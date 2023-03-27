46 trends on amazon that are worth the hype

Are you in the market for some new and exciting products? Look no further than this list of the most popular items on Amazon righ now. From cutting-edge technology to trendy home finds, these products are all the rage and shouldn’t be missed. With so many options to choose from, it can be overwhelming to know what to buy. That’s why we’ve narrowed down the list to the must-haves that are sure to impress. So, whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for gift ideas, these popular products are sure to catch your eye.

This Mushroom Lamp is a Viral Trend Scrolling through TikTok, it’s almost impossible not to see a Mushroom Lamp. These little lamps have seriously taken the internet by storm, and with their simple whimsy, it’s no surprise why. Find it on Amazon

This Storm Glass Is a More Fun Way to Track the Weather This bird-shaped Storm Glass is a weather forecast tool that has been used for hundreds of years. It changes based on the outside temperature and makes a beautiful home decor item. Find it on Amazon

Shiatsu Back, Shoulder & Neck Massager Massages are underrated in regards to healthy living but they play a much more significant part than we think! This massager uses heat and three levels of deep tissue kneading to relax your muscles and aid your recovery. The position handles help you keep it in place and take some weight off your shoulders. Find it on Amazon

This Entrance Way Rug is Designed to Take a Pounding Protect your floors with this easy-to-clean doorway rug. It has a great modern geometric design and highly durable material designed to capture dirt, water, dust, grit, sand, mud, slush, sleet, grass, and water. This rug has a non-skid backing is machine washable. Find it on Amazon

Under Desk Treadmill The desk treadmill hashtag has a whopping 32.2 million views, so add this TOGOGYM walking pad to your home office to get extra miles in as you work. It’s a great exercise option since it comes with a convenient remote that you can use to set up the speed, and you can even track your calories burned, speed, time, and distance on the LCD display. Plus, it’s whisper quiet and can help improve posture as well. Find it on Amazon

Spark Your Child’s Imagination With This Sofa Set Your kids will absolutely adore this ten-piece sofa set that they can configure in any way they choose. It comes in six colors, including bright blue and marigold yellow, and the foam pieces can spark your little one’s imagination to create a den, a car, a castle, a slide, and more. Find it on Amazon

Quencher Tumbler We have scoured the internet to find you the tumble everyone is talking about, and it’s this Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler. When SPY editors tested this tumbler for themselves, they became obsessed. This travel bottle amassed a cult following for its ability to keep drinks cool or warm for hours and ability to fit in car cup holders. Users also love its design features like the handle and the straw. Did we mention the unique colors it’s available in? Find it on Amazon

Create More Space in Closets With These Triangles These little triangles can transform a whole closet creating up to three times more space. The triangles must be placed over a hanger to create extra vertical hanging space for your clothes rather than spreading out. Find it on Amazon

You Need This Smokeless Fire Pit for Your Yard Keep snug and warm with this bougie fire pit. Behind the glass wind guard, natural red lava pieces fill the burner bowl and help retain the warmth longer, and there’s no soot or ash to clear up, making this patio heater an excellent addition to any garden or courtyard. Reviewers love its heat, and one said: ‘This is a very nice and elegant firepit! Very well made and makes sitting outside on our deck at our river house so much more enjoyable!’. Find it on Amazon

Smart Car Air Fresheners Use technology to solve the age-old problem of a stinky car. This Ceeniu Smart Car Air Fresheners uses AI technology to intelligently adjust the fragrance level based on the environment of your vehicle. The device has a long-lasting 45ml capacity, a portable and chargeable design, and pleasant scents, making this a convenient choice for freshening the car interior. Find it on Amazon

These 70s Blackout Drapes Are Bang on Trend If you’re on the hunt for blackout drapes that are also bang on the 70s trend, then these floral curtains are what you need. They come ready to hang on most standard rods and have been made with a digital print that won’t fade. They can be thrown in the washing machine for an easy clean and then put in the tumble dryer, and what’s great is that they’re anti-wrinkle, so you won’t have to iron them. Find it on Amazon

This Cloud Couch Is Ultimate #comfortcore Does anything scream #comfortcore to you, like boucle? This curved boucle sofa comes with a chaise for maximum comfort. It’s a two-piece sectional and looks like a streamlined dream cloud. Your sofa is an integral part of a living area, so it has to be comfortable, which is why it was designed with high-resilience padding and comes with four throw pillows. One five-star reviewer shared: ‘The sleek, contemporary design is gorgeous and really makes a statement in my living room.’ Find it on Amazon

Baby Yoda Toothpaste Dispenser You can make a regular and boring toothpaste tube into the highlight of your bathroom routine with this BonneChance toothpaste dispenser. Even if you’re not a Star Wars fan, you must admit that Baby Yoda is adorable. Plus, it’s a unique design and is very easy to use since all you need to do is squeeze, preventing less mess on the bathroom counter. Find it on Amazon

You Will Rarely See a Sofa This Good If you’re looking for a statement piece of furniture, this white boucle curved sofa has got to be it. This four-seater couch is incredibly soft, like sitting on a cloud. When do you see anyone with a curved sofa? Never. The design of this sofa will set you apart from anyone else. One happy customer who shared pictures said, ‘Looks better in real life. Super rich material and very sturdy. The only downside is that it is very heavy. If white is too much for you, it also comes in dark gray. Find it on Amazon

Improve Your Posture With This Kneeling Chair While You Work You’d be right in thinking that this doesn’t look like a comfortable chair. This kneeling chair will help you improve your posture. Working from home has become commonplace, and we can’t underestimate the need for an excellent chair to support us while we work. You kneel on these cushions while you work, and it will take some getting used to, but you won’t be hunched over your keyboard anymore. It’s designed to give you the benefits of standing and the relief of sitting all in one. Find it on Amazon

This Hammock Chair is the Ultimate Reading Nook Whether reading from a Kindle or paperback, finding the perfect spot can make the difference in reading for five minutes or two hours. This unique Hammock Chair is the comfiest place to curl up with that next great book. Find it on Amazon

Your Bed Should Make You Feel Like a King You deserve to sleep well. Why not do it while feeling stylish too? This bed frame has a headboard and footboard made of green velvet, and if there’s anything to make you feel more pampered, we don’t know what it is. Find it on Amazon

Take Furry Friends in This Pet Carrier Backpack Bring the family cat on the go with this genius Lollimeow Pet Carrier Backpack. It is the ultimate way for cats to stay safe while still getting to explore the great outdoors. Dog owners shouldn’t get to have all the fun. Find it on Amazon

This Exercise Ball Chair Actually Looks Nice This leather-looking Exercise Ball Chair is an excellent swap to a desk chair to help with posture and core strength. This item almost looks like a good piece of furniture rather than a workout ball. Find it on Amazon

Bag and Wrap Storage and Dispenser Forget broken foil and wrap boxes and opt for this Keleywood organizer that keeps them and food bags in the same place without the annoying packaging. It can be put in a drawer or wall-mounted to save even more space, and it doubles as a dispenser. Find it on Amazon

This Shutter Cleaner Works Fast Tiktokers are going crazy over this Lazynice Shutter Cleaner, and it’s no surprise why. This handy tool comprises seven rollers of special microfiber fibers that grab and hold onto dirt and dust like nobody’s business. The best part? No more worrying about hairs falling off or the cleaning surface rubbing away – this tool is designed to be washable and rust-proof! Find it on Amazon

Alarm Clock If you’re looking for a versatile and convenient bedside gadget, the COLSUR alarm clock is worth considering. This compact and stylish device serves as a phone holder, night light, Bluetooth speaker, wireless charger, and radio. That means you can have everything you need within easy reach without cluttering your bedside table. So, if you want to streamline your bedside setup and make your morning routine a little easier, this alarm clock is perfect. Find it on Amazon

Dial It Back to the 70s With Trippy Cushions If you didn’t know, 70s decor is coming back into fashion. These trippy mushroom cushion covers are a great place to start if you want a gentle introduction to the aesthetic. The square covers are 18×18 inches and are machine washable, which makes like so much easier. But remember that they don’t come with the pillow insert; you’ve got to get them separately. Find it on Amazon

These Candles Are Extremely Classy Don’t underestimate the power of scent, and don’t cheap out on yourself with supermarket brands. Instead, why not try these premium soy candles infused with essential oils? We like the simple design that wouldn’t look out of place on a neat accent table. We love the smoke and vanilla scent, but there’s also a fireside, pine and clove, vintage leather or lavender woods to choose from. Find it on Amazon

This Velvet Storage Ottoman Is Bold and Bright One of the easiest ways to inject spring energy into the home is to add some bold pops of color. And this Velvet Storage Ottoman brings both color and function by adding storage space. Find it on Amazon

Never Lose Your Hat Again With These Hat Clips Keep your hat secure and in place with this innovative Hat Clip. Perfect for hiking, camping, traveling, or any outdoor activities, these clips are made to withstand any weather condition. Its sturdy and durable design ensures your hat stays on your backpack or bag without slipping off. It’s the perfect accessory for those on the go this summer. Find it on Amazon

This Upholstered Ottoman Is Perfect for a Vanity This Upholstered Ottoman brings plush seating to a vanity station or desk area. This is an excellent addition to the bedroom, and the top even comes off, revealing a small storage area. Find it on Amazon