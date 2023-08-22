44 Trendsetters Even TikTok Can’t Keep Track Of

Stay ahead of the trends with these 44 products that even TikTok can’t keep track of! From cutting-edge gadgets to fashion-forward accessories, these items are setting the pace for what’s new and exciting at a variety of price points. Get ready to be at the forefront of innovation and style with these trendsetters that are capturing attention faster than even the most popular TikTok videos. It’s time to embrace the future and indulge in the latest and greatest!

Ember Keeps Your Coffee at the Perfect Temperature Room-temperature coffee is the worst! Coffee should either be served cold or piping hot. Unfortunately, so many of us are too busy to actually drink our coffee before it gets cold, and then we’ve got to rely on a gross microwave to bring our coffee back to a semblance of the right temperature. But not anymore! Not now that the Ember warming mug is on the scene! Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

The Govee Floor Lamp Sets the Mood You don’t have to do anything too extreme to drastically change the mood of your spaces. You can just use this incredible Govee Floor Lamp! You can use the handy app to perfectly adjust your lighting to your mood and the situation at hand for a room that sets the mood, no matter what mood you’re going for. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

A Digital Frame for Easy Photo Sharing Not all of us are lucky enough to live close to our extended family, but we still want to share all of those important moments! This digital frame allows you to easily share all of your favorite snapshots with your family that are just a little too far out of reach. And you can update it any time with the handy app. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

The Ultimate Bedside Lamp There’s nothing more frustrating than being woken up in the middle of the night and having to scramble to turn a light on. You can’t find the switch, and it’s pitch black, and you don’t know what you’re doing. Get Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Phone Case Is Going to Go Viral If you’re looking for a new way to protect your phone, look no further than this stylish, wavy phone case! It’s designed to protect your phone from drops and tosses and to stay incredibly stylish at the same time. Just watch – we know that this phone case is going to go viral on TikTok or the ‘Gram soon. Find it on Amazon

No More Yapping Dogs Well, we can’t actually promise that, but we can tell you that this device is really going to help! We’re loving the rave reviews (like this one: “We say “no barking” and show them the device. They almost always stop immediately. They dogs appear happier and quite proud of themselves! I highly recommend this product!!”) that this product is getting, and we know the internet is going to go wild for it very soon. Find it on Amazon

Camp Comfy Camping isn’t for everyone, but camping is something we’re seeing people get more and more interested in lately. If you want to try this rising trend, try it as comfortably as possible with this inflatable camping pad that really ups the comfort possibilities for the highest quality camping experience possible. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Get the Smoothest Shave Around We’re keeping an eye on this Braun electric shaver. It’s an incredible way to get the smoothest shave possible all over because it doesn’t just work using the blades. It also has 40 micro-grip tweezers to be sure all of that hair is up and out. It’s wireless, waterproof, and you can use it on wet or dry skin. Because of the incredible results, we know this razor is going to hit the scene hard! Find it on Amazon

We Think These Jars Are the Next Home Decor Trend There’s nothing new about using apothecary jars to store your bathroom products, but this design is a brand new one, and it’s guaranteed to skyrocket in popularity! They’ve got plenty of storage, they’re incredibly stylish, and they don’t take the attention away from all of your other fantastic decor. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

You’ve Never Seen a Water Bottle Like This We’re in awe of this water bottle! It’s a stainless steel, insulated sports bottle, but that’s not all. It also has a powerful UV light inside that sanitizes both your bottle and the water you’ve got inside with the touch of a button. It keeps everything cool and clean and there’s not much that can beat that! Find it on Amazon

Elevate Your Style With This Stunning Floor Lamp We’re loving this gorgeous, elegant floor lamp! It adds some high-fashion industrial style to any space you put it in. And if that’s not enough, it adds some storage space for you, too, with the handy shelf that’s attached. It’s great for beside your bed, in your entryway, or by your sofa to keep your phone and remote in easy reach. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Genius Mat Is a Pet Parent Must-Have We’ve never seen this incredible gadget before, but we’re obsessed! We already know that when PlantTok finds out about it, it’s going to explode, so you should get it while it’s still in stock. It’s the handiest way to pot and re-pot your plant babies without leaving any of that annoying dirt mess to clean after. Find it on Amazon

