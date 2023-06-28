The Trendy Picks We’d Bring Home If We Let TikTok Decorate Our Home This Prime Day

TikTok always has fantastic ideas about the best ways to decorate a house, and that includes some pretty spectacular recommendations for furniture and decor. We know you’re busy and don’t have any time to hunt through TikTok for those great recommendations yourself, that’s why we’ve done it for you. In this list, we’ve collected all of the best TikTok recommendations for home decor and furniture that you’re going to want to grab for yourself this Prime Day. From mirrors to storage to chairs, this list has the high-quality, trendy items you’re looking for on Prime Day.

TikTok Loves This Simple Bed Frame TikTok loves flashy stuff, but sometimes they find something simple they really can’t get enough of, like this beautiful bed frame. This easy-to-assemble frame offers wooden slat supports and a fully upholstered mattress foundation so you can ditch the box spring this time around. Find it on Amazon

This Prime Day, Add a Little Art to Your Home It can be hard to find quality art that’s going to look gorgeous in your home and adds a little extra, simple class and style without breaking the bank. Grab this framed Matisse print this Prime Day to add something special to your home, no matter what room you wind up putting it in. Find it on Amazon

Who Says Dishes Can’t Be Decor? No one, that’s who! And when you have gorgeous dishes like these, you’re going to want to display them like they’re decorations. This 16-piece dish service is made from glazed stoneware to offer you the durability you’re looking for in a dish set. And it’s even microwave and dishwasher-safe! Be sure to grab them this Prime Day. Find it on Amazon

Upgrade Your Bathroom with This LED Bathroom Mirror TikTok is all about the upgrades we can make to our homes, in big and little ways. That’s why this LED bathroom mirror is on this Prime Day list. Because it’s anti-fog and shatterproof, it’s the perfect mirror for your family bathroom. It’s going to hold up to all sorts of little hands and big accidents. Find it on Amazon

TikTok Loves This Duvet Cover This Prime Day, consider a beautiful new duvet cover. This cover is super easy to wash, you can just throw it in the washing machine, and doesn’t have to be dry-cleaned like so many others. And if that’s not enough to convince you, consider that this duvet has a zipper closure and not a button or tie closure (a life-saving feature). Find it on Amazon

This Futon Sofa Isn’t Your Mother’s Futon We all remember the crusty old futon we had growing up. But this futon isn’t the same one your family had when you were growing up. This futon marries style and functionality with gorgeous velvet upholstery that brings up feelings of Mid-Century Modern decor and absolute comfort. Find it on Amazon

You Need This Faux Marble Coffee Table TikTok Is in Love With TikTok can’t get enough of this gorgeous faux marble coffee table. It really moves your space from an average room into a room that’s designed to capture attention and become a talking point for anyone there. And the two-tier frame means you’ve got all the space you need for storage. Find it on Amazon

Get These TikTok Famous Candles Harlem Candle Co. is a Black-owned candle company creating the most incredible scents and high-quality candles out there. Do yourself a favor this Prime Day and get this Lady Day luxury candle that honors the incomparable Billie Holiday. And once the candles all melted? You can use the gorgeous candle as a glass. Find it on Amazon

This Beautiful Wall Mirror Is a TikTok Favorite It’s not easy to find beautiful mirrors at a good price point, that’s why this Kate and Laurel Arendahl arch mirror. It brings some Renaissance elegance to any space with the ornate frame and the metal keyhole hangers in the back means you can attach them securely to the wall quickly and easily. Find it on Amazon

These Wine Glasses Make a Statement It’s not easy to find elegant, stylish wine glasses that can make a bold statement. This set of gorgeous wine glasses come in beautiful, pale, neutral colors that can stand out beautifully in your kitchen whether you’re storing them in glass-front cabinets or you’re leaving them set out on your dining room table. Find it on Amazon

