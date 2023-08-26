Who Needs Summer? 37 Items For The Fall-Obsessed Among Us

As the sweltering heat of summer begins to wane and the first leaves start to don their vibrant hues, there’s a collective sigh of relief among those eagerly anticipating the arrival of fall. For many, autumn is not just a season; it’s a state of mind, a time when the world transforms into a canvas of warm and rustic colors. If you find solace and joy in the crisp air, pumpkin-spiced everything, and the soothing rustle of fallen leaves, then this curated list of 37 items is nothing short of a dream come true. It’s a celebration of all things autumn, designed to help you fully embrace the spirit of this enchanting season. From cozy knits to fragrant candles, from harvest-themed décor to outdoor essentials, these items resonate with the fall-obsessed in all of us, ensuring that you’re not just ready to welcome autumn but prepared to savor every precious moment it has to offer. So, join us as we embark on a journey through this autumnal wonderland, where every item promises to make your fall experience even more magical.

Stuffed Pumpkins Nothing says Fall more than a pumpkin. These Juexica Halloween Stuffed Pumpkins are fluffy plush toys shaped like a 3D pumpkin, making them a great decorative item. Find it on Amazon

Burnt Orange Pillow Covers Enhance your fall decor with these Anickal Fall Pillow Covers. The burnt orange rustic linen pillow covers are perfect for adding a cozy touch to your sofa, couch, or farmhouse home decorations. Find it on Amazon

Pumpkin Pillow Add finishing touches to your Fall decor with this Mud Pie Pillow. These pillows have a pumpkin-shaped decorative motif that adds a seasonal touch to any room. Find it on Amazon

Pampas Grass Bouquet Bring autumn vibes into your home with the HUMINBO Fall Decor. This stunning bouquet of orange pampas grass and fluffy dried flowers adds a seasonal boho touch to your home decor. Find it on Amazon

Rattan Tray These Rattan Tray with Coasters have rectangular serving trays with handles, perfect for serving hot snacks and drinks in style, while the included wicker basket tray adds a touch of natural elegance ideal for Fall. Find it on Amazon

Eucalyptus Stems Add a touch of autumn with these VGIA Eucalyptus Stems featuring six stems of fall-colored eucalyptus leaves, perfect for creating a seasonal ambiance. Find it on Amazon

Fall Wreaths Enhance your front door with this stunning Fall Wreath. This 18-inch autumn-themed wreath with maple leaves, pumpkin, pine cone, and berry accents is ideal for adding a festive touch to your farmhouse, harvest home, or outdoor and indoor spaces. Find it on Amazon

Chenille Blanket These RECYCO Chenille Throw Blankets are ideal for Fall and available in vibrant orange in the season’s spirit. This cozy knit blanket with tassels adds warmth and style to your couch, bed, or chair. Find it on Amazon

Autumn Harvest Plates Create a festive table setting with these Autumn Harvest Collection Set, featuring beautifully designed dinnerware, serveware, and accessories inspired by the bountiful colors and motifs of the fall season. Find it on Amazon

Gauze Table Runner Add a rustic touch to your Fall decor with the gauze table runner, this 142-inch long boho-inspired table cloth that creates a chic and rustic ambiance for your special day. Find it on Amazon

Taper Candle Holder Add an elegant touch to your decor with these Taper Candle Holder Set, featuring brass gold tall candlestick holders that bring a vintage charm and Fall decorative flair to any space. Find it on Amazon

Rustic Oak End Table This Walker Edison End Table is a 52-inch rustic oak and modern farmhouse A-frame wood rectangle side table, perfect for adding a stylish and functional accent to your living room. Find it on Amazon

Natural Pinecones Decorate your seasonal displays with these Natural Pinecones. The set includes 24 pieces of pinecones that add a natural and rustic touch to your seasonal or craft projects. Find it on Amazon

Pillow Covers These DOMVITUS Pillow Covers are decorative pillow covers designed to enhance the look of your living room during the seasons with their stylish design. Find it on Amazon

Harvest Pumpkins Create a charming fall display with these DearHouse Fall Artificial Pumpkins. This set of 18 frosted faux pumpkins adds a touch of elegance to your autumn-season decorations. Find it on Amazon

Fall Utensil Holder Keep your kitchen organized with these Fall Utensil Holders. This blue utensil holder features a non-slip mat and pumpkin design, adding a farmhouse touch to your countertop. Find it on Amazon

Canister Sets Create a charming and organized kitchen with these Blue Pumpkin Fall Decorations. This set of canisters adds a blue farmhouse touch while providing organization and storage for your Fall decor. Find it on Amazon

Blue Pumpkins Adopt the blue trend for Fall and decorate your home with these Winlyn Navy Blue Artificial Pumpkins. This set of seven assorted dark blue faux foam pumpkin sizes is perfect for table centerpieces or shelf mantels for fall-themed decorations. Find it on Amazon

Farmhouse Trucks Bring a vintage farmhouse vibe to your home with these Addbliss Farmhouse Trucks. This tabletop decor is a decorative blue truck pickup used as a decorative Fall centrepiece. Find it on Amazon

Baby’s Breath Bouquet Brighten up any space with this AILANDA Baby’s Breath Bouquet. This set of six realistic silk floral arrangements in gypsophila flowers adds a touch of beauty to your Fall decor. Find it on Amazon