A Baker’s Rack Is a Genius Way to Make Some Space You can’t find more space magically in your home, but you can make a little more space with this baker’s rack! You can set it up in your kitchen to use it as a coffee counter, a liquor cabinet, or even a true baker’s rack. It adds both counter space and more storage to your storage-taxed kitchen, making it perfect for small homes and studio apartments. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

The World Deserves to See This Incredible Selfie Stick If you’ve got travel plans, you’ve got to have this selfie stick! It’s an easy way to get all the best shots while you’re traveling, no matter where your travels take you. And with the detachable bulb and Bluetooth remote, you can put yourself in the best possible light and you can take your pictures no matter where you stand. Find it on Amazon

You Never Know When You’ll Need a Microscope What’s not to love about this tiny pocket microscope? It’s one of the handiest gadgets and one of the most underrated we’ve seen on Amazon so far. It’s great for field scientists, little ones, and for amateur science enthusiasts alike so you can all look at the world just a little more closely every single day. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Grow Your Own Herbs Hydroponic growing systems are one of the coolest things for folks that don’t have a ton of outdoor space available. With it, you can start your very own herb garden no matter what sort of space you’re dealing with, whether you’ve got a balcony, a side yard, or no green space in or around your home at all! Find it on Amazon

Add Some Depth With These Govee TV Light Bars These TV light bars are the latest and greatest from Govee. We’re so stoked to share them! Govee always knocks it out of the park, and these are no exception. They’re Alexa-enabled and they fit perfectly behind your TV for an incredible and personalized viewing experience with over eight dynamic light modes! Find it on Amazon

Perfect Your Golf Game If golf is your game, the Arccos Caddie is the name you need to know! It’s an incredible tracking gadget that helps you better your golf game with every swing. It comes with fourteen sensors, one for each club, and with the GPS Rangefinder and the included app, you’ll be able to see exactly where you could use some work. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

An Amazing Duffle for Any Time You could always use a new duffle, and this is our current favorite! It has all the storage space you could possibly need, it’s machine washable (no joke!), and it’s heavy-duty enough to handle all of your gym clothes and work clothes or even all of your weekend travel essentials for your next quick trip. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Your Car Will Thank You for These Cup Holder Coasters These ceramic stone coasters fit perfectly into your car’s cup holders, so you can have your drinks with you but don’t have to worry about the annoying condensation flooding your cup holders. Unlike the rubber coasters, these stone options actually absorb all of that excess water so everything stays clean and water-free. Find it on Amazon

Get the Perfect Selfie With This Rechargeable Light Put yourself in the best possible light with this rechargeable light. You can attach this to your phone or laptop so you can put your best face forward in all of your selfies or Zoom calls. It’s easy to use and even easier to recharge so you’re ready to go anytime. Even for that 9 a.m., you’ve forgotten about! Find it on Amazon

There’s Nothing Quite Like a Smart Thermometer It might seem silly, but a smart thermometer is a genius buy! You can use it to keep an eye on whatever you’re grilling without actually having to put eyes on a thing. Enjoy your wine or keep watching that unmissable game and simply check in on your cooking cuts with the handy app that comes with it. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Low-Tech/High-Tech Gadget Is a Must-Have Pet parents are going to plaster this one all over the internet when they get their hands on it! The collar itself is low-tech, obviously, but when you add an Apple AirTag to that water-resistant holder, your pet is suddenly even more high-tech than you. Keep up with your furry friend no matter where they may roam. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Hollywood-Style Mirror Is a Must-Have A well-lit mirror is hard to find, but we’ve managed to find one! This Hollywood-style vanity mirror gives you the best and brightest views of your face for the easiest, most flawless makeup application you can achieve. Plus, it’s a super simple way to get your makeup space looking like a million bucks on a slim budget. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Make a Trio of Lasagna in This Pan Not sure which lasagna flavor you want to cook? Looking to meal prep a few lasagnas at once for easy dinners? This lasagna trio pan is the answer! You can make perfectly proportioned lasagna meals with minimal mess (only one pan in the dishwasher) and all of the tasty results you’re hoping for. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Touchless Vacuuming Dust Pan Isn’t a Want, It’s a Need One of the most annoying things about sweeping is using that tiny dustpan to get everything up. It’s challenging, it always leaves that impossibly small line of dirt, and it’s barely useful. That’s why you NEED this vacuuming dustpan. It does all that hard work for you, hands-free, for clean and bright floors. Find it on Amazon