This Hand Woven Jute Rug Is Stylish and Durable You want your rugs to be durable so they can stand up to all the traffic they sustain, especially if you’ve got pets. But you also want them to be stylish. This 100% Jute area rug looks sophisticated and interesting without being too over-the-top and because of the neutral color, it can fit seamlessly into any room in the house. Find it on Amazon

You Need This Fade-Resistant Artwork in Your Home TikTok really enjoys gorgeous, simplistic artwork like this set of prints. Not only are these a great option for adding dimension to a room without adding distraction, but they’re also designed to be fade-resistant so you don’t have to worry about sun damage, and come pre-framed in high-quality frames you’ll never have to replace. Find it on Amazon

This Modern Velvet Chair is a TikTok Secret TikTok has a few well-kept secrets, but we’ve managed to dig around enough to find a few, and this gorgeous, modern velvet chair is one of them. This Prime Day, be sure to add this chair with the included ottoman to your cart. It’s not going to be around for long! Find it on Amazon

You’ll Love This Office Desk, We Know TikTok Does Finding the right desk for your office can be challenging, but we did the hard work for you and found this terrific office desk that has all the room you need and no more than that. No need to rearrange the entire room to fit a new desk. This desk takes up just the right amount of space, gives you three drawers, and has built-in cubbies and a shelf for added storage on top. Find it on Amazon

Get This Sky Lite on Prime Day TikTok is crazy about the Sky Lite! It’s an LED laser that projects the night sky not just on the ceiling but all over the room. It’s a simple way to add a little something extra to your spaces, great for kids, and the buttons allow you to cycle through different light effects and levels of brightness. Find it on Amazon

Don’t Miss Out on This Amazon Basics Recycled Planter on Prime Day Whether you’ve got a green thumb or TikTok has just convinced you that you should start a garden, this Amazon Basics recycled wooden planter is a great option for you. It’s so easy to use and gives you all the space you need to start a small garden in your backyard. The steel legs and frame make it resistant to all sorts of weather and the removable plastic liner keeps everything clean and contained. Find it on Amazon

This Retro Cube Bookshelf Really Ties a Room Together Add storage and dimension to your spaces and tie the decor of your room together with this mid-century modern cube bookshelf TikTok loves. There are seven different shelves in different sizes, and each shelf can hold up to 35 pounds for maximum storage. It’s functional style, and that’s the name of the game. Find it on Amazon

This Acrylic Folding Table is a Piece of the Future This Prime Day, enter the future with this fun, modern acrylic folding table. Sometimes what you need is a great piece of furniture that doesn’t stand out but beautifully blends in. This folding table is a great option for a side table, a bar car, or even a serving table for eating in front of the TV. Find it on Amazon

TikTok Loves This Mushroom Lamp This adorable mushroom lamp really brings an element of whimsy into the spaces in your home. It offers beautiful ambient lighting in a hand-blown Murano glass body that harkens back to the 70s and all the glorious mushroom style. And the best part is that the glass won’t yellow over time like some other lamps. Find it on Amazon

TikTok is Obsessed with This Purse Vase You’ve seen this purse vase all over TikTok! It’s a stunning piece of decor that becomes a great conversation starter that all of your friends are going to want to get for themselves. This Prime Day, do a little something just for the beauty of it, and add this vase to your home. Find it on Amazon

This Bookshelf is Easy to Assemble Some of us in the world like to hoard books like dragons like to hold gold. And with those books comes a need for bookshelves. At some point, you get tired of building bookshelves over and over again. That’s why you need this easy-to-assemble bookshelf that manages to look glamorous and is sturdy enough to hold it all up at the same time. Find it on Amazon

These Mid-Century Modern Chairs Make a Statement It might seem silly, but your chairs really should make a statement! They don’t just hold you; they’re also part of your home decor, so they’ve got to look as fantastic as the rest of your house. These Mid-Century Modern chairs come in a set of two. You don’t want to miss them this Prime Day. Find it on Amazon

