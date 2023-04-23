Skip to main content
Subscribe

34 Weird Products That Are Anything But Boring

glow gummy bear and inflatable cow
Photo Credit:

Stay wild with these wacky finds from Amazon. Life’s always better on the spicy side, and this list seeks to find the hidden, weird treasures that can be found on the internet. Whether looking for a tacky home decor find, a gag gift for a friend’s birthday, or a funky knick-knack to sit on the home office desktop, this list truly has it all. Take some risks, and don’t shy away from the absolutely hilarious and sometimes disturbing products we find.

These Champagne Glasses Are a Fun Party Trick

34 weird products that are anything but boring

Keep the good times and champs flowing with this fun-to-use Chambong Champagne Glass. This is such a great item to have on New Year’s or any other celebration day.

Find it on Amazon

This Animal Mini Waffle Maker Makes Breakfast Better

34 weird products that are anything but boring

Make the whole family smile early in the morning with this fantastic animal waffle maker. Regular waffles were so last year. These animal waffles are way more fun to eat.

Find it on Amazon

This Water Balloons Launcher is Fun for Summer

34 weird products that are anything but boring

Have a ball this summer with this nifty water balloon launcher. This is a great activity to pull out on a super hot day to cool down and have a blast.

Find it on Amazon

This Novelty Pillow Cover is Here For the Jokes

34 weird products that are anything but boring

Sometimes life feels a little drab, and an easy way to bring some smiles to a day is to add some silly home decor pieces, like this hilarious cowboy cat pillow cover. It instantly makes a couch feel more fun.

Find it on Amazon

This Fat Orange Plush Cat is Awful in the Best Way

34 weird products that are anything but boring

It can be pretty hilarious whenever companies try to get around copyright laws to make similar, but not perfect, remakes of a popular thing. And this almost Garfield is a perfect example when this goes oh so wrong.

Find it on Amazon

This Build-on Brick Coffee Mug Makes Mornings Better

34 weird products that are anything but boring

Rather than use a boring old mug, use this coffee mug for more entertainment when getting ready for work. Different designs and shapes can be made with all the bricks, which is a cool touch.

Find it on Amazon

This Shocktato Party Game is Hilarious Fun

34 weird products that are anything but boring

This twist on the traditional hot potato game puts more on the line. With Shockatato, the players must pass that potato quickly, or they will get a big shock.

Find it on Amazon

Have Some Fun With This Inflatable Cow

34 weird products that are anything but boring

Cows are among the silliest animals to live, and this inflatable cow brings that joyous creature into the home. This is such a cool thing to blow up for a pool party.

Find it on Amazon

The Exploding Kittens Card Game is Fun For the Whole Family

34 weird products that are anything but boring

We’re always looking for another game to add to the family game night rotation, and the Exploding Kittens Card Game is our new favorite. It’s a kooky, silly game that will have everyone in stitches.

Find it on Amazon

These Instant Ramen Earrings Will Give an Outfit its Final Touch

34 weird products that are anything but boring

Take inspiration from a college dorm room with these fantastic ramen earrings. These are the perfect silly and whimsical accessories that will always get a compliment.

Find it on Amazon

Feel Secure With This Gummy Bear Night Light

34 weird products that are anything but boring

Kids can have difficulty sleeping without light, so a night light is an excellent addition to their room. This gummy bear-shaped night light is a more fun option to keep kids safe and secure.

Find it on Amazon

This Acai Candle is a Cool Touch

34 weird products that are anything but boring

This acai candle is almost too pretty to burn, but the smell when lit is impressive. This item would make a great housewarming gift because it is so unique.

Find it on Amazon

This Dehydrated Water Can is Such a Good Gag Gift

34 weird products that are anything but boring

Really give a friend a laugh with this Dehydrated Water Can gag gift. This is an excellent addition to a good gift because no one wants just this can.

Find it on Amazon

This Fidget Slug Toy is Perfect for Endless Zoom Meetings

34 weird products that are anything but boring

Having a fidget toy on the desktop is a great way to keep hands busy during long phone calls or Zoom meetings to keep antsiness at bay. This colorful slug toy is a fun option that looks cool when it’s not in use.

Find it on Amazon

The Butt Tape Dispenser is a Silly Desktop Item

34 weird products that are anything but boring

Instead of constantly feeling so serious at work, add The Butt Tape Dispenser to the desk space to look down and remind yourself to laugh. It’s a great item to reduce the monotony of everyday work.

Find it on Amazon

Grow a Chia Pet Bunny

34 weird products that are anything but boring

This Chia Pet Bunny is a fun activity that grows. Put it on the windowsill and watch the bunny’s fur grow longer, greener, and fluffier over time.

