40 Useful Gifts That Won’t End Up In People’s Junk Drawers

Last holiday season, cult hair brand Olaplex released a similar box of miniatures of their hero products, which was hugely popular. This newly released Olaplex hair repair treatment kit has all the old favorites and some new ones. We also love the cute purple bundle box it comes in.

No holiday stocking is complete without a new pair of socks. According to reviewers, these Barefoot Dreams socks have been coined #cozychic because of their warm and heathered texture. Gift a pair of heaven for your feet to someone you love today.

The holidays are the ideal time to play games. Thankfully the team at Cards Against Humanity has released the Everything Box, which is a 300-card expansion on the original version that we know and love and is sure to guarantee a few laughs — or at least someone storming off in disgust.

Don't let your loved one suffer with frostbitten ears. Gift them a pair of these floofy Simplicity unisex ear muffs available in every color on the color wheel. They also easily fold down so you can pop them in your bag if you aren't wearing them.

If you want bee-stung lips minus all the horrid injections, you must try this shimmery finish Buxom full-on plumping lip polish. Swipe over your lips and let the formula settle, and you will feel a slight tingle on the lips. Before you know it, your pout is glimmering and full.

Do you know someone who has trouble getting restful sleep? Gift this set of luxurious silk sleep masks from BeeVines. Scientific studies point to too much light in the bedroom as a factor in insufficient REM sleep. These silky soft masks block light and feel gentle on your skin.

Everyone loves movie night, so why not gift this fun little variety popcorn pack to spice things up? This Urban Accents MOVIE NIGHT popcorn kernels and popcorn seasoning variety pack includes a set of five different popcorn seasonings, including white cheddar to chili lime, plus three non-GMO kernel packs.

Gift a music lover a set of these vinyl record coasters for entertaining guests. They take care of all the business an average coaster would and protect your table from heat or liquid damage. They're also perfectly aesthetic, as they say on TikTok.

Gift a Keurig-loving pal a way to be kinder to the planet in the New Year. These perfect pod reusable K cups are way more economical because they aren't single-use and work with an integrated mesh strainer, so your brew will be even more delicious. Each pack contains four cartridges.

For the traveler in your life, gift these JJ POWER travel packing cubes; these reusable bags will transform how they travel. There are loads of packing cubes on the market, but we prefer their color options mainly because each bag includes an inspirational message and a handy shoe bag.

Every beauty blogger and their neighbor will tell you that Laneige makes the best overnight lip mask. Period. Sydney Sweeney from Euphoria has even jumped on this bandwagon and is touting (and pouting) about the latest addition to their stock, the Laneige lip glowy balm. It's sure to be a hit.

Finally, a non-funky-smelling cologne for under $30! This Cremo cologne spray packs a punch with quality, but you won't have to sacrifice your entire gift budget on one bottle. Our pick is the Blue Cedar and Cypress for its woodsy scent, but you can choose any from this range, and you are good.

Old school always comes back around, and these Kodak film cameras are having a moment right now. This 35mm reusable camera is super easy to use, has a built-in flash, and works with both color or black-and-white film. It also comes in eight cute colors so that you can stick one in everyone's stocking this season.

Art deco style is back when it comes to your cocktail glasses, and this cute vintage art deco coupe glasses includes a set of four ribbed goblets in an equally glamorous gift box. Serve everything from champagne to cosmopolitans in these classic saucer-style goblets.

This is some adults-only fun for the holidays when the drinks are flowing. This We're Not Really Strangers Card Game is an interactive game with three levels; perception, connection, and reflection, with a major warning on the box that "feelings may arise." Bond away… and feel your feelings.

If you have ever suffered from puffy eyes when you first wake up, this ice roller from ESARORA works like magic in minutes. And that's not all. If you suffer from migraines, this little guy also comes in handy; roll it gently over the forehead to soothe.

Try this Kitsch Gua Sha facial tool for the skincare lovers in your gifting pool. There are multiple ways to use it, but it gives the face a lymphatic massage and pushes nourishing serums into the skin's surface so they penetrate more deeply than you would by using your fingers.

This Real Techniques makeup brush set has everything you need for the professional makeup lover or someone who is just starting to learn how to experiment. The kit includes all the essential tools, including a sponge blender for foundation and brushes for blending eyeshadow, foundation, blusher, and concealer.