TikTok Is Obsessed with These Shoe Storage Boxes If there’s one thing TikTok knows, it’s storage. TikTok has all the information you could need on storage and what containers you need. That’s why we think you should get these sturdy shoe storage bins this Prime Day. They’re front opening so you can pull your shoes out or put them away in a snap, and they’re clear so you can see just what you’ve got at a glance. Find it on Amazon

Get This Platform Bed Frame on Prime Day You don’t want to overdo it when it comes to your bed frame, and that’s why we’re currently loving this gorgeous, simple platform bed frame. There are no frills, it’s just what it looks like, and TikTok can’t get enough of it. You should grab it this Prime Day while you can still get it! Find it on Amazon

This Reclining Chair Offers Ultimate Comfort Get your hands on one of these ultra-comfortable leather recliners. The shape of this chair is so elegant and modern that you’re going to be excited to get it for your partner. It’s not an ugly eye sore like so many recliners. And it the high-density sponge gives you all the support you need while you lounge. Find it on Amazon

This Industrial Bookshelf Makes a Statement You don’t have to worry about what the rest of your decor looks like when you’ve got this beautiful statement bookshelf. It’s modern, it’s industrial, it’s chic. It’s just the thing you need to really set your home apart from all the others without having to spend an arm and a leg on fancy decor. Find it on Amazon

TikTok Recommends This Beautiful Bench Any room could really use a gorgeous bench. They’re honestly more decor than they are seating, but they can work as both! That’s why on Prime Day you should consider adding this gorgeous velvet bench. You could even use it as some extra storage, stacking up clean laundry that’s ready to be put away. Find it on Amazon

These Curtains are Stunning You just can’t find curtains like these at your local big box store! That’s why you should jump at the chance to get these stunning pom pom curtains this Prime Day. They’re beautiful, simple bits of decor that really work to frame up your windows and let them make a statement and TikTok is loving them! Find it on Amazon

TikTok Loves These Minimalistic Line Pieces There’s never a bad time to add these stunning, minimalistic line pieces to your home. They add a touch of elegance without much effort on your part. Since they come in a four-pack, you can add them all to one room, or you can separate them and add different pieces to different rooms to keep the style flow going throughout the house. Find it on Amazon

These Rechargeable Wall Lights Will Change Your House A super easy way to upgrade your home is by using these battery-operated wall sconces. They’re easy to attach and can be attached pretty much anywhere in your home. Since there are no cords or cables to deal with, you can use these in any room, even old rooms without wall plugs (they’re a thing, trust us!). Find it on Amazon

Light the Room in TikTok’s Favorite: Neon Neon has become super popular in the last few years, but it has never been as easily accessible as it is now! Get this stunning “good vibes” neon sign to not only light up your rooms but also to bring some youthful fun to your otherwise older, more outdated house (don’t worry, we’re all guilty of that!). Find it on Amazon

This Stone Lain Brighton Dinnerware Set Is Bold and Beautiful This dinnerware set might look like it’s made of marble, but it’s actually made from porcelain. Some of your favorite TikTokers are featuring these dishes in their latest “Day in My Life” videos, and because they’re durable, dishwasher, and microwave safe, they’re perfect for serving an entire family. Find it on Amazon

On Prime Day You’ve Got to Run to Get This Towel Warmer You really don’t want to miss this beautiful towel warmer. Sure, it’s not technically decor, but if we let TikTok decorate our spaces, they would absolutely include this warmer! It offers rapid heat (up to temperature in one minute) and can heat your towels for up to an hour – that’s a long shower! Find it on Amazon

No One Needs to See Your Litter Boxes Just because you have cats doesn’t mean everyone that walks into your house has to see their litter boxes. This hidden little box shelf doesn’t just hide away the unsightly box, but it also adds more storage space and interest to whatever room you decide to put it in. Enjoy your cat and ignore their litter. Find it on Amazon

TikTok Loves This Velvet Ottoman As you can probably tell, TikTok is all about Mid-Century Modern designs, and that includes this stunning velvet ottoman. It’s the perfect place to perch in front of your vanity while you get ready in the morning and inside, you’ve got extra storage space so it serves double duty. Find it on Amazon