redefine your outdoor living this summer with these incredible products that will elevate your space

As the warmth of summer envelops us, it’s time to step outside and embrace the beauty of nature in all its glory. But why settle for an ordinary outdoor experience when you can transform your space into a remarkable oasis? Get ready to redefine your outdoor living this summer with a handpicked selection of incredible products that are bound to elevate your space to new heights. From enchanting decor and cozy furnishings to innovative gadgets that enhance convenience, this curated collection promises to unlock the true potential of your outdoor haven. Embrace the joy of alfresco living like never before as we unveil the must-have products that will make this summer one to remember.

This Fire Pit Doubles as a Side Table When Its Not In Use Get some heat after the sun goes down and make the most of your outdoor space. This propane-fuelled fire pit not only looks fabulous but gives off great heat too and it’s virtually carbon-emission free. We are also in love with the waterproof wood-style lid. One five-star fan shared: ‘This fire table completes our yard! I love how it looks and acts as a side table when not in use. When on, much warmth is provided without taking up a ton of space.’ Find it on Amazon

Elevate Your Space With This Privacy Screen We’re all about privacy when it comes to our homes, so that’s why we love the extra levels this screening panel takes us to while also elevating the decor. The freestanding panel is made of steel and makes for a great sunlight filter while also dividing space. Find it on Amazon

Chill Out to the Soothing Sound of This Water Fountain The sound of water is incredibly soothing. Let yourself unwind to the sound of this relaxing water flow from this Outdoor Water Fountain. The built-in pump will keep the water circulating while it lights up from its warm LED creating a chilled ambiance. Find it on Amazon

This is a Beautiful Rug to Add to a Patio We can’t get enough of this intricate, geometric rug. The weather-resistant rug, which comes in nine colors, won’t fade in the sun and can be used inside or outdoors. Rolling out on the balcony or patio for that extra texture is excellent. Find it on Amazon

These Interlocking Wood Tiles Will Give You a Deck of Dreams Do you want to take your balcony to the next level and transform your space? These interlocking deck tiles are a great way to do just that. The tiles are made from Acacia wood that is hard-wearing against bad weather and heavy traffic. Find it on Amazon

Kick Back and Relax In Your Own Reclining Chair Kick back and relax in your own reclining chair. It’s got a wide and deep seat with incredibly thick cushioning making it a great space to unwind in. You just literally push back and enjoy, there’s not even a lever to pull. As it’s designed for outdoor use, it has a weather-resistant and rust-resistant steel frame. Find it on Amazon

Add Texture with This Washable Porch Rug When it comes to looking expensive, think texture. This outdoor mat is perfect to help you add texture to your porch. The soft neutral design will go with most designs and it can even be layered with other rugs. This hand-woven mat can be thrown into the washing machine once it’s dirty. Find it on Amazon

Light Up Your Way with These Waterproof Solar Lights Light up your steps or your balcony with these waterproof solar lights. They give a warm white light and can be staggered to light up your patio or balcony. The lights don’t need to be switched on individually as they will automatically turn on once the insulator tab is removed on installation. They just need a few hours of sunlight for them to be fully charged. Find it on Amazon

Create a Plant Haven in This Large Planter Box Create a feature space or zoned-off area with this large planter box. The raised planter beds have a self-watering disk that allows you to reserve any excess water and stop you from over-watering them. This large planter is separated into different areas for plants that may require different methods and will look perfect for patios, and balconies. Find it on Amazon

Create a Mesmerizing World with These Solar Lamps These outdoor decorative lamps will transport you to a different world. The intricate style creates a mesmerizing vibe. The solar lanterns come in a pack of two and automatically switch on when it gets dark. We love the vivid shadows they create. Find it on Amazon

Make Your Backyard Instagram-Worthy With This Egg Chair Create an Instagram-worthy backyard with this swinging wicker egg chair. The cozy lounger has the softest padded cushions so you can lay back, rest your head and support your back. The all-weather design makes it perfect for outdoor use on the garden or porch. Find it on Amazon

