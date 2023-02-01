You Won’t Want To Miss Out On These Popular Picks

From tech gadgets to home essentials, there have been some standout products that have been particularly popular among our readers. We understand that shopping can be overwhelming, so we wanted to share these popular picks with you so you don’t miss out. Whether you’re in the market for a new device, an accessory, or just looking for inspiration — read on to discover the most popular products that our readers have been buying this month.

This Portable Pizza Oven Makes More Than Just Pizza Dinner has never tasted better since TikTokers started talking about this Bakebros Pizza Oven that can cook and create the most delicious pizza in minutes. But it’s not just for pizza – the adjustable heat control dial allows you to cook various meats, fish, and vegetables perfectly. Plus it’s incredibly portable with retractable legs and a carry bag that make it easy to take on the go. Find it on Amazon

This Adjustable Pot Lid Organizer Is Easy to Install Make the most of existing space with this Adjustable Pot Lid Organizer. The set comes with six of these adjustable organizers that can be placed based on the user’s needs. Find it on Amazon

This Workstation Bike for a Productive Day Stay active while also being productive with this FLEXISPOT Workstation Bike that allows you to get your cardio while completing your daily work. This bike provides a supportive place to rest your feet or pedal and a durable and high-quality desk on which you can rest your laptop or lay your notebook. Find it on Amazon

Under Desk Treadmill The desk treadmill hashtag has a whopping 32.2 million views, so add this TOGOGYM walking pad to your home office to get extra miles in as you work. It’s a great exercise option since it comes with a convenient remote that you can use to set up the speed and you can even track your calories burned, speed, time, and distance on the LCD display. Plus, it’s whisper-quiet and can help improve posture as well. Find it on Amazon

This Velvet Storage Ottoman Is Bold and Bright One of the easiest ways to inject spring energy into the home is to add some bold pops of color. And this Velvet Storage Ottoman brings both color and function by adding storage space. Find it on Amazon

This Cat Tree Is a Unique Place for Cats to Play & Sleep Many cat trees are a total eyesore, but luckily this is starting to change. This pretty Wood Floral Cat Tree brings spring vibes into the home and gives cats a comfy place to sleep in the sun. Find it on Amazon

Travel Pillow Catch some much-needed Zzzs while you travel with this trtl Pillow, a scientifically proven neck support travel pillow that provides comfort and support while traveling. It is designed to help prevent neck pain and stiffness caused by long periods of sitting in a cramped position. It’s made of super soft, gentle material on the skin and can be machine washed for easy maintenance. Find it on Amazon

This Sofa Arm Clip Table Is an Easy Addition Not every seat on the couch has easy access to the coffee table. This Sofa Arm Clip Table makes space for cups and snacks for these seats that can’t quite reach. Find it on Amazon

Alarm Clock If you’re looking for a versatile and convenient bedside gadget, the COLSUR alarm clock is worth considering. This compact and stylish device serves as a phone holder, night light, Bluetooth speaker, wireless charger and radio. That means you can have everything you need within easy reach without cluttering your bedside table. So, if you want to streamline your bedside setup and make your morning routine a little easier, this alarm clock is perfect. Find it on Amazon

Quencher Tumbler We have scoured the internet to find you the tumble everyone is talking about: the Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler. When SPY editors tested this tumbler for themselves, they became obsessed. This travel bottle amassed a cult following for keeping drinks cool or warm for hours and its ability to fit in car cup holders. Users also love its design features including the handle and the straw. Did we mention the unique colors it’s available in? Find it on Amazon

The iRobot Mop Is More Convenient Than a Swiffer With all the new advances in cleaning technology, there’s almost no reason to lift a finger anymore. This iRobot Braava Jet maps out the home and cleans with just the push of a button. Find it on Amazon

Scrub Daddy Damp Duster It’s not easy to have over 18,000 reviews on Amazon and still maintain a 4.8-star rating, so we had to put this duster on our list! It’s a reusable duster that you lightly wet before use. It absorbs dust in the tracks and keeps it there because of its spongy texture. Since it’s reusable, you’ll always have it on hand. Find it on Amazon

