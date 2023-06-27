Level Up Your Standards This Prime Day: These High-Quality Things Are a Game-Changer

With Prime Day just around the corner, you have the perfect opportunity to elevate your lifestyle with high-quality products that will enhance your daily routines at a fraction of the price. Whether you’re in need of innovative gadgets, luxurious essentials, or practical items that bring convenience to your life, these 37 game-changing items are worth adding to your Wishlist this July. So go ahead and discover the items that you should keep a lookout for this Prime Day.

Let the Valve Steam Deck Entertain You Good things come in small packages, as the Valve Steam Deck proves. You can play an arsenal of desktop games in a compact, handheld gaming console with 64 GB of storage. With a high-definition display, smooth performance, and enough power to run the latest AAA games, you’ll be able to play your entire Steam Library anywhere, anytime. Find it on Amazon

The PlayStation 5 Console Will Exceed Your Expectations You won’t regret upgrading to the PlayStation 5 console. It’s faster and more powerful than ever, offering a gaming experience that far exceeds your expectations, according to reviewers. Its 4.8-star rating speaks volumes alone, making it a reliable console for your gaming ventures. Find it on Amazon

Cook Healthier Meals Quickly with an Air Fryer Make healthier calls with the COSORI air fryer, which allows you to enjoy fried foods with up to 85% less oil than traditional frying methods. With dual heating elements, a precise temperature controller, and a smart temperature algorithm, it’ll make food equal parts juicy and crispy. Its large 6.8-quart capacity means you can cook large meals, and it has 12 easy functions that make cooking a breeze. It’s a great addition to the kitchen if you’re trying to be more health-conscious. Find it on Amazon

This Electric Razor Will Give You a Close and Comfortable Shave For a close and comfortable shave, the Braun Series 7 razor is a great bet. Its flexible head means it can even tackle tricky areas with no problem with a design to protect your skin from nicks and cuts, as well as a long battery life that can last for weeks. You can use it both wet and dry, and its charging station has a convenient four-in-one function that not only charges, but also cleans and dries your shaver, and also lubricates blades. It’ll be a step up in your daily grooming routine. Find it on Amazon

Understand Your Body Better with a Smart Scale If you’re on a health and fitness journey, the Elekticity scale will help you reach your goals. It doesn’t just track your weight, but also your muscle mass, BMI, body fat, body water, and several more readings that will give you a deeper understanding of the workings of your body and the progress that you’re making. Find it on Amazon

Know Where Your Belongings Are With Apple AirTags Keep track of your belongings with Apple AirTags. This pack of four means you can use them on various essentials, such as your wallet, phone, keys, and the like. Easily locate them using the Find My app, saving you time and worry. If you’re someone that constantly misplaces their stuff, these trackers will make your life so much easier. Find it on Amazon

Enjoy Your Music Anywhere with a Waterproof Speaker Enjoy your favorite music wherever you are with the JBL Boombox 2. With clear sound quality, booming bass, 24-hour playtime, a portable grip handle, and IPX7 waterproof properties, this speaker is the perfect companion for your outdoor adventures and parties. Find it on Amazon

Get Some Extra Help with Chores By Using a Robot Vacuum If you ever wish for a little help with your daily chores, the Shark IQ Robot vacuum hears you loud and clear. With a powerful motor, seamless home navigation, and self-emptying mode, you can leave the cleaning in its capable hands without even needing to check-in. Just schedule your home cleaning via the app, or even with voice commands if you have Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. You’ll really appreciate the hands-off cleaning experience this vacuum provides. Find it on Amazon

Breathe Fresh Air at Home with an Air Purifier Breathe easier with the LEVOIT Core 400A air purifier. It gets rid of at least 99.97% of small airborne particles that may be causing you allergies or discomfort at home. Filtering out 99.99% of bacteria and mold, it also provides you with a safer environment, and the good news is that it’s suitable for even large rooms. A fresher living environment is guaranteed with this device providing you with cleaner air. Find it on Amazon

This 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker Could Replace Most of Your Appliances The Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Multicooker takes cooking to the next level with its versatility. From a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, and more, it makes cooking a wide array of meals easy. It’s super easy to use with its 28 program settings and five programmable settings, and you can enjoy the convenience of making one-pot meals up to 70% faster. This Prime Day, replace 10 kitchen appliances with this incredible powerhouse. Find it on Amazon