This Is A Very Cool Bistro Set We can’t get enough of this bistro set. We love the diamond weave design along with the large seats that give you lots of room to relax outside. Each chair comes with two cushions for maximum comfort, while the table is topped with tempered glass. Find it on Amazon

Enjoy the Night with These Solar-Powered Candle Lanterns Imposing lanterns add a touch of class to any outdoor space. With black metal frames, this set of two comes with solar panels candles that work for up to eight hours, so you can keep them flickering safely through the night. One reviewer wrote: ‘These have been a great addition. I love that it is solar and it automatically comes on when the sun goes down.’ Find it on Amazon

Shut Everyone Out with These Outdoor Shades These outdoor curtains will bring the wow factor to your balcony, bringing luxury to your decor. These are made from thick waterproof fabric that will get a bit of shade and privacy. Find it on Amazon

This Stunning Outdoor Rug Is Reversible Giving You Two Looks In One Adding a rug to an area can change any space. This outdoor rug is made from waterproof material and is tightly woven so that it’s hard-wearing, which is great for use under shoes. We love that this rug is reversible so you can change it depending on what vibe you’re after. It’s also quick cleaning and comes with a bag so you can fold it away when it’s not in use, and can even be taken to the beach. Find it on Amazon

Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Experience your favorite tunes by the water with the JBL Flip 6 speaker. Its rugged and waterproof design makes it perfect for use at the pool or beach, while its crisp audio quality lets you immerse yourself in the music. Plus, with a 12-hour battery life, the party can go on all day and night. Find it on Amazon

Soothe Those Tired Muscles In Your Own Hot Tub Did someone say hot tub? Not everyone has the dollars to get a real one installed, but these inflatable options are so good now that you probably don’t even need to. You and three other friends can have fun and get pampered with 100 high-powdered jets targeting your tired muscles while also relaxing in the heated water. Find it on Amazon

Make Your Own Tasty Wood-Fired Pizza with This Incredible Oven If you’re in the I love pizza camp, you’re not alone. Impress your family and visitors with your own pizza oven to make your own tasty wood-fired pizza. The amazing thing about this cooker is that you can also cook food like meat and fish as well as bake bread. This one comes with an adjustable chimney and it has wheels so you can whizz it around wherever you need. Find it on Amazon

Recline and Enjoy the Sun on These Luxurious Loungers Create a hotel-style space in your own backyard by introducing these chaise sun loungers that scream ‘luxury!’ Live like a Kardashian and put your feet up, grab a book, and take a snooze if you fancy. Depending on your space, you can get the one on its own or two as a set. Find it on Amazon

Keep Your Yard Clutter Free with This Deck Box At the end of the day, keep your garden looking like that backyard oasis you deserve by tidying away any clutter. Not only will it keep your space clutter-free but it’ll also protect your things from the elements. We love this outdoor storage box where you can hide away toys, cushions, and even tools. Once closed it can be used as extra seating. Find it on Amazon

Projector Screen Transform your backyard into the perfect outdoor cinema with this Lensun inflatable screen. Boasting a 14-inch display, enjoy a cinematic movie experience under the stars. Complete with a blower motor and ground stakes, everything you need is included. Find it on Amazon

Go For a Dip in Your Own Inflatable Family Swimming Pool Ok, so you can’t quite afford to have a swimming pool put in. That’s ok, not many people are. But this is your next best option. Go for a dip in your own inflatable swimming pool that can fit a small family. It blows up in just a few minutes and you can store it away safely once summer is over. Find it on Amazon

Get Out of The Sun and Enjoy Some Shade with This Sun Sail Protect yourself against the sun with this sun shade sail. You can suspend it across your balcony or patio and it will give you up to 98% protection against UV rays while also letting the air circulate. It comes in 11 colors, with grey being one of the most neutral. Find it on Amazon

