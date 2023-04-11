these useful products will add a touch of fun and flair to your everyday routine

Life can be a bit too serious sometimes, and getting caught up in the daily grind is easy. However, injecting a little bit of fun and playfulness into your everyday routine can improve your mood and overall outlook on life. Luckily, there are many practical and fun products out there that can help you do just that. From quirky home decor to unique tech gadgets, these items will add a touch of playfulness to your everyday life while still being functional and practical.

Make Mornings Hot Chocolate a Slam Dunk With This Cool Mug Children aren’t supposed to play with their food, but we’re all adults now and have free reign to do as we please. And if you want to enjoy a game of mini basketball with your morning cup of hot chocolate, then so be it. This novelty mug is so addictive you’ll make a hot beverage just for an excuse to play. Find it on Amazon

This Clip-On Holder is Designed for Dipping The Saucemoto holders come in a set of two and will keep things neat and organized. If you fancy a drive-thru breakfast, this holder will ensure no spills in your car. And they offer a universal fit, meaning they can hold any sauce, or you get your money back. Find it on Amazon

Practice Safe Sipping With This Wine Condom The idea may be risqué, but it offers an efficient solution for wine drinkers everywhere. They keep your wine fresh and ready to drink, and the condom-style seals are air-tight and leak-proof. Celebs, including Mila Kunis and Melissa McCarthy, are said to be fans of the fun product. Find it on Amazon

Make Your Toilet Great Again With A Trump Brush Scrubbing the toilet may not be your favorite chore, but it may be a little more satisfying with this Donald Trump-inspired brush. As many customers say, it makes them smile when Donald’s head is fully submerged in the toilet water… Find it on Amazon

Add Some Fun to Bathroom Breaks With This Colorful Nightlight If you need to take a bathroom break in the middle of the night, you’ll want a soft light to lead the way. And this nightlight is the perfect addition to your bathroom. A soft glow that won’t wake the rest of the household but is a colorful statement piece for your home. Find it on Amazon

Enjoy Your Morning Toast With Bob Ross We all love the taste of buttered toast for breakfast. But this Bob Ross toaster someone makes the dish even more special. Simply drop your bread in and pull the lever, and within minutes, you’ll have a slice of toast with Bob’s iconic face on it. Find it on Amazon

This Lego-Inspired Mug is Like the New Fidget Spinner Who wants a plain and boring mug? Not us! We love how cool this Lego mug looks. It comes in various bold colors, and there are loose blocks you can build and attach to your mug. Plus, the Lego is like a retro fidget toy. Perfect for bored hands. Find it on Amazon

Enjoy Tunes on This Vintage Record Player We love the retro look of this gorgeous vinyl player. Not only does it look great, but it also has built-in speakers. So it combines vintage design with a modern sound. Find it on Amazon

This Projector Lamp Adds Such a Cool Ambient Glow Lighting is critical whether you want to relax in front of a movie or chill out to music with a glass of wine. This projector lamp creates the most relaxing glow. It’s so calming, and there’s a range of colors to suit your mood. Find it on Amazon

Feel Like You’re in Studio 54 When You Wash As well as fairy lights for your shower curtain, how about a disco light for your shower head? This one is LED-operated and has seven different color options. Bring the party to the tub! Find it on Amazon

Embrace Cocktail Hour With This Neon Sign If you have the space for a home bar or just fancy adding some fun to a small corner of your living room, this neon sign is the perfect addition for cocktail hour. It’s ideal for entertaining or setting the right mood for your after-work cocktail. Find it on Amazon

This Adorable Cooker Makes the Ideal Eggs How do you like your eggs in the morning? How about boiled with a cute penguin cooker? This three-in-one product not only stores and serves your eggs but can cook them to the perfect hard, medium or soft boiled. Find it on Amazon

Shoot Hoops Before You Sleep With This Mini Hoop and Scoreboard If you need to unwind before bed, this mini basketball hoop could be a great way to let off steam. It comes with four balls and even has its scoreboard. Place it in your bedroom, home office or backyard for endless fun. Find it on Amazon

Pass Time in the Bathroom With This Word Search Roll If you ever find yourself needing to pass the time in your bathroom, might we suggest a little brain puzzle? This word search roll is an ideal purchase for anyone who needs to take their time with their bathroom break… Find it on Amazon

Have a Hidden Spot With These Storage Books If you get a hunger hit at night and want somewhere safe to store valuables away, these storage books are ideal. They look so realistic on your desktop or shelf but can conceal anything. Find it on Amazon

Add Some Fun to Your Morning Alarm With This Novelty Clock No one likes the sound of their alarm clock ringing. But this novelty clock may just get you out of bed with a smile. It’s a target-style clock with a fake gun. Turn off the alarm by shooting at the target. There are even different modes of difficulty depending on your ability. Find it on Amazon

