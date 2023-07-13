SPY’s agents scan the globe for the latest trends and innovative products to recommend our readers. To keep their fingers on the pulse, they regularly turn to The SPY Network, a wide-ranging panel of experts on everything from fashion to music to finances, and more. Only those with a high style acumen and quotient of social intelligence serve as SPY’s most trusted confidants and senior most counsel. When not advising SPY’s operatives, they can be found haunting the latest restaurant or gallery opening, playing a show at a nearby venue, or touring the world as a global citizen.

Alex Vasquez Model, NYC Alex Vasquez is a model based in New York. @Alexvasquez.xyz Brennan Carley Journalist, U.S. Editor at Service95, NYC Brennan Carley is a New York-based journalist. Currently, he works as the U.S. Editor and Culture Director at Dua Lipa’s Service95. @brennancarley Bryan Russell Smith Director of Video, Betches, NYC Bryan Russell Smith is a writer, comedian, and Director of Video Strategy & Production at Betches Media. @bryanrussellsmith

Celia Smith COO/Co-Founder (Tulip), NYC Celia Lewis is the COO and co-founder of Tulip, a line of cannabis storage solutions. @SEALZZZ Charlie Mischer Musician (Charles Fauna), NYC Charlie Mischer is a Brooklyn-based songwriter, producer, and sync writer. He performs as Charles Fauna. @CharlesFauna Drew Maniscalco VP, Atlantic Records, NYC Drew Maniscalco is a VP of Streaming & Sales for Atlantic Records. @drewmaniscalco

Sarp Kerem Yavuz Artist, NYC Sarp Kerem Yavuz is an artist and photographer. His work has been exhibited around the world. @Sarpkeremyavuz Simon Abrams Gallerist, NYC Simon Abrams is the director of Chesterfield Gallery, a design gallery specializing in glassware. @SimonchesterfielD Yaz Saloom Nightlife, NYC Yaz Saloom is a manager and director of spark for several of New York’s premiere nightlife outposts. @yazbars

Ryder Kramer Menswear Stylist, NYC Ryder Kramer is a menswear specialist with J. Mueser. @ryderkramer Russell West Bartender, NYC Russell West is a bartender at ACME. He is also a television and film actor. @russell.t.west Riley Davidson Art Writer, NYC Riley Davidson is a art writer and director of Shoot the Lobster Gallery. @riley.k.davidson

Parker Calvert Artist, NYC Parker Calvert is an artist and photographer. He is also the co-founder of the NYC Culture Club, a non-profit art gallery in New York yielding all profits to artists exhibited. @parkercalvert Nolan Meader Stylist, NYC Nolan Meader is a celebrity stylist who has worked with a wide range of actors, dressing them for everything from award shows to everyday life. @styledbynolan Michael Sadowsky Artist and Actor, NYC Michael Sadowsky is an abstract painter and actor. @animostisart

Kim Taylor-Bennett Spotify (Production & Editorial Lead), NYC Kim Taylor-Bennett is a British-American journalist based in New York. Currently, she works as a Production & Editorial Lead at Spotify for Artists. @thektb Rami Haykal-Manning Founder (Elsewhere, PopGun Presents), NYC Rami Haykal-Manning is the co-founder of Elsewhere, a music venue in Bushwick, Brooklyn. @internetxplorer Sam Hood Adrian Actor/Director/Producer, NYC Sam Adrain is a freelance actor, director, and producer, as well as co-artistic director of What Will the Neighbors Say?, a New York-based theater company. @SamHoodAdrian

Matt Woodruff Menswear Creative Director, NYC Mat Woodruff is the creative director of J. Mueser, a tailor and menswear designer based in New York. @matwoodruff Lanier Hicks Interior Designer, NYC Lanier Hicks is an interior designer working with Cece Thompson. @lanierhicks Kevin Claiborne Artist, NYC Kevin Claiborne is an artist and painter. His works have been shown around the world in various exhibitions. @kevinclaiborne