Upgrade Seating Areas with These Cushions If you want a fancy upgrade to your outdoor seats, these cabana stripes. These stone grey striped cushions are a gorgeous addition, and the weather-resistant set can withstand being left out in the rain and is stuffed with comfy recycled fiberfill. Find it on Amazon

This Gazebo Is High-End Luxury When it comes to summer, shade is really important. This hexagonal gazebo gives you plenty of space to hide from the sun while also giving the impression of high-end luxury. You can stay out long after it gets dark too as it’s got netting to keep bugs out and curtains to pull down for a private party. Find it on Amazon

Outdoor Privacy Screen This Sunnyglade screen offers the perfect solution to enjoying some much-needed privacy or protecting your garden plants. Whether you use it as a window shade or a pet kennel, this versatile fabric is both sun and water-resistant, making it low-maintenance and cost-effective. Why worry about nosy neighbors when you can savor intimate gatherings with this innovative screen? Find it on Amazon

This Patio Bistro Set Puts A New Spin On Rocking Chairs Let us relax already. This patio bistro set puts a new spin on rocking chairs and comes with a tempered glass coffee table. The weather-resistant set is perfect for entertaining outdoors. The set is also available in tropical turquoise and gentle cream. Find it on Amazon

You Would Never Guess This Hideaway Bin Was a Trash Can If you’re having a party, why not take it a step further when it comes to cleaning up and install this rattan-style trash can? The hideaway design allows it to look like part of the decor without standing out like a sore thumb. Guests can discreetly dispose of their trash without you having to lift a finger. Saves you from having to do it the next day. Find it on Amazon

Cut Your Journeys to the Fridge and Keep Your Drinks Close with This Cooler If you’ve got some space and really want to make the most of your outdoor space, this cooler can make sure you don’t have to keep going back and forth to the fridge. This rolling cooler can hold over 90 cans and can keep things cold for days. It even has a bottler opener. Find it on Amazon

Foldable Camping Cot Enjoy a good night’s sleep under the stars with the portable ABORON cot. It has a sturdy, heavy-duty frame that supports up to 800 pounds, and it’s super soft and cushioned for maximum comfort – though the cushions are also removable for the hot weather. Find it on Amazon

This Giant Bean Bag Creates Chilled Vibes If you’re looking for supreme relaxation that isn’t a stuffy chair, this waterproof bean bag is the one. You can put your feet up and chill out. As it’s made for outdoor use, it’s weather-resistant and if it gets dirty you can throw the cover in the washing machine. Find it on Amazon

Sit Back and Relax in This Cocoon Set up a relaxation area in this cocoon. This lightweight seat can protect you from the sun while you relax and comes with a storage bag so you can take it away. If you ever feel like sharing, it can fit a few of you inside. Find it on Amazon

Light Your Path with These Solar-Powered Lights Create an inviting ambiance while also lighting up your path with these 12 solar-powered lights. They’re so easy to use and effective. They just come on automatically at night and turn off automatically at dawn with no wires to fuss about. Find it on Amazon

Camping Grill This Cuisinart grill is a must-have for camping and outdoor enthusiasts. Its compact and portable design allows for delicious family meals on the go, fueled by propane and ignited with a simple twist-start. This gadget will become a summertime favorite because what’s better than a good meal after a day of exploring? Find it on Amazon

Heavy-Duty Utility Wagon This PA wagon is the ideal companion for outdoor enthusiasts, be it for a BBQ, sports event, or a camping trip. With a hefty 150-pound capacity, you’ll never have to strain yourself carrying heavy loads. Moreover, its collapsible design ensures easy transportation and storage, taking away the hassle from your journeys. Find it on Amazon

Solar-Powered String Lights These Brightech string lights are a fantastic way to bring whimsical lighting to your home, offering the perfect way to cap off those long summer days. As they are solar-powered and waterproof, they are ideal for outdoor use. Find it on Amazon