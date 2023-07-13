You Won’t Want To Miss These Hidden Home Gems, All Priced Under $30

When it comes to investing in home upgrades, it can be a little scary. Quality items are always expensive, right? Wrong actually. We’ve discovered these hidden gems for your home that don’t have to break the bank. In fact, we’ve scoured Amazon to find you a list of amazing finds, all priced under $30. From clever gadgets to stylish decor, these hidden home gems are sure to elevate your space without emptying your wallet. We have found practical and in many cases, stylish, budget-friendly finds that will make your home shine. Whether you’re a savvy shopper or simply love a good deal, you won’t want to miss out on these affordable finds that bring both functionality and style to your living space.

These Reed Diffusers Will Keep Your Home Smelling Great Keep your home smelling fresh with scented diffusers. Not only do they give off an alluring and welcoming scent of fresh linen, but they make a stunning centerpiece with the preserved baby’s breath flowers. Find it on Amazon

Relax and Unwind With Everything You Need Using This Bath Caddy Your home is your sanctuary, so indulge in a bath tray that will hold everything you need for the ultimate relaxing soak. This bamboo bath caddy can hold your phone, candles, tablet or book and even a glass of wine. Talk about luxury! Find it on Amazon

Add Some Softness with These Pom Pom Cushions Add a bit of softness and texture to your room by giving it a refresh with these soft pom pom throw cushions. Perfect to place in the bedroom, living space or any sitting area, these cushions will instantly make everything more comfortable and stylish. Find it on Amazon

These Motion-Activated Lights Will Really Change Lighting at Home These lights will change your home. You will be surprised at how useful they are. They’re motion-activated lights that detect when you move and automatically turn on in the dark. So you don’t have to fumble around for any switches. You can use them in closets, under cupboards, and in any room. They’re also rechargeable so you don’t have to worry about losing power. Find it on Amazon

This Outdoor Rug is Perfect to Update Your Backyard Jazz up your backyard with this eye-catching outdoor rug that will feel soft underfoot while also creating a focal point for your seating area. This rug might be functional but it’s also a stylish, timeless design. Find it on Amazon

Reclaim Space in Your Bathroom with These Floating Shelves Reclaim your countertops with this simple set of Floating Shelves with Wire Storage Basket. This is perfect to pop above a toilet and store your shampoo, conditioners and other cosmetics to create more space while you prune. Find it on Amazon

Add Some Green Into Your Space With These Fakers Don’t feel bad if you’re not naturally green-fingered. If you love plants and greenery but can’t seem to keep them alive, try these artificial plants. They’re also fabulous if you’re trying to brighten up a dark area that doesn’t get a lot of natural sunlight. Find it on Amazon

Create an Eye-Catching Feature with These Planter Vase If you want to create a bit of a wall feature and are looking for something special, SPY loves these Hanging Planter Vases. The geometric wall container is a great spot for succulents, cacti or even artificial plants. Find it on Amazon

Protect Your Fridge from Spills with These Liners If you run a busy home then you will cherish these refrigerator liners that protect your fridge against spills, and sticky substances, and make cleanups so much easier. These come with eight liners and they come in handy to use around the house. You can customize them to fit shelves, drawers and more. Find it on Amazon

The Gap Fillers Will Stop You Losing Utensils You know those annoying gaps between your appliances like the cooker and your countertop that seem to lead into an abyss where lost bits of food, utensils and more seem to disappear, these silicone gap fillers stop all that. Say goodbye to a collection of crumbs and even maybe mice once you install these. Find it on Amazon

Every Chef Deserves a Full Set of Knives Stop trying to cook with your blunt knives. You deserve an upgrade! Feel like a real adult with a fancy set of knives that you can chop, dice, and slice with. This black kitchen knife set comes with a paring knife, bread knife, chef knife, carving knife, utility knife and even a knife sharpener to keep them in tip-top shape. Find it on Amazon

This LED Lamp is a Must-Have If You Work From Home If you work from home, then you will quickly fall in love with this bright LED Desk Lamp. Not only will it stop you from straining your eyes but it will also give you great lighting for those all-important Zoom calls and who can say no to that? You can change the direction and angles of the lights, as well as use the lamp as a charger for phones and even your laptop. Find it on Amazon