Shiatsu Back, Shoulder & Neck Massager Massages are underrated in regard to healthy living but they play a much more significant part than we think! This massager uses heat and three levels of deep tissue kneading to relax your muscles and aid your recovery. The position handles help you keep it in place and take some weight off your shoulders. Find it on Amazon

This Mushroom Lamp Is Great for the Bedside Table Mushroom-shaped lamps went totally viral on TikTok in the past year, and we love the trend. This glass CometMars Mushroom Lamp fits squarely within the trend and comes with different lighting settings that can change based on the mood. Find it on Amazon

This Mist Maker for a Fresher-Smelling Car This AoMck Mist Maker is your compact companion for a car filled with nature’s goodness. This diffuser is perfect for long car rides when things smell a little funky. With its two adjustable spray modes, you can enjoy three hours of continuous misting or six hours of intermittent misting for maximum refreshment. Find it on Amazon

Freestanding Punching Bag The FITVEN Freestanding Punching Bag is a piece of exercise equipment that allows you to practice boxing or kickboxing techniques in your home. It is 70 inches tall and weighs 205 lbs, making it suitable for adults, youth, and kids. The bag is made of high-quality materials and has a suction cup base that provides stability during use. It comes with a pair of boxing gloves and can be easily assembled and disassembled for storage. This bag is a good option for those who want to improve their punching and kicking skills or get a cardiovascular workout at home. Find it on Amazon

Motorized Window Shade This Yoolax Motorized Blind Shade is a window shade that can be controlled remotely or with a compatible smart device. It is compatible with Alexa and can be controlled through voice commands. The shade can block out light and provide privacy with its blackout feature. The shade is powered by a battery or solar power, making it convenient for any room. It can be customized to fit your window size and is easy to install. This motorized blind shade is a great way to add convenience and control to your window treatments. Find it on Amazon

Crystal Hair Eraser They’ve finally done it. They’ve created a way to remove hair without razor burn or harsh chemicals! It sounds too good to be true, but it isn’t! All you have to do is gently rub this crystal hair remover onto your skin in a circular motion, leaving you with soft, hair-free skin. Find it on Amazon

This Futon Sofa Bed Sneakily Provides Extra Sleeping Space This beautiful dusty pink mopio Chloe Futon Sofa Bed doesn’t look like a sofa bed at first glance. But, it can be laid flat to form a bed, which is a great way to provide sleeping space for guests even if the home lacks a guest room. Find it on Amazon

Spruce Up Empty Vases With This Dried Pampas Grass Dried Pampas Grass is a great way to fill up vases because it doesn’t require any water and doesn’t die. We love a low-maintenance item. Find it on Amazon

This Plant Stand Can Go Inside or Outside Bring more plants into the home with this Plant Stand Flower Pot Holder. It can easily display at least three different planters with a variety of other plants. Find it on Amazon

Mug Warmer With Built-In Wireless Charger Mug warmers just got an upgrade. This MINXUE Coffee Mug Warmer can warm your coffee or tea and charge your devices wirelessly. It can be placed on any flat surface, such as a desk or table, and is perfect for use in the home or office. The warmer feature can keep your coffee or tea at the ideal temperature so that you can enjoy it for longer. The cooling feature can drop the temperature of your drink by 9-12℃(48-54℉) in 15 minutes, which is perfect for hot summer days. And the wireless charging feature can charge your phone, tablet, or other devices without additional cables. It is an ideal solution for people who want to enjoy warm drinks and have convenient charging and cooling in one device. Find it on Amazon

This LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Might be Tiktok’s Favorite Skincare Product This LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask was one of those products that almost every single skincare girlie on TikTok was using. But the best part is that it actually works. Wearing it overnight leaves the lips plumped and hydrated in the morning. Find it on Amazon

Foldable Dining Table The Tiptiper table has the ability to fold out which makes it perfect for entertaining guests or hosting dinner parties. When it’s not in use, it can also be easily folded down to save space. It includes a two-tier shelf for additional storage and display space, and it can be used as a desk in a pinch making it a great choice for those who need a little extra workspace in their home. Find it on Amazon