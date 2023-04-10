the ultimate problem solvers that will save you time googling a solution

We’ve all been there before: faced with a problem or challenge that we just can’t seem to solve on our own. Thankfully, there’s no need to stress or worry anymore, as many products out there can solve a variety of common issues. Whether you’re struggling with a difficult task or simply need a quick fix, these products can save you time, energy, and frustration. Say goodbye to endless searching and hello to a stress-free solution with these handy and innovative problem solvers. From simple household tasks to more complex problems, these products are designed to make your life easier and more efficient. And the best part? Many of these solutions are affordable and easy to use, so you don’t have to break the bank or be a DIY expert to benefit from them. So, whether you’re looking for a simple and effective solution to a stubborn stain or need a high-tech gadget to solve a more complex issue, there’s a problem-solving product for you.

Beer Bottle Opener Upgrade your home bar with the state-of-the-art Push Down-Pop Off Beer Bottle Opener with an inbuilt magnetic cap catcher. Experience the convenience of no more damaged caps or automatic decapitators for beer and soda. With this bottle opener, you’ll be sure to enjoy every drink without any hassle. Find it on Amazon

AI-Powered Smart Camera Mobile Robot Get complete peace of mind. Supercharge your home security with this Moorebot Scout. This tiny AI-powered smart camera mobile robot is for monitoring your home, and it links directly with Alexa and Google Home to add an extra layer of security. It has facial recognition, motion and audio detection, two-way audio communication, and night vision capabilities that can help you monitor your home day and night. Find it on Amazon

Drain Clog Remove Tool Don’t waste money on expensive callouts for professionals when you can solve things yourself. Get a better grip on hard-to-reach spots with this DR.PEN Flexible Grabber Claw Pick Up Reacher Tool. This is a top-selling home gadget because it is the ideal drain clog removal tool featuring four claws and a bendable hose. Find it on Amazon

App-Controlled Heated Coffee Mug If you have back-to-back meetings but need to stay caffeinated. This Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 is a 10 Oz app-controlled heated coffee mug that lets you set your desired temperature so you won’t have to worry about your cuppa going cold. Find it on Amazon

Plant Watering Devices Don’t have a green thumb? More like a brown thumb. No need to worry because now you can keep your plants perfectly hydrated without any fuss with this VELLAA Plant Watering Device. This automatic watering system takes the hassle out of plant maintenance, so you don’t have to worry. Find it on Amazon

Emergency Survival and First Aid Kits Make sure you are prepared for yourself and all your family members with this Emergency Survival Kit and First Aid Kit. With 142 items of professional survival gear and equipment that will give you peace of mind that you are prepared for any emergency. Keep one of these in your vehicle and one at home. Find it on Amazon

HD Projector With summer around the corner, you might want to enjoy a cinematic experience from the comfort of your home. This HD Projector is WiFi and Bluetooth-enabled, with a 230″ display and a tripod for maximum convenience. Find it on Amazon

Portable Espresso Machine Make delicious espresso on the go with the WACACO Minipresso NS. This portable espresso machine is compatible with Nespresso Original capsules and compatibles. Enjoy your favorite coffee anytime, anywhere. Find it on Amazon

Dashboard Camera Recorder Get the added security and protection you need on the road with this Rove R2-4K Dash Cam. This built-in WiFi GPS car dashboard camera recorder has UHD 2160P, a 2.4″ LCD display, 150° wide angle, WDR, and night vision capabilities for clear visuals even in low light conditions. Find it on Amazon

Electric Vegetable Cutter This device has just started popping up on Tik Tok feeds. It has only just been released. Make easy work of meal prep with this gadget that slices and dices quickly and easily. This 4-in-1 Portable Electric Vegetable Cutter Set is a multifunctional wireless food processor, perfect for chopping garlic, pepper, chili, onion, celery, ginger, and other meats. It comes complete with a brush for easy cleaning. Find it on Amazon

Under Desk Pedal Exerciser Not getting enough exercise during the day? Get fit even when working from home with this Cubii JR1 Under Desk Elliptical. This under-desk bike pedal exerciser offers a seated elliptical motion, making it easy and comfortable to exercise at your desk. It’s perfect for those looking for convenient home exercises Find it on Amazon

Sand Blaster Kit Get all your blasting jobs done quickly using the LE LEMATEC Sand Blaster Kit for Air Compressors. This multi-media blaster can remove everything from paint and rust to etching metal, wood, and glass. It has up to 150 PSI, so you can use aluminum, sand, walnut shells and soda for various blasting applications. Find it on Amazon

Meatball Master Make delicious and mouth-watering meatballs with ease using the Meatball Master. This kitchen must-have is perfect for crafting perfectly shaped and sized meatballs without any mess or hassle. Its adjustable handle and innovative design make it easy to use, clean, and store. Find it on Amazon

Thick Kneeling Pad Get the comfort and support you need for your knees with this Thick Kneeling Pad. Ideal for a range of activities, including gardening, exercise, yoga and more. Made of thick foam, it cushions your knees and protects them from hard surfaces. It’s also great for bathing babies or any other task requiring kneeling. Find it on Amazon

13-in-1 Pocket Survival Tool The 13-in-1 Hammer Multitool is the ultimate multi-survival tool. Perfect for any outdoor adventure, this device provides an array of handy accessories, including pliers, a knife blade, and tweezers which come in handy for camping, hiking and much more. Find it on Amazon

Meat Thermometer Get your cooking to the perfect temperature every time with this Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer. This digital food probe is ultra-fast and waterproof, featuring a backlight and calibration for accurate readings. It’s perfect for indoor kitchen use or outdoor grilling and can help you effortlessly cook like a pro. Find it on Amazon

Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker Give the gift of music with this Bose SoundLink Micro—a mini portable Bluetooth speaker. With its deep, loud sound and rugged, waterproof and drop-proof design, this speaker is perfect for any occasion. You will love being able to take tunes with you wherever you go and experience a powerful audio experience, no matter the location. Find it on Amazon

Cleaning Gel for Car Detailing Keep your car looking like new with this TICARVE Cleaning Gel. This putty-like gel is perfect for car detailing in hard-to-reach areas like air vents, around buttons and knobs, and any other tricky spots. It quickly picks up dirt, dust, and hair without leaving any residue behind, so you can be sure your car looks as good as new. Find it on Amazon

Memory Foam Coccyx Cushion This ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion is an orthopedic gel and memory foam cushion that provides superior comfort and relieves pain in the tailbone area. The non-slip design keeps the cushion in place, so you can enjoy hours of uninterrupted seating without having to readjust your cushion each time. Find it on Amazon

Smart Scale Keep track of your health on your smartphone with this RENPHO Smart Scale. This digital bathroom scale has built-in Bluetooth, allowing it to sync seamlessly with your phone. Its advanced body composition monitor helps you stay on top of your weight, BMI and body fat percentage to ensure you’re making the right choices for your body. Find it on Amazon

Smart Air Quality Monitor Get a better understanding of the air you breathe with Amazon’s Smart Air Quality Monitor. This device is easy to use and works with Alexa, so you can swiftly monitor the air quality in your home and make adjustments if needed. It also gives helpful tips on improving air quality, so you can ensure your family is breathing the best air possible. Find it on Amazon

Rainfall Shower Head Pamper yourself with this luxurious 12-inch Voolan Rain Shower Head made from 304 stainless steel, giving you the ideal combination of strength and durability. The large rainfall-style head will make your showers a blissful experience as you relax in peace and comfort. Enjoy a spa-like experience at home. Find it on Amazon

BBQ Mesh Grill Bags Grill like a pro with these BBQ Mesh Grill Bags. These bags are designed to keep your food secure while adding flavor to it. They’re made of a durable heat-resistant mesh and are designed for grilling on electric, gas, charcoal, or smokers. Never worry about your food falling into the grill again. Find it on Amazon

