home. It facilitates maintaining an orderly and uncluttered home while its sturdy and padded construction allows use as extra seating or as a footrest.

Get a Clean Home Without Lifting a Finger with an iRobot Roomba If you'd rather laze around in comfort than clean, the iRobot Roomba i3 helps make this wish into a reality. Just set schedules, and this robot vacuum seamlessly navigates your home, effectively removing dirt, dust, and debris. Go ahead and maintain your home clean while enjoying rest and comfort.

Improve Your Posture with an Ergonomic Desk Chair Prioritize your comfort and well-being with the NEO CHAIR. Designed to support your body during long hours, this chair has an ergonomic design that promotes proper posture and reduces discomfort for more productive and comfortable days at the home office.

Never Worry About the Right Cord Again with Adhesive Cord Clips Put an end to the perpetual struggle of hunting for charging cables with this pack of 16 OHill clips. Not only do they give you easy access to your cables, but they also prevent tangles and clutter, effectively transforming your charging experience into a seamless and organized venture.

Take Self-Care to the Next Level with an In-Home Sauna Bring the spa experience to your home with the SereneLife sauna. With its foldable and compact design, it's easy to set up and use anywhere in your home, providing a space for relaxation and detoxification. With hand access zippers, you can even use your phone or read a book, so you can keep yourself entertained during your sessions.

Breathe Easier with a Humidifier and Diffuser Maintain optimal humidity levels with the Ultrasonic humidifier. By adding moisture to the air, it gets rid of dryness that causes dry skin, irritation, and respiratory problems. Plus, the built-in essential oil tray allows you to enjoy soothing aromatherapy at the same time.

Cook Up a Storm More Comfortably with an Anti-Fatigue Mat Experience relief and support while cooking with the AmazonBasics mat. Not only does it reduce fatigue and discomfort when standing for extended periods of time, but it even has non-curling edges for a safe, trip-free experience.

Feel More Comfortable with an Under-Desk Footrest A must-have accessory for your home office desk, the ComfiLife footrest supports your legs and feet while working, promoting proper posture and reducing strain. Plus, its adjustable design allows you to customize the angle and height for personalized comfort.

Upgrade Your Linen Cupboard with Plush Microfiber Bed Sheets Transform your bed into a haven of comfort with the Bare Home sheets. Made from ultra-soft and hypoallergenic microfiber, they provide a luxurious and comfortable sleeping experience all night long, while their snug and secure fit hugs your mattress tightly to keep it firmly in place.

Let the Sun In with Motorized Blinds Instead of dealing with your blinds manually, the ZSHINE blinds can be opened and shut with the press of a button. Plus, they're completely blackout, ensuring complete privacy and an optimal environment for healthy sleep habits.

Soak in Bubbles and Keep Essentials to Hand with a Bamboo Bath Tray Indulge in a moment of relaxation and indulgence with the wood bath tray. Set up your phone or iPad to enjoy videos, and use the wine glass slot to treat your senses. Additionally, there's plenty more space for other things like mugs, candles, or snacks, taking your bath to another level of luxury.