Keep a Stash in This Cute Mini Fridge The compact design of the Walsh mini fridge is perfect for dorm rooms, offices, or any space in your home where you’d like a convenient cooling space for drinks and snacks. Its sleek design means it won’t bring down the room’s aesthetic, and it has an adjustable mechanical thermostat control that’s super easy to use. Plus, despite its compact size, you’ll be surprised by its spacious interior. We’ve all dreamed of getting a mini fridge at one point or another, so don’t pass up this opportunity. Find it on Amazon

A Hardside Luggage Set Will Protect Everything Always be prepared to travel in style with these Amazon Basics luggage You get sizes three in this set so you have all the necessary options, and the hardside casing ensures your belongings have an extra layer of protection. Additionally, the four double-spinner wheels make traveling easy and effortless, so if you want a comfortable trip, these are essential. Find it on Amazon

This Mattress Topper Will Give You a Supremely Comfortable Sleep Enhance your mattress with this ELEMUSE topper that’s four inches thick. It’s made with a layer of cooling gel-infused memory foam, and quilted pillow bamboo fiber that contours to your shape, ensuring maximum comfort for a good night’s sleep. Say goodbye to unbearable back pain in the mornings with this upgrade. Find it on Amazon

Soothe Your Muscles with your Own Massage Gun The LifePro Sonic XL massage gun is a game-changer when it comes to muscle recovery and relaxation. With its powerful yet quiet motor, this massager gun delivers deep tissue percussion therapy to relieve muscle tension and soreness after a long day, hitting the gym, or for injury recovery. Plus, its innovative heat feature provides both soothes and increases blood circulation. Experience the benefits of having your own personal home masseuse with this relaxing tool that has ten massage heads and nine speeds to take you to a whole new world. Find it on Amazon

This Portable Monitor is a WFH Game-Changer The MNN portable monitor opens up a world of possibilities, both for business and pleasure. It’s lightweight and ultra-slim for ease of travel, so you can watch your favorite series on the go, play games, or catch up with some work. With a full HD display, built-in speakers, and a scratch-proof cover that doubles as a stand, it’s a convenient and functional companion for everyday use. Find it on Amazon

These New Balance Sneakers Will Always Be Cool Step into comfort and style with the New Balance 55 V1 sneakers. With a lightweight and cushioned construction that ensures a comfortable fit, as well as a fashionable and trendy design that’s available in 44 color options, they’re a brilliant addition to any outfit. Find it on Amazon

This is a Stunning Full-Length Mirror Everyone needs a full-length mirror for an accurate outfit check before leaving the house, and this NicBex mirror has a sleek and modern design, as well as sturdy construction, making it perfect for the job. Wall-mount it or simply leave it standing, and apart from making a practical addition to your home, it’ll also elevate your décor game. Find it on Amazon

Don’t Suffer Tepid Coffee When You’ve Got an Insulated Tumbler The YETI Rambler is perfect for your daily dose of caffeine on the go. Its durable stainless construction coupled with its vacuum insulation that can keep drinks cold or hot for hours has given it cult status amongst coffee enthusiasts. So if you’re looking for exceptional quality and performance, the YETI Rambler delivers on both accounts. Find it on Amazon

Smarten Up Your Shoe Collection with These Shoe Storage Boxes Store and display your shoe collection on the SEE SPRING storage boxes. They’re stackable to save space and declutter, and their clear design ensures full visibility for easy identification. If you’re tired of your shoes littering every space of your home, these 12 storage boxes will have you saying goodbye to the mess. Find it on Amazon

Push Yourself with The Doorway Pull-Up Bar If you’re looking for a fitness accessory to work on your body, the study Ultimate Body Press tool is both effective and convenient. Because who needs to hit the gym when you can install this bar over your doorway and work on a variety of push-up exercises right from the comfort of your home? To make things even better, it can be used in a floor position to expand the range of exercises available, making it a great value addition to your training routine. Find it on Amazon

Get Intimate With the Manscaped Hair Trimmer The MANSCAPED Lawn Mower 4.0 has soft and precise ceramic blades that prevent nicks and cuts on your sensitive areas, giving you more confidence while trimming. You can customize your trim length with the four guards available, and it’s waterproof for shower use. So if you want a close shave with no irritation, the Lawn Mower delivers every time. Find it on Amazon

Get in Shape at Home with this Dumbbell Set Elevate your fitness regimen with the CAP Barbell dumbbell set. You get 10 dumbbell pairs with weights ranging from five pounds to 25 pounds for a customizable workout. They’re sturdy, with durable rubber coating to extend their life and hex-shaped heads to prevent rolling. Additionally, they come with an A-shaped rack that saves precious storage space and looks sleek and tidy. They’re ideal for all your weight-lifting needs. Find it on Amazon