Beverage Chiller Sticks If you run out of cold beverages during the summer. Don’t worry because these Kollea Beer Chiller Sticks easily fit into 12 oz bottles and are designed to keep your favorite drinks cold for hours. They also make a fantastic gift. Find it on Amazon

Fast Wireless Charger Fast wireless charging has never been simpler, so you can save time with this Yootech Wireless Charger. This portable wireless charging pad is compatible with the iPhone and delivers 10W of maximum power to charge your devices quickly. The LED indicator helps show you when it’s charging, and its sleek design ensures that it looks great on any surface. Find it on Amazon

Smart Backpack Stay on the go with this BANGE Business Smart Backpack. This sleek backpack is made with waterproof materials to keep your laptop safe and secure. It also features a USB charging port, so you can charge your devices while moving. Whether you’re headed to class, work, or just out to explore, you can look great and stay connected. Find it on Amazon

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones Get ready to hear more of your favorite music and less of the world around you with these Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. The experience of unparalleled sound quality with these over-ear wireless Bluetooth headphones features advanced noise cancellation that’s adjustable to your environment, so you can focus on what matters. They also have a built-in microphone, so you can easily take calls and control your music. Find it on Amazon

Bluetooth Sleep Headphones Get a great night’s sleep with these MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones. These Bluetooth headband headphones feature a soft, comfortable, adjustable sleep mask that blocks unwanted light and noise. With their built-in microphone, you can take calls without removing them. And they’re wireless, so you won’t have any cords or wires getting in the way of sweet slumber. Find it on Amazon

LED Laser Nebula Lamp TikTok is blowing up with fans of this lamp. Transform your home into a starry night sky with the BlissLights Sky Lite. This LED laser star projector features adjustable brightness and settings to create a custom galaxy lighting experience. It also comes with an elegant nebula lamp perfect for adding ambiance to any room. Find it on Amazon

Anti-Chafing Soothing Cream Fresh Body’s Fresh Balls Lotion is the perfect solution for men looking for a soothing anti-chafing cream that keeps their balls fresh all day. Our ball deodorant is talc-free, natural and long-lasting, instantly transforming into a cooling, smooth cream when applied. Its unique combination of natural ingredients like almond oil, jojoba oil and shea butter helps protect against chafing, sweat and odor without leaving any residue. Find it on Amazon

Cooling Towels Sukeen’s Cooling Towels are the perfect solution for hot days. They are made of high-quality, durable microfiber material that is lightweight and soft to the touch. The unique weave helps to retain coldness while providing maximum absorbency. Each pack comes in a set of four. Find it on Amazon

Toilet Plunger This powerful Toilet Plunger is designed to quickly and easily clear clogged pipes without chemicals. Its high-pressure air power can unclog even the toughest blockages with minimal effort. The pneumatic dredge equipment has four interchangeable nozzles that can be used on various pipe diameters. Find it on Amazon

Antiperspirant Hand Lotion Carpe Antiperspirant Hand Lotion is a dermatologist-recommended lotion that is both non-irritating and smooth, which helps stop excessive sweating in patients with hyperhidrosis. Its natural ingredients, like aloe, chamomile, calendula, and lavender, provide a gentle moisturizing effect. It’s quick to absorb and won’t leave you feeling greasy, keeping your hands dry and refreshed. Find it on Amazon

Portable Neck Fan The Jolassy Portable Neck Fan keeps you comfortable on hot days, providing a cooling breeze no matter where you are. With its lightweight and ergonomic design that drapes comfortably around your neck, and three adjustable speed settings to control the intensity of the airflow, you’re sure to stay cool and focused all day long! Find it on Amazon

Meal Prep Organization Kit Eliminate the headaches of meal prepping with the ThinkFit Insulated Meal Prep Lunch Box Kit. This product includes six food portion control containers, a shaker cup, a pill organizer, and a shoulder strap for easy carrying. In addition to these benefits, the lunch box is made from durable, BPA-free material to ensure your food stays fresh and safe. Find it on Amazon