The StickAny Cleaning Ball This little tool is one of the cleverest inventions! It’s designed to handle one of life’s most inconvenient problems – a dirty purse! Pop this in your purse, and it’ll pick up any of the dust, crumbs, and bits of lint that take up residence in the bottom. It’s a genius hack that any purse-carrier has got to have in their life! Find it on Amazon

Personal Blender? Or Best Friend? One of the best things about working out is that yearned for post-workout smoothie! It makes all the hard work worth it. And if you’re all about those smoothies, but you’re pressed on time, you’ve got to get this personal blender. You can take the smoothie-making on the road, or anywhere else you need it to be. Find it on Amazon

The Bathtub Tray the Internet Is Going to Fall in Love With Mark our words – TikTok is going to be obsessed with this bathtub tray! It offers you all the space you need to really get into relaxation mode while you’re soaking in your favorite bath salts. You can prop up your iPad, rest your book open to the right page, and even keep your wine within arm’s reach with this tray. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

The World’s Going to Be Obsessed With These Side Tables These side tables offer a Mid-Century Modern look to your bedroom on a 21st-century budget. It’s an affordable way to style up your home, and since it comes in a set of two, this buy is a no-brainer! Equipped with a charging station and super easy to assemble, you’re going to wonder where these have been all your life. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

This Mirror Doesn’t Just Look Good It’s also wildly functional! This stunning, industrial-style piece is perfect for an entryway, providing a last-check spot, making the space feel bigger, and even adding some awesome, much-needed storage. Or try it in your bathroom for a mini vanity that’s just the right size for the guest bath or your little one’s bath. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Keep Up With Your Wallet Even when it’s not in your pocket, you can keep track of your wallet when you add the Eufy SmartTrack Card! It’s a small gadget that’s anything but simple, providing you with water-resistant, GPS tracking, and a three-year battery life so you always know where your most valuable item is, no matter where it ends up. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

BookTok Will Go Wild for This Book Light Not all book lights are created equal, and BookTok will be the first to tell you that! And since they’re so opinionated on the subject, we already know they’re going to love this one. It’s long-lasting, offers three different color options, and five different brightness settings. And, if that’s not enough, once you clip this bad boy to your book, it’s not going anywhere! Find it on Amazon

A Mid-Century Modern TV Stand These days it’s Mid-Century Modern everything! It’s such a gorgeous, elegant style that really just fits anywhere. But affordable the MCM style is NOT. Luckily, we’ve managed to unearth this Amazon gem. It’s an MCM-style TV Stand that’s super affordable, has all the space you need, and is going to last you for years. Find it on Amazon

A Game-Changing Dish Rack Doing dishes without a drying rack is just a no-go, but you don’t want to settle for just any rack! Get this one instead. You don’t have to hunt for places to put those dishes, because this has all the room you could possibly need. It’s got that drain you want for excess water, and it’s super stylish to boot! Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Take the Theatre With You We’re in love with this mini projector! If you’re looking for an affordable, portable way to transform any sheet or blank wall into a movie screen, look no further. It’s like a movie theatre in your carry-on, designed for travel but not lacking on that high-definition look you’re aiming for when you get ready to screen your faves. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

A Razorless Shaving Solution Get beautiful, smooth, soft skin without involving a razor. That’s right; you read that right! You can actually enjoy smooth skin without ever dealing with razor bumps. This Crystal Hair Eraser is an incredible invention that doesn’t use razors to give you the hairless skin you’re looking for. It’s like a dream! Find it on Amazon

Stay on Top of Schedules We’re all about organization and scheduling, and we think one of the best ways to keep your home or your office on track is with a wall calendar. Our current favorite is this trendsetting, personalizable acrylic calendar. You can easily organize your whole office or keep your entire family on-track with this tool! Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart

Hide Away That Unsightly Litter Box We’re not sure about you, but none of us love having out cat’s litter box front and center in our homes for anyone to see when they visit. We’re pretty amazed by this litter box cabinet because it offers us an easy way to secret away the unsightly box in a way that our cat can still access and we can still find useful! Find it on Amazon

Be on the Cutting Edge of Coffee Trends French press coffee is one of the most incredible ways to make a cup of coffee, but the French press hasn’t had a moment in years! We hear it’s coming back, though. Stay trendy with this BaristasBuddy French press coffee maker and offer a delicious cup of joe to any guests. And put your coffee snob friends to shame, while you’re at it. Find it on AmazonFind it on Walmart