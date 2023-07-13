The SPY Network
SPY’s agents scan the globe for the latest trends and innovative products to recommend our readers. To keep their fingers on the pulse, they regularly turn to The SPY Network, a wide-ranging panel of experts on everything from fashion to music to finances, and more. Only those with a high style acumen and quotient of social intelligence serve as SPY’s most trusted confidants and senior most counsel. When not advising SPY’s operatives, they can be found haunting the latest restaurant or gallery opening, playing a show at a nearby venue, or touring the world as a global citizen.
Brennan Carley
Brennan Carley is a New York-based journalist. Currently, he works as the U.S. Editor and Culture Director at Dua Lipa’s Service95.
Bryan Russell Smith
Bryan Russell Smith is a writer, comedian, and Director of Video Strategy & Production at Betches Media.
Celia Smith
Celia Lewis is the COO and co-founder of Tulip, a line of cannabis storage solutions.
Charlie Mischer
Charlie Mischer is a Brooklyn-based songwriter, producer, and sync writer. He performs as Charles Fauna.
Drew Maniscalco
Drew Maniscalco is a VP of Streaming & Sales for Atlantic Records.
Sarp Kerem Yavuz
Sarp Kerem Yavuz is an artist and photographer. His work has been exhibited around the world.
Simon Abrams
Simon Abrams is the director of Chesterfield Gallery, a design gallery specializing in glassware.
Yaz Saloom
Yaz Saloom is a manager and director of spark for several of New York’s premiere nightlife outposts.
Russell West
Russell West is a bartender at ACME. He is also a television and film actor.
Riley Davidson
Riley Davidson is a art writer and director of Shoot the Lobster Gallery.
Parker Calvert
Parker Calvert is an artist and photographer. He is also the co-founder of the NYC Culture Club, a non-profit art gallery in New York yielding all profits to artists exhibited.
Nolan Meader
Nolan Meader is a celebrity stylist who has worked with a wide range of actors, dressing them for everything from award shows to everyday life.
Kim Taylor-Bennett
Kim Taylor-Bennett is a British-American journalist based in New York. Currently, she works as a Production & Editorial Lead at Spotify for Artists.
Rami Haykal-Manning
Rami Haykal-Manning is the co-founder of Elsewhere, a music venue in Bushwick, Brooklyn.
Sam Hood Adrian
Sam Adrain is a freelance actor, director, and producer, as well as co-artistic director of What Will the Neighbors Say?, a New York-based theater company.
Matt Woodruff
Mat Woodruff is the creative director of J. Mueser, a tailor and menswear designer based in New York.
Lanier Hicks
Lanier Hicks is an interior designer working with Cece Thompson.
Kevin Claiborne
Kevin Claiborne is an artist and painter. His works have been shown around the world in various exhibitions.
Keith Martine
Keith Martine is an artist and creator. He is the co-founder of Apostrophe Gallery, highlighting new and emerging artists.
Samantha Leach
Samantha Leach is an editor at large at Bustle and author of “The Elissas.”
Alex Berns
Alex Berns is an art gallerist and collector. He is currently representing Meredith Rosen Gallery and has worked with esteemed artists like Duncan Hannah.
Brian Orante
Brian Orante is a design dealer focusing on contemporary homewares and furniture with The Future Perfect.
Josh Campbell
Josh Campbell is the COO of Eazel Inc., a technology firm digitally archiving gallery shows.
Chase Winfrey
Chase Winfrey is the editorial director at J. Mueser, a tailor and menswear designer based in New York.
Christie Grimm
Christie Grimm is a writer in New York. She is the creative content director of Guest of a Guest.
Clayton Calvert
Clayton Calvert is a painter and gallerist. He is the co-founder of NYC Culture Club, a non profit art gallery in which artists yield 100% of the sale profits.
Jordan Garrett Shea
Jordan Garrett Shea is a residential real estate broker specializing in high end properties with Douglass Elliman.
Jon Rice
Jon Rice is an entrepreneur and creative director. He is also deeply involved in supporting The Last Prisoner Project.
Daniel Ma
Daniel Ma is an artist and photographer. His work has been shown in galleries across the city.
John Hill
John Hill is a photographer and fashion curator. He has worked with multiple designers and houses, as well as shooting SPY’s street style column.
Harry Kohut
Harry Kohut is a fashion specialist, working in marketing for Oliver Peoples eyewear.
Hadley Keller
Hadley Keller is a design expert and the director of editorial for the Design Leadership Network. She’s previously worked for House Beautiful and Architectural Digest as an editor.
Grace Astrove
Grace Astrove is an art director working with Magazzino Italian Art. She’s also an avid reader with a seriously impressive book collection.
Eden Pritikin
Eden Pritikin is a fashion collector, boasting one of the largest collections of vintage Balenciaga. She also works in contemporary art.
Demetrius Youngblood
Demetrius Youngblood is the maitre D at the Soho Grand and a New York stage and screen actor.
David Saliterman
David Saliterman is a comedy writer and cartoonist. His work has been showcased in numerous magazines and literary journals.
Brandon Bost
Brandon Bost is a record producer, mixer, and engineer based in Brooklyn, NY.
Kevin Henthorn
Kevin Henthorn is an indie artist and composer based in Los Angeles. He performs as Cape Francis.
Patrick Miller
Patrick Miller is the owner and distiller of Faccia Brutto Spirits, a New York-based brand of Italian-inspired liqueurs.
Marlon Meikle
Marlon Meikle is an LA-based arts educator, host, drag queen, and actor.
Melissa Nacional
Melissa Nacional is a luxury content creator with a focus on fragrances and jewelry.
Matt Komorowski
Mathew Komorowski is a footwear designer and boot maker at J. Fitzpatrick.
Christopher Chang
Christopher Chang is a designer by day and founder of queer nightlife event planning group norealnames.
Alex Wallbaum
Alex Wallbaum is a photographer and the co-founder of Breakfast for Dinner, a creative & production studio based in Chicago.
Steven Donohue Yorkshireman
Steven Donohue Yorkshireman is a tattoo artist working out of YOURS TRULY in Shoreditch, London.