Another great invention is this STOJO collapsible travel cup. It's a fully reusable pocket-sized cup for either hot or cold drinks and is dishwasher-safe. Ideal for those mornings when you have to rush to a meeting but don't want to turn up with a stonking big tumbler and need something a little more discreet.

We all have that special someone in our life who is always misplacing everything. End their misery and yours by gifting them these Apple AirTags that you can attach to everything from your backpack to your keys. With a touch of a button, the mystery of the missing keys will be solved.

Remember to add these Supfine waterproof Airtag keychains that keep your tech fully protected in a waterproof and protective case. They're for attaching to everything from luggage to your pets. They also come in a variety of different colors.

Gift the active men in your life a pair or two of these CRZ YOGA workout shorts. They are made from a quick dry material, so they wick the sweat from their body during workouts and have handy pockets for their keys and phone.

There is nothing better on god's earth than a pleasant smelling, freshly bathed man, and this Bath & Body Works Teakwood Bundle has everything he needs to get date ready. This might be a gift for us, not them… or maybe both.

This is the best compact portable charge on the market right now. Run, don't walk to nab yourself a bundle of these iWALK ultra-compact battery packs for your holiday stockings and everyone in your family. They are compatible with both Apple and Android.

We also permit you to cart one of these COMFIER cordless hair scalp massagers for you. This portable handheld gadget has 84 massaging nodes with a range of functions covering everything that falls under relaxation. Still, it also has an added benefit in promoting hair growth.

Y2K is the hottest fashion style right now, and this Cioatin unisex baseball cap is on trend. Everyone needs a cute baseball cap for bad hair days, and this one comes in 18 colors to suit everyone you need to gift this holiday season.

These heart-shaped Ice cube trays are a fun stocking gift for your loved ones. Why have normal-shaped ice cubes when you can have these heart-shaped ones that are much more fun? They are made from silicone and are BPA-free and dishwasher safe.

This is an excellent option for teenagers and adults because it's colorful and fun. This UBOTIE wireless keyboard & mouse combo upgrades your whole setup with a splash of color and a keyboard with large keys for easy use and an optical mouse that is easy to navigate. Choose from any of the 12 color combinations.

Once you discover how valuable these Smartish magnetic cable wranglers are to keep nearby charging stations, you will wonder how you ever lived without them. We shall remind you — to get your hand stuck between your nightstand, straining to reach that cable that just dropped. Say goodbye to your cable dramas.

'Tis is the season, and this DASH mini waffle maker has to make it into your stocking because it's too cute not to cart. It makes individual waffles or chaffles, practically cleans itself, and is non-stick. Did we mention it has mini Santas on it? Have you hauled it? Okay great.

These Bose sound link flex Bluetooth portable speakers are the most unbelievable sound quality for their size. They are completely wireless and waterproof to brave the elements, making them ideal for parties and travel. Choose from four chic colors. These are sure to be a hit.

We weren't huge fans of the moon lamps that have been trending, but that was until we discovered these! This is not your bulk standard moon lamp; it's better because it levitates. This VGAzer levitating moon lamp floats and spins in the air freely and can also be used as a night light with 16 different colors.

This COVERY digital LED wall clock is a modern twist on a display clock. It's a straightforward operating model so that anyone can navigate setting the time or alarm functions. When it's dark, it triggers a soft lighting mode but also has an off button if you want complete darkness.

It doesn't matter what age group you buy for this ANRABESS 1/4 zipper oversized sweater will be everyone's favorite. Choose from any of the 30 different color options, so you don't double up on the look for the same person.

This EZVALO 3-in-1 charger station is about to go viral on social media. Everyone goes mad over an all-in-one wireless phone charging dock, but this one is super cute. It also has a LED night light and a matching portable Bluetooth speaker.

Grab a few different scents of this SOL DE JANEIRO body fragrance mist for your stockings. This body fragrance sells out every time it gets restocked on Amazon, and for a good reason. It has over 22,000 positive reviewers raving about long-lasting and delicious scents. So if you don't believe us, check them out.

You can't go wrong with gifting cozy wearables like this top-selling Haellun sherpa lined hoodie. Choose nine different color options to mix and match across your gifting list.

Sticking on that Y2K fashion vibe, these PLMOKN slippers are gaining a small but devoted following on TikTok with some influencers mainly because they love the smiley motif. Who can blame them? Who doesn't want to stare at their toasty warm feet and see smiling faces? We know we do.