Keith Martine Artist, NYC Keith Martine is an artist and creator. He is the co-founder of Apostrophe Gallery, highlighting new and emerging artists. @keithmartine Michael Stone Graphic Designer, NYC Michael Stone is a creative director based in New York. @michaelthestone Samantha Leach Author, Editor-at-Large (Bustle), NYC Samantha Leach is an editor at large at Bustle and author of “The Elissas.” @_sleach

Alex Berns Art Dealer, NYC Alex Berns is an art gallerist and collector. He is currently representing Meredith Rosen Gallery and has worked with esteemed artists like Duncan Hannah. @alex_berns_ Brian Orante Design Dealer, NYC Brian Orante is a design dealer focusing on contemporary homewares and furniture with The Future Perfect. @brorante Josh Campbell Tech/Art, NYC Josh Campbell is the COO of Eazel Inc., a technology firm digitally archiving gallery shows. @kedcampbell

Chase Winfrey Photography, NYC Chase Winfrey is the editorial director at J. Mueser, a tailor and menswear designer based in New York. @chasehwinfrey Christie Grimm Writer, NYC Christie Grimm is a writer in New York. She is the creative content director of Guest of a Guest. @grimmChristie Clayton Calvert Artist, NYC Clayton Calvert is a painter and gallerist. He is the co-founder of NYC Culture Club, a non profit art gallery in which artists yield 100% of the sale profits. @claytoncalvert

Jordan Garrett Shea Real Estate, NYC Jordan Garrett Shea is a residential real estate broker specializing in high end properties with Douglass Elliman. @jordangarrettshea Jon Rice Marijuana, NYC Jon Rice is an entrepreneur and creative director. He is also deeply involved in supporting The Last Prisoner Project. @jontoivorice Daniel Ma Photographer, NYC Daniel Ma is an artist and photographer. His work has been shown in galleries across the city. @danielma

John Hill Fashion Curator, NYC John Hill is a photographer and fashion curator. He has worked with multiple designers and houses, as well as shooting SPY’s street style column. @communications_major Harry Kohut Fashion, NYC Harry Kohut is a fashion specialist, working in marketing for Oliver Peoples eyewear. @hnkohut Hadley Keller Design Specialist, NYC Hadley Keller is a design expert and the director of editorial for the Design Leadership Network. She’s previously worked for House Beautiful and Architectural Digest as an editor. @hadleykeller

Grace Astrove Art, NYC Grace Astrove is an art director working with Magazzino Italian Art. She’s also an avid reader with a seriously impressive book collection. @gracieastrove Eden Pritikin Fashion Collector, NYC Eden Pritikin is a fashion collector, boasting one of the largest collections of vintage Balenciaga. She also works in contemporary art. @edenpritikin Demetrius Youngblood Maitre D at the SoHo Grand, NYC Demetrius Youngblood is the maitre D at the Soho Grand and a New York stage and screen actor. @youngestofbloods

David Saliterman Cartoonist, NYC David Saliterman is a comedy writer and cartoonist. His work has been showcased in numerous magazines and literary journals. @D_instamang Brandon Bost Mix Engineer, Electric Lady, NYC Brandon Bost is a record producer, mixer, and engineer based in Brooklyn, NY. @Brandon_Bost Kevin Henthorn Musician, Los Angeles Kevin Henthorn is an indie artist and composer based in Los Angeles. He performs as Cape Francis. @capefrancismusic

Patrick Miller Founder/Distiller, Faccia Bruto Spirits, NYC Patrick Miller is the owner and distiller of Faccia Brutto Spirits, a New York-based brand of Italian-inspired liqueurs. @hot_parm Marlon Meikle Actor/Drag Queen, NYC Marlon Meikle is an LA-based arts educator, host, drag queen, and actor. @heyindigodai Melissa Nacional Content Creator, San Diego Melissa Nacional is a luxury content creator with a focus on fragrances and jewelry. @melissanacional

Matt Komorowski Footwear Designer, NYC Mathew Komorowski is a footwear designer and boot maker at J. Fitzpatrick. @mathew.kom Sami Hajar Creative Director, NYC Sami Hajar is the Creative Director of Inked Magazine. @sami_hajar Christopher Chang Designer & Event Planner, NYC Christopher Chang is a designer by day and founder of queer nightlife event planning group norealnames. @areuchristopher