Enjoy Seasoning Your Food with an Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Everyone deserves to enjoy seasoned food, that’s why we love these electric salt and pepper grinders. Granted on the boujie side, but not only do they make a great focal point at the dinner table but they also make seasoning your food so much fun. Your guests will be impressed! Find it on Amazon

These Cooling Bed Sheets Have Over 53,000 5 Stars These bed sheets have over 53,000 five-star ratings because people absolutely love them. Upgrade your linen cupboard with a set of these. They include two pillowcases, a flat sheet and a fitted sheet. One five-star reviewer shared: ‘I ordered two of these sets in queen size when they were on sale. I wanted soft sheets but something that wasn’t too heavy. These are perfect. They fit my mattress even with a topper on. They are soft and didn’t wrinkle a ton when washed. These seem to be cooler than my other sheets.’ Find it on Amazon

Sip On Perfect Blends with This Electric Whisk Calling all coffee and matcha lovers. We have something that will take your morning beverage to the next level. This handheld electric whisk creates the creamiest foam in seconds, so you can say goodbye to lumpy creamer or milk and hello to a velvety smooth latte topping. Find it on Amazon

You Don’t Have to Leave Your Spot with This Smart Remote Take control of your lighting with the Pico remote control. Not only can you turn your lights on and off with this remote, but you can also brighten or dim them to create the perfect ambience. No more struggling with manual switches or getting up from your cozy spot on the couch. Now you can adjust your lights from anywhere in the room. Find it on Amazon

Make the Most of Every Inch with This Magnetic Stove Shelf Make the most of every inch of your kitchen space; it’s valuable real estate. The magnetic stove shelf will help your kitchen get more organized. It’ll stick on the back of your stove and won’t budge an inch. Perfect for keeping your spices, oils, and utensils on hand. If it gets dirty, you throw it in the dishwasher. Find it on Amazon

Cut Through Dirt & Grime with This Power Scrubber Your house is about to start shining with this power scrubber. It’s designed to clean much faster than a manual scrubber saving you time and powering through dirt and grime. Find it on Amazon

These Air Fryer Baskets Are a Great Cleaning Hack TikTok claims these reusable silicone air fryer liners are an amazing hack that will save you time. They remove the hassle of cleaning the air fryer basket! These silicone pots liners fit perfectly in air fryers of various sizes and they’re dishwasher safe. They’ll keep your air fryer free from grease, food residue, and grime. Find it on Amazon

These Glass Canisters Are So Cute You Will Want to Leave Them on Show Once you get your hands on these, your cookie jars will be better than anyone else’s. We love the vintage feel of these decorative glass jars that are so stunning you can leave them right out on the countertop. Find it on Amazon

We Just Love These Tiny Ice Cubes That Are Perfect For Water Bottles Get your icy fill and top your drinks with these tiny crunchy ice cubes. Each of these ice cube tray makes 135 little cubes that are perfect for bottles with narrow openings to keep your favorite drinks chilled. It even comes with a storage box to hold over 1000 ice cubes and keep them fresh. Find it on Amazon

These Drawer Organizers Will Help You Feel More Productive Stop avoiding your drawers of doom and tackle them head-on with these drawer organizers. There are 21 containers of various sizes to customize to your drawers so that you can give everything a home and feel way more productive. Find it on Amazon

You Would Never Guess This Side Table is Under $30 No one would ever guess this classy side table is under $30. How could you? It’s a light addition to any room with clean lines. It’s the perfect spot to put your coffee and magazine. Find it on Amazon

Get Rid of the Wires and Feel More Zen with This Wireless Charging Station Feel a little more zen when you go to sleep at night. Get rid of charging cables and replace them with this wireless station that can power up all of your Apple essentials overnight. This dock will hold your phone, your ear pods, and your watch at the same time. Find it on Amazon

Cook Up a Storm with This MasterChef Essentials Utensils Set Feel like a master chef in your own kitchen with a MasterChef utensils set. This non-stick set includes all you need to cook up a feast every day, including a serving spoon, slotted spoon, pasta spoon, eep soup ladle, colander and a slotted spatula. Find it on Amazon