Find it on Amazon

Send a Friend a Potato Pal

34 weird products that are anything but boring

Always get a laugh with this Potato Pal. The buyer can choose any image to put onto a potato, anything from a best friend to a family dog.

Find it on Amazon

This Oversized Chess Set is Fun for the Backyard

34 weird products that are anything but boring

Level up the backyard games with this giant chess board. This is a great way to exercise the brain and the body in the summer sunshine.

Find it on Amazon

This Snail Mask Goes Beyond Halloween

34 weird products that are anything but boring

We usually think about buying masks to dress up, but this snail mask is a great way to laugh any day of the week. And it’s a great way to scare the kids.

Find it on Amazon

Get Silly With These Pickle Socks

34 weird products that are anything but boring

Not every outfit can be super fun, but socks are a fantastic way to inject kookiness into an outfit. These pickle socks are great for pickle lovers out there.

Find it on Amazon

These Bone Pens are a Little Spooky

34 weird products that are anything but boring

Have an eerie feeling when writing with these bone pens. These are such a funky touch to have sitting on the desktop to scare fellow office dwellers.

Find it on Amazon

Store Candy in This Bulldog Bowl

34 weird products that are anything but boring

This funky bulldog bowl is the best way to serve small treats to guests. This bowl could also hold keys in the entryway in a compact, accessible way.

Find it on Amazon

These Lobster Slippers are Funny in the Best Way

34 weird products that are anything but boring

Really show off those feet at the pool in these lobster slippers. They are such a kooky option that everyone at the pool laughs their butts off.

Find it on Amazon

This Lip Smacker Lip Balm is a Nostalgic Dream

34 weird products that are anything but boring

This Cherry Coca-Cola Lip Balm immediately transports the user to childhood summer, trying to collect as many Lip Smacker products as possible. And the bottle-shaped applicator is the cherry on top.

Find it on Amazon

This Stuffed Sheep Makes the Perfect Gift

34 weird products that are anything but boring

This stuffed sheep can be shown in two ways: with wool and without. This is a great item to add to pillows on a kid’s bed to add playfulness to the space.

Find it on Amazon

Learn Something From “The Book of Unusual Knowledge”

34 weird products that are anything but boring

“The Book of Unusual Knowledge” is for people looking to expand their minds into topics that aren’t the usual reading fodder. This is a great way to master that next trivia night.

Find it on Amazon

This Corn Dog Sticker is Hilarious

34 weird products that are anything but boring

Add something special to a computer or water bottle with this unreal corn dog sticker. This bizarre item is sure to get stares, but who cares.

Find it on Amazon

These Freeze Dried Treats are Freaky Good

34 weird products that are anything but boring

Try out a treat on the weirder side with these Freeze Dried Treats. They are not the average snack food, but trying out new things is always good.

Find it on Amazon

Take a Break With This 30-Second Dance Party Button

34 weird products that are anything but boring

This 30-Second Dance Party Button is a fantastic reminder to take a break during the day. It’s also an excellent reminder not to take the day too seriously.

Find it on Amazon

These Hair Drying Towels are Fun For the Shower

34 weird products that are anything but boring

Dry out hair in style with these cat hair drying towels. This is the perfect thing to wear while doing the skincare routine before moving on to the hair process.

Find it on Amazon

This Chicken Leg Stuffed Plush Toy Pillow Looks Hyper-Realistic

34 weird products that are anything but boring

Get a little kooky with the home decor, and add this Chicken Leg Stuffed Plush Toy Pillow to the couch. It really does look like a full-on chicken leg. It’s a little unnerving.

Find it on Amazon

These Furry Monster Adventure Slippers are a Roar-ing Good Time

34 weird products that are anything but boring

Slippers are a must-have in homes with hardwood floors. And these monster slippers make wearing slippers even more fun. And they’re super cozy for cold days and nights.

Find it on Amazon

This Scary Gummi Bear Skeleton Will Freak Out the Family

34 weird products that are anything but boring

This spooky Gummi Bear Skeleton Anatomy Model Kit is a weird item that makes an eerie home decor piece. This item is not for the faint of heart.

Find it on Amazon

These Vinyl Record Coasters Will Save the Coffee Table

34 weird products that are anything but boring

Every home needs a good set of coasters, so why not make them fun? These vinyl record coasters are great for music lovers to have in the home.

Find it on Amazon

Most Popular

Jonathan Majors' Issues Worsen as More Alleged Abuse Victims Cooperate With D.A.'s Office (EXCLUSIVE)

Fox News Staffers Celebrate Tucker Carlson's Departure: 'Pure Joy'

Prince Harry Won’t Sit With the Royal Family at King Charles’s Coronation: Report

Yankees LP Faces $54 Million Lawsuit Over MiLB Reorganization

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad