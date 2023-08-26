Who Needs Summer? 37 Items For The Fall-Obsessed Among Us

As the sweltering heat of summer begins to wane and the first leaves start to don their vibrant hues, there’s a collective sigh of relief among those eagerly anticipating the arrival of fall. For many, autumn is not just a season; it’s a state of mind, a time when the world transforms into a canvas of warm and rustic colors. If you find solace and joy in the crisp air, pumpkin-spiced everything, and the soothing rustle of fallen leaves, then this curated list of 37 items is nothing short of a dream come true. It’s a celebration of all things autumn, designed to help you fully embrace the spirit of this enchanting season. From cozy knits to fragrant candles, from harvest-themed décor to outdoor essentials, these items resonate with the fall-obsessed in all of us, ensuring that you’re not just ready to welcome autumn but prepared to savor every precious moment it has to offer. So, join us as we embark on a journey through this autumnal wonderland, where every item promises to make your fall experience even more magical.
Stuffed Pumpkins
Nothing says Fall more than a pumpkin. These Juexica Halloween Stuffed Pumpkins are fluffy plush toys shaped like a 3D pumpkin, making them a great decorative item.
Maple Leaf Garland
Add a touch of autumn to your home with this Fall Maple Leaves Garland by Party Joy. This 5.6ft artificial maple leaf garland can be hung as fall vines or used as table decorations.
Burnt Orange Pillow Covers
Enhance your fall decor with these Anickal Fall Pillow Covers. The burnt orange rustic linen pillow covers are perfect for adding a cozy touch to your sofa, couch, or farmhouse home decorations.
Teddy Fleece Pumpkin Pillow
These Phantoscope Teddy Fleece Pumpkin Pillows are ultra-soft and sherpa decorative cushions in a cute 3D pumpkin shape, ideal for adding warmth and charm to your living space.
Pumpkin Pillow
Add finishing touches to your Fall decor with this Mud Pie Pillow. These pillows have a pumpkin-shaped decorative motif that adds a seasonal touch to any room.
Knitted Blanket
This TREELY Knitted Blanket is a high-quality blanket made of soft and static-free acrylic, perfect for cozying up on the couch.
Hello Fall Soy Candle
These Sweet Water Decor Hello Fall Soy Candles create a warm ambiance. Scented with hot cider, cinnamon, cloves, apple, and nutmeg, perfect for your home during autumn.
Flower Vase
Create a seasonal centerpiece with the sunkey Glass Flower Vase, which features a crystal-clear irised glass design with a gold-colored tint.
Pampas Grass Bouquet
Bring autumn vibes into your home with the HUMINBO Fall Decor. This stunning bouquet of orange pampas grass and fluffy dried flowers adds a seasonal boho touch to your home decor.
Wood Beaded Candle Holder
Create a beautiful Fall display with these Novogratz Wood Beaded Pillar Candle Holders. This set of two stylish, decorative candle holders featuring wood beads is perfect for displaying pillar candles.
Rattan Tray
These Rattan Tray with Coasters have rectangular serving trays with handles, perfect for serving hot snacks and drinks in style, while the included wicker basket tray adds a touch of natural elegance ideal for Fall.
Eucalyptus Stems
Add a touch of autumn with these VGIA Eucalyptus Stems featuring six stems of fall-colored eucalyptus leaves, perfect for creating a seasonal ambiance.
Flower Vase
This TIMEFOTO Flower Vase made from thickened glass is ideal for creating seasonal tablescapes, whether it’s your bookshelf, dinner table, or office desktop.
Lighted Fall Garland
Illuminate your home with these Lighted Fall Garland. This 16.4ft string of 40 LED lights adorned with maple leaves is perfect for adding a warm and festive atmosphere.
Fall Wreaths
Enhance your front door with this stunning Fall Wreath. This 18-inch autumn-themed wreath with maple leaves, pumpkin, pine cone, and berry accents is ideal for adding a festive touch to your farmhouse, harvest home, or outdoor and indoor spaces.
Flameless Flickering LED Candles
These Flameless Flickering LED Candles are battery-operated glass pillar candles with a remote control and timer function, providing a safe and convenient way to enjoy the ambiance of flickering candlelight.
Chenille Blanket
These RECYCO Chenille Throw Blankets are ideal for Fall and available in vibrant orange in the season’s spirit. This cozy knit blanket with tassels adds warmth and style to your couch, bed, or chair.
Taper Candlestick Holders
Elevate your table decor with these Vixdonos Taper Glass Candlestick Holders. These elegant tealight candle holders are designed for table centerpieces, adding a touch of sophistication to any occasion.
Autumn Harvest Plates
Create a festive table setting with these Autumn Harvest Collection Set, featuring beautifully designed dinnerware, serveware, and accessories inspired by the bountiful colors and motifs of the fall season.
Gauze Table Runner
Add a rustic touch to your Fall decor with the gauze table runner, this 142-inch long boho-inspired table cloth that creates a chic and rustic ambiance for your special day.
Taper Candle Holder
Add an elegant touch to your decor with these Taper Candle Holder Set, featuring brass gold tall candlestick holders that bring a vintage charm and Fall decorative flair to any space.
Rustic Oak End Table
This Walker Edison End Table is a 52-inch rustic oak and modern farmhouse A-frame wood rectangle side table, perfect for adding a stylish and functional accent to your living room.
Storage Baskets
These BIRDROCK HOME Storage Shelf Baskets are a set of three abaca seagrass wicker baskets with handles designed for shelf organization, providing a natural and handwoven storage solution.
Wood Serving Platter
Serve your favorite dishes in style on this Dstuff Wood Serving Platter Tray. This wooden tray is made of solid natural acacia board for displaying Fall decor.
Natural Pinecones
Decorate your seasonal displays with these Natural Pinecones. The set includes 24 pieces of pinecones that add a natural and rustic touch to your seasonal or craft projects.
Autumn Pillow Covers
Elevate your autumn decor with these Yastouay Autumn Pillow Cover set, featuring pumpkin-themed cushion covers perfect for adding a cozy and festive touch.
Pillow Covers
These DOMVITUS Pillow Covers are decorative pillow covers designed to enhance the look of your living room during the seasons with their stylish design.
Harvest Pumpkins
Create a charming fall display with these DearHouse Fall Artificial Pumpkins. This set of 18 frosted faux pumpkins adds a touch of elegance to your autumn-season decorations.
Fall Utensil Holder
Keep your kitchen organized with these Fall Utensil Holders. This blue utensil holder features a non-slip mat and pumpkin design, adding a farmhouse touch to your countertop.
Mason Jar Tray
Add rustic charm to your home with this Mkono Mason Jar and Decorative Wood Tray. This centerpiece has three painted mason jars, artificial flowers, and a grey-blue finish, perfect for a fall-themed display.
Pumpkin Welcome Sign
This Pumpkin-Themed Welcome Sign is a wooden pumpkin decor hanging porch sign that adds a festive touch to your autumn harvest and decorations.
Canister Sets
Create a charming and organized kitchen with these Blue Pumpkin Fall Decorations. This set of canisters adds a blue farmhouse touch while providing organization and storage for your Fall decor.
Blue Pumpkins
Adopt the blue trend for Fall and decorate your home with these Winlyn Navy Blue Artificial Pumpkins. This set of seven assorted dark blue faux foam pumpkin sizes is perfect for table centerpieces or shelf mantels for fall-themed decorations.
Hello Pumpkin Kitchen Towels
Add a cozy touch to your kitchen with these Artoid Mode Hello Pumpkin Fall Kitchen Towels. This set of four seasonal hand towels features a “give thanks” decoration ideal for fall decor.
Farmhouse Trucks
Bring a vintage farmhouse vibe to your home with these Addbliss Farmhouse Trucks. This tabletop decor is a decorative blue truck pickup used as a decorative Fall centrepiece.
Baby’s Breath Bouquet
Brighten up any space with this AILANDA Baby’s Breath Bouquet. This set of six realistic silk floral arrangements in gypsophila flowers adds a touch of beauty to your Fall decor.
Fall Table Runner
Elevate your table setting with this Fall-themed Table Runner. With a blue and white decor table runner designed with teal autumn colors perfect for celebrating the season.