This Bedside Shelf Will Let You Keep Your Essentials Within Reach Give yourself a little more space with this bedside shelf that will keep all of your must-haves within reach. It’s perfect for keeping your phone, books, glasses, or even a midnight snack right by your side. No more fumbling around in the dark! Find it on Amazon

These Art Prints Will Add Some Intrigue And Class to Your Space Add a point of intrigue to your living space with these stunning works of art. It includes four of William Morris’s famous art prints, including Marigold, Pimpernel, Trent, and Strawberry Thief. They arrive unframed so you can customize them to your style. Find it on Amazon

This Vitamin C Filter Shower Head is a Self-Care Game Changer Vitamin C is known to help strengthen hair and maintain healthy skin. This filter showerhead has been designed to help improve hair loss and reduce itching and dandruff. The handheld mineral stone shower head filter also aims to soften water by filtering up to 99.9% of rust and heavy metals and chlorine so preventing your skin and hair from drying out. The increased water pressure will also help you feel like you’re having a spa experience without the hefty price tag. Find it on Amazon

Keep Your Hair Tools Tudy with a Cabinet Organizer Where do you keep your hairdryer and hair brushes? It’s hard to keep them organized and accessible without a drawer full of wires. Now, this smart solution has made it much easier. It can hold flat irons, curling irons as well as combs and brushes so you can keep your hair kit tidy and within easy reach. Find it on Amazon

Wake Up on the Right Side of the Bed With a Sunrise Alarm Clock This alarm clock will have you waking up on the right side of the bed in the morning. It uses sunrise simulation so that you wake up gently with the brightness increasing in the time before you should be opening your eyes. The alarm also increases gradually in volume. You can customize each aspect of the experience from initial brightness, duration, sleep sound, and volume. It’s even got soothing sleep sounds to help you feel well-rested. Find it on Amazon

Get Your Cook On With This Acrylic Spice Rack Put a smile on your face every time you open your drawers with this acrylic spice rack. These are a step up in home organization. These organizers can fit most drawers and cabinets with their expandable and slim profile and they can hold up to 56 spice jars. That’s a whole lot of seasoning! The slanted levels make it easy to find the spice or seasoning you need while cooking. No more digging through cluttered drawers or countertops! Find it on Amazon

Make Your House Fur-Free With The Chom Chom Lint Remover That Pet Lovers Swear By Fur babies are the best but they can leave a lot of mess behind. When you’ve got one at home, no matter how hard you try, hair gets everywhere. It’s the worst. The Chom Chom lint remover is the number one seller when it comes to pet hair removal. One surprised reviewer shared: ‘I have a black lab and a light-colored cat. Both shed a considerable amount. Since I allow them on the furniture, there is always fur – everywhere! I have tried a few different products in an attempt to keep things clean – including tape rollers. This tool is amazing! I love that it does a great job with no waste. I empty the receptacle and keep going. It works particularly well on my chenille sofa. Works great on carpet too.’ Find it on Amazon

Set the Mood with These Solar Lanterns Do you want to add a little extra ambience to your backyard, or a hallway? These solar lanterns will add a touch of class to any space. With black metal frames, this set of two comes with solar panels candles that work for hours, so you can keep them flickering safely through the night inside or outdoors. Find it on Amazon

Switch Your Lights On Without Moving with Smart Light Bulbs Enjoy a world of convenience with these smart lightbulbs. They can be set to a schedule and gradually brighten when you want them to switch on. You’re spoiled for choice, as there are also over 16 million colors to pick from with these voice-activated lights that work with Google and Alexa. Find it on Amazon

A Roll-Up Drying Rack For Washing Doubles as a Trivet This roll-up drying rack is such a clever idea. It can be rolled out over a double sink to drain away, but it also doubles up as a heat-resistant mat for hot food straight out of the oven. It can be thrown into the dishwasher for an easy clean, too, and its rollaway design means that you can just store it away when you’re finished. Find it on Amazon

We Can’t Believe the Price of This Round Mirror Bring light and space into your home with this cool round gold mirror. It’s the perfect addition to any room, whether it’s your bedroom, living room, or bathroom. Find it on Amazon