Let the Smell of Bacon Fill Your Car With This Air Freshener Spring awakening? Vanilla? Citrus Fresh? You may have tried the standard car scents, but we all know nothing is more delicious than the smell of bacon. This novelty air freshener looks fantastic but smells incredible. Don’t blame us if you crave bacon every time you get behind the wheel. Find it on Amazon

The Retro Design of This Coffee Table is So Chic How cool is this coffee table? We love the retro-inspired design. It’ll work with any interior choice and gives a romantic nod to the seventies decor style. Find it on Amazon

Collapse in This Cookie Cushion These cushions look good enough to eat. The cookie design is quirky and unique, but the cushions are also super soft and relaxing. We’ve often dreamed about laying in a bed of hot cookies. So this is the next best thing! Find it on Amazon

Take Movie Night Snacking to the Next Level With This Vintage Popcorn Machine Make your home feel like a trip to the movies with this retro-inspired popcorn machine. It has wheels at the bottom, which makes it easy to transport from room to room. And it can make up to three gallons of popcorn, so it’s perfect for a large gathering. Find it on Amazon

These Sushi Socks Look Good Enough to Eat You may think your sock collection is one of the least exciting of your wardrobe, but these sushi socks are sure to liven things up. Not only are they a bold print, but they also come in a very realistic-looking sushi box. Find it on Amazon

Take a Trip Down Memory Lane With This Retro Phone Case Channel your inner Zack Morris with a phone case that wouldn’t have looked out of place at Bayside High in the 90s. It fits most iPhones and is easy to put on and take off. Find it on Amazon

This Coffee Maker Looks Straight Out of a Retro Diner We love the bright turquoise of this coffee maker. It’ll brighten your kitchen countertops and bring a vintage vibe to your whole house. But this maker is also super practical. It can make up to 12 cups of coffee and has a timer setting so you can make it up to 24 hours in advance. Find it on Amazon

Pass the Time on Your Commute With This Portable Game Console To be clear, we are talking to those who take the bus or train. Don’t try and get behind the wheel and attempt a game at the stop sign! Embrace your inner 90s kid and have fun on your next journey into work with a portable games console. Find it on Amazon

Nessie is Real and the Key for a Cool Cup of Tea This Loch Ness Monster inspired tea infuser is adorable and practical. Add your tea leaves to the base, and Nessie will infuse the hot water slowly. It even comes with a steeping spoon. Find it on Amazon

Speaking of Fidget Spinners, Try This Cool Keyring We love the fidget pop toys on this fabulous keyring. They help with boredom and stress and have been shown to strengthen your brain skills. Sounds good to us! Find it on Amazon

This Handy Calendar Could Help You Impress With New Vocabulary Skills We love how this word of the day calendar will instantly make you feel smarter. There are 365 unique and diverse words to learn and add to your vocabulary. Find it on Amazon

Awaken Your Sparkle With These Shower Curtain Lights Add a touch of magic to your morning shower with these shower curtain fairy lights. They’re battery operated, so there’s no need for wire installation; plus, they’re waterproof, so there is no risk when getting them wet. Find it on Amazon

Feel Like a Hollywood Movie Star With This Vintage Vanity Mirror You can feel like an actress from the Golden Age of Hollywood when you get ready in the morning with a light-up mirror. The LED bulbs are so vintage-inspired and look like something from a classic movie set. Find it on Amazon

Enjoy a Sip of Something Stronger From This Decorative Bracelet Forget the age-old hip flask; we love the idea of decorative wristbands—bracelets for the ladies and fabulous cuffs for the guys. We’re not encouraging you to take swigs of alcohol during the day, but as soon as that clock hits 5 pm, it can be happy hour from the comfort of your desk. Find it on Amazon

Look Up at the Stars on Your Next Walk With This Umbrella Open up this umbrella to reveal an incredible night sky filled with stars. As well as stars, you can enjoy a tropical flower, soft clouds, or a meteor shower. There’s also a great range of other impressive designs. Find it on Amazon

Block Out the Sun in Style With This Visor Protect your car from the harsh sun rays with this quirky sun visor. Yes, that’s the Golden Girls. And yes, this visor will make your car the envy of all passersby. Find it on Amazon

These Car Seat Covers Feel Like You’re on the Way to Woodstock Whether traveling across the country for the summer or stuck in traffic on your way to work, make your car feel retro and cool with these Boho-style seat covers. They’re designed to fit most cars and require no tools for installation. Plus, they’re so easy to remove. Find it on Amazon

These Octopus Cocktail Glasses Deliver the Wow Factor Not only do these glasses look incredible, but they also come in various sizes. Perfect if you want them for a small glass of wine or to hold a large iced cocktail. Find it on Amazon

Unwind Like a Disney Princess With These Novelty Skin Masks We love the design of these quirky face masks. The Disney-style masks take inspiration from some of the most loved princesses. They’re also super hydrating and rich in natural ingredients. If it’s good enough for Belle or Ariel, it’s good enough for us. Find it on Amazon