Get a Cool Breeze with a Tower Fan The DREO Nomad One tower fan will turn your place into a cooling oasis. Its powerful, high-speed motor delivers cooling air with minimal noise pollution, while its oscillating head means it can cover larger areas. If you can’t function in the sweltering heat, this fan provides the sweet relief you’ve been looking for. Find it on Amazon

Capture Your Adventures with the GoPro Hero 11 If you’re a man of action, the latest GoPro Hero 11 model is essential for your outdoor adventures. With stunning 5.3K video quality, 27MP photo resolution, and an expansive field of view, you can capture your favorite moments in crystal clear quality. It’s even waterproof, so you can get some amazing underwater shots, making it a must-have for all your action-packed needs. Find it on Amazon

These Aviator Sunglasses Will Never Go Out of Style You can’t go wrong with these RayBan Aviator sunglasses. Their timeless style takes any outfit to a whole new level, and they’re available in various colors to best match your style. They’re also highly functional, with UV protection and durable construction that lives up to the hype. Find it on Amazon

Work Faster and On The Move with a Bluetooth Keyboard The Logitech MX Bluetooth keyboard has a slim, light, and minimalist design that’s so easy to travel with. You can even connect it to your phone or iPad, so you can conveniently get some work done faster on the go. The keys light up the moment your hands are near and automatically adjust brightness for optimal viewing. So if you’re frequently on the move, this keyboard is a must-have. Find it on Amazon

This Coffee Table is a Classy Piece of Furniture The Best Choice Products coffee table is a stylish and functional addition to your living room. With its sleek brown design and three open points for storage, it’s a versatile piece that guests will often compliment you on. Find it on Amazon

Take The Sound Up a Notch with a Soundbar Complete your home theater with the Sony HT-S100F soundbar. Its Bass Reflex speaker and two channels ensure great sound quality, and its slim and sleek design adds a stylish and modern touch to your setup. Connect it to your TV via HDMI, and conveniently connect it to your other devices via Bluetooth. Enjoy your entertainment with fill-the-room audio and next-level sound streaming. Find it on Amazon

Feel Healthy with This Masticating Juicer Take a step towards a healthier lifestyle with the Aeitto juice. It has two masticating speeds suitable for different fruits and veg, so you can make delicious fresh juices from healthy ingredients. Its quiet operation is convenient, and its parts are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. It’s also designed to give more juice yield, making it an efficient addition to the kitchen. Find it on Amazon

This Laptop Stand Will Give You a Standing Desk Set up your laptop at the perfect viewing angle with the LIFELONG stand. It can even turn your workspace into a standing desk, and it’s designed to keep your laptop cool and prevent overheating. It’s also foldable, so whether you’re working from home or on the go, this laptop stand offers a comfortable and ergonomic solution to enhance productivity and reduce back and neck strain. Find it on Amazon

Get Reminders To Drink More with a Smart Water Bottle Stay hydrated and track your water intake with the HidrateSpark bottle. The stainless steel is insulated to keep your water refreshingly cool, and you can even keep track of its location with the app. To ensure that you’re meeting your daily hydration goals, its bottom lights up to remind you to drink, and the water intake information that’s transferred via Bluetooth to the app. Find it on Amazon

This Cuban Link Necklace Makes a Statement This Italian Miabella necklace is made with 18K gold over 925 sterling silver, with a stylish Cuban link design that’s effortlessly stylish. It subtly elevates your outfits, and its gold plating makes an eye-catching statement. Find it on Amazon

Kick Back and Watch Your Favorite Shows on This Smart TV Enjoy your favorite series on the Amazon Fire TV Omni. With sizes ranging from 43-inches to 75-inches, this TV is a fine addition to your home entertainment system since it has 4K picture quality and hands-free use with integrated Alexa voice control. Find it on Amazon

Lounge Around in a Luxe Bathrobe Indulge in luxurious comfort with the Monarch bathrobe. It’s made of soft and absorbent polyester lining that’s super cozy for a lazy morning, providing spa-like comfort. Find it on Amazon

This Aviator Jacket Has A Vintage Look Up your style game with the Levi’s aviator jacket. It’s made of quality faux leather, with sherpa lining to keep you warm and cozy. It has a vintage look that’s super trendy and stylish, and its classic aviator design can be easily styled for everyday wear. Find it on Amazon