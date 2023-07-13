Skip to main content
Subscribe

The SPY Network

SPY’s agents scan the globe for the latest trends and innovative products to recommend our readers. To keep their fingers on the pulse, they regularly turn to The SPY Network, a wide-ranging panel of experts on everything from fashion to music to finances, and more. Only those with a high style acumen and quotient of social intelligence serve as SPY’s most trusted confidants and senior most counsel. When not advising SPY’s operatives, they can be found haunting the latest restaurant or gallery opening, playing a show at a nearby venue, or touring the world as a global citizen.

portrait of Alex Vasquez

Alex Vasquez

Model, NYC

Alex Vasquez is a model based in New York.

portrait of Brennan Carley

Brennan Carley

Journalist, U.S. Editor at Service95, NYC

Brennan Carley is a New York-based journalist. Currently, he works as the U.S. Editor and Culture Director at Dua Lipa’s Service95.

portrait of Bryan Russell Smith

Bryan Russell Smith

Director of Video, Betches, NYC

Bryan Russell Smith is a writer, comedian, and Director of Video Strategy & Production at Betches Media.

portrait of Celia Lewis

Celia Smith

COO/Co-Founder (Tulip), NYC

Celia Lewis is the COO and co-founder of Tulip, a line of cannabis storage solutions.

portrait of Charlie Mischer

Charlie Mischer

Musician (Charles Fauna), NYC

Charlie Mischer is a Brooklyn-based songwriter, producer, and sync writer. He performs as Charles Fauna.

portrait of Drew Maniscalco

Drew Maniscalco

VP, Atlantic Records, NYC

Drew Maniscalco is a VP of Streaming & Sales for Atlantic Records.

portrait of Sarp Karem Yavuz

Sarp Kerem Yavuz

Artist, NYC

Sarp Kerem Yavuz is an artist and photographer. His work has been exhibited around the world.

portrait of Simon Abrams

Simon Abrams

Gallerist, NYC

Simon Abrams is the director of Chesterfield Gallery, a design gallery specializing in glassware.

portrait of Yaz Saloom

Yaz Saloom

Nightlife, NYC

Yaz Saloom is a manager and director of spark for several of New York’s premiere nightlife outposts.

portrait of Ryder Kramer

Ryder Kramer

Menswear Stylist, NYC

Ryder Kramer is a menswear specialist with J. Mueser.

portrait of Russell West

Russell West

Bartender, NYC

Russell West is a bartender at ACME. He is also a television and film actor.

portrait of Riley Davidson

Riley Davidson

Art Writer, NYC

Riley Davidson is a art writer and director of Shoot the Lobster Gallery.

portrait of Parker Calvert

Parker Calvert

Artist, NYC

Parker Calvert is an artist and photographer. He is also the co-founder of the NYC Culture Club, a non-profit art gallery in New York yielding all profits to artists exhibited.

portrait of Nolan Meader

Nolan Meader

Stylist, NYC

Nolan Meader is a celebrity stylist who has worked with a wide range of actors, dressing them for everything from award shows to everyday life.

Michael Sadowsky

Michael Sadowsky

Artist and Actor, NYC

Michael Sadowsky is an abstract painter and actor.

portrait of Kim Tayler Bennett

Kim Taylor-Bennett

Spotify (Production & Editorial Lead), NYC

Kim Taylor-Bennett is a British-American journalist based in New York. Currently, she works as a Production & Editorial Lead at Spotify for Artists.

portrait of Rami Haykal-Manning

Rami Haykal-Manning

Founder (Elsewhere, PopGun Presents), NYC

Rami Haykal-Manning is the co-founder of Elsewhere, a music venue in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

portrait of Sam Hood Adrian

Sam Hood Adrian

Actor/Director/Producer, NYC

Sam Adrain is a freelance actor, director, and producer, as well as co-artistic director of What Will the Neighbors Say?, a New York-based theater company.

portrait of Mat Woodruff

Matt Woodruff

Menswear Creative Director, NYC

Mat Woodruff is the creative director of J. Mueser, a tailor and menswear designer based in New York.

portrait of Lanier Hicks

Lanier Hicks

Interior Designer, NYC

Lanier Hicks is an interior designer working with Cece Thompson.

portrait of Kevin Claiborne

Kevin Claiborne

Artist, NYC

Kevin Claiborne is an artist and painter. His works have been shown around the world in various exhibitions.

photo of Keith Martine

Keith Martine

Artist, NYC

Keith Martine is an artist and creator. He is the co-founder of Apostrophe Gallery, highlighting new and emerging artists.

portrait of Michael Stone

Michael Stone

Graphic Designer, NYC

Michael Stone is a creative director based in New York.

portrait of Samantha Leach

Samantha Leach

Author, Editor-at-Large (Bustle), NYC

Samantha Leach is an editor at large at Bustle and author of “The Elissas.”

portrait of Alex Berns

Alex Berns

Art Dealer, NYC

Alex Berns is an art gallerist and collector. He is currently representing Meredith Rosen Gallery and has worked with esteemed artists like Duncan Hannah.

portrait of Brian Orante

Brian Orante

Design Dealer, NYC

Brian Orante is a design dealer focusing on contemporary homewares and furniture with The Future Perfect.

portrait of Josh Campbell

Josh Campbell

Tech/Art, NYC

Josh Campbell is the COO of Eazel Inc., a technology firm digitally archiving gallery shows.

portrait of Chase Winfrey

Chase Winfrey

Photography, NYC

Chase Winfrey is the editorial director at J. Mueser, a tailor and menswear designer based in New York.

portrait of Christie Grimm

Christie Grimm

Writer, NYC

Christie Grimm is a writer in New York. She is the creative content director of Guest of a Guest.

portrait of Clayton Calvert

Clayton Calvert

Artist, NYC

Clayton Calvert is a painter and gallerist. He is the co-founder of NYC Culture Club, a non profit art gallery in which artists yield 100% of the sale profits.

portrait of Jordan Garret Shea

Jordan Garrett Shea

Real Estate, NYC

Jordan Garrett Shea is a residential real estate broker specializing in high end properties with Douglass Elliman.

Jon Rice

Marijuana, NYC

Jon Rice is an entrepreneur and creative director. He is also deeply involved in supporting The Last Prisoner Project.

portrait of Daniel Ma

Daniel Ma

Photographer, NYC

Daniel Ma is an artist and photographer. His work has been shown in galleries across the city.

portrait of John Hill

John Hill

Fashion Curator, NYC

John Hill is a photographer and fashion curator. He has worked with multiple designers and houses, as well as shooting SPY’s street style column.

