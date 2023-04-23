34 weird products that are anything but boring

Stay wild with these wacky finds from Amazon. Life’s always better on the spicy side, and this list seeks to find the hidden, weird treasures that can be found on the internet. Whether looking for a tacky home decor find, a gag gift for a friend’s birthday, or a funky knick-knack to sit on the home office desktop, this list truly has it all. Take some risks, and don’t shy away from the absolutely hilarious and sometimes disturbing products we find.
These Champagne Glasses Are a Fun Party Trick
Keep the good times and champs flowing with this fun-to-use Chambong Champagne Glass. This is such a great item to have on New Year’s or any other celebration day.
This Animal Mini Waffle Maker Makes Breakfast Better
Make the whole family smile early in the morning with this fantastic animal waffle maker. Regular waffles were so last year. These animal waffles are way more fun to eat.
This Water Balloons Launcher is Fun for Summer
Have a ball this summer with this nifty water balloon launcher. This is a great activity to pull out on a super hot day to cool down and have a blast.
This Novelty Pillow Cover is Here For the Jokes
Sometimes life feels a little drab, and an easy way to bring some smiles to a day is to add some silly home decor pieces, like this hilarious cowboy cat pillow cover. It instantly makes a couch feel more fun.
This Fat Orange Plush Cat is Awful in the Best Way
It can be pretty hilarious whenever companies try to get around copyright laws to make similar, but not perfect, remakes of a popular thing. And this almost Garfield is a perfect example when this goes oh so wrong.
This Build-on Brick Coffee Mug Makes Mornings Better
Rather than use a boring old mug, use this coffee mug for more entertainment when getting ready for work. Different designs and shapes can be made with all the bricks, which is a cool touch.
This Shocktato Party Game is Hilarious Fun
This twist on the traditional hot potato game puts more on the line. With Shockatato, the players must pass that potato quickly, or they will get a big shock.
Have Some Fun With This Inflatable Cow
Cows are among the silliest animals to live, and this inflatable cow brings that joyous creature into the home. This is such a cool thing to blow up for a pool party.
The Exploding Kittens Card Game is Fun For the Whole Family
We’re always looking for another game to add to the family game night rotation, and the Exploding Kittens Card Game is our new favorite. It’s a kooky, silly game that will have everyone in stitches.
These Instant Ramen Earrings Will Give an Outfit its Final Touch
Take inspiration from a college dorm room with these fantastic ramen earrings. These are the perfect silly and whimsical accessories that will always get a compliment.
Feel Secure With This Gummy Bear Night Light
Kids can have difficulty sleeping without light, so a night light is an excellent addition to their room. This gummy bear-shaped night light is a more fun option to keep kids safe and secure.
This Acai Candle is a Cool Touch
This acai candle is almost too pretty to burn, but the smell when lit is impressive. This item would make a great housewarming gift because it is so unique.
This Dehydrated Water Can is Such a Good Gag Gift
Really give a friend a laugh with this Dehydrated Water Can gag gift. This is an excellent addition to a good gift because no one wants just this can.
This Fidget Slug Toy is Perfect for Endless Zoom Meetings
Having a fidget toy on the desktop is a great way to keep hands busy during long phone calls or Zoom meetings to keep antsiness at bay. This colorful slug toy is a fun option that looks cool when it’s not in use.
The Butt Tape Dispenser is a Silly Desktop Item
Instead of constantly feeling so serious at work, add The Butt Tape Dispenser to the desk space to look down and remind yourself to laugh. It’s a great item to reduce the monotony of everyday work.
Grow a Chia Pet Bunny
This Chia Pet Bunny is a fun activity that grows. Put it on the windowsill and watch the bunny’s fur grow longer, greener, and fluffier over time.
Send a Friend a Potato Pal
Always get a laugh with this Potato Pal. The buyer can choose any image to put onto a potato, anything from a best friend to a family dog.
This Oversized Chess Set is Fun for the Backyard
Level up the backyard games with this giant chess board. This is a great way to exercise the brain and the body in the summer sunshine.
This Snail Mask Goes Beyond Halloween
We usually think about buying masks to dress up, but this snail mask is a great way to laugh any day of the week. And it’s a great way to scare the kids.
Get Silly With These Pickle Socks
Not every outfit can be super fun, but socks are a fantastic way to inject kookiness into an outfit. These pickle socks are great for pickle lovers out there.
These Bone Pens are a Little Spooky
Have an eerie feeling when writing with these bone pens. These are such a funky touch to have sitting on the desktop to scare fellow office dwellers.
Store Candy in This Bulldog Bowl
This funky bulldog bowl is the best way to serve small treats to guests. This bowl could also hold keys in the entryway in a compact, accessible way.
These Lobster Slippers are Funny in the Best Way
Really show off those feet at the pool in these lobster slippers. They are such a kooky option that everyone at the pool laughs their butts off.
This Lip Smacker Lip Balm is a Nostalgic Dream
This Cherry Coca-Cola Lip Balm immediately transports the user to childhood summer, trying to collect as many Lip Smacker products as possible. And the bottle-shaped applicator is the cherry on top.
This Stuffed Sheep Makes the Perfect Gift
This stuffed sheep can be shown in two ways: with wool and without. This is a great item to add to pillows on a kid’s bed to add playfulness to the space.
Learn Something From “The Book of Unusual Knowledge”
“The Book of Unusual Knowledge” is for people looking to expand their minds into topics that aren’t the usual reading fodder. This is a great way to master that next trivia night.
This Corn Dog Sticker is Hilarious
Add something special to a computer or water bottle with this unreal corn dog sticker. This bizarre item is sure to get stares, but who cares.
These Freeze Dried Treats are Freaky Good
Try out a treat on the weirder side with these Freeze Dried Treats. They are not the average snack food, but trying out new things is always good.
Take a Break With This 30-Second Dance Party Button
This 30-Second Dance Party Button is a fantastic reminder to take a break during the day. It’s also an excellent reminder not to take the day too seriously.
These Hair Drying Towels are Fun For the Shower
Dry out hair in style with these cat hair drying towels. This is the perfect thing to wear while doing the skincare routine before moving on to the hair process.
This Chicken Leg Stuffed Plush Toy Pillow Looks Hyper-Realistic
Get a little kooky with the home decor, and add this Chicken Leg Stuffed Plush Toy Pillow to the couch. It really does look like a full-on chicken leg. It’s a little unnerving.
These Furry Monster Adventure Slippers are a Roar-ing Good Time
Slippers are a must-have in homes with hardwood floors. And these monster slippers make wearing slippers even more fun. And they’re super cozy for cold days and nights.
This Scary Gummi Bear Skeleton Will Freak Out the Family
This spooky Gummi Bear Skeleton Anatomy Model Kit is a weird item that makes an eerie home decor piece. This item is not for the faint of heart.
These Vinyl Record Coasters Will Save the Coffee Table
Every home needs a good set of coasters, so why not make them fun? These vinyl record coasters are great for music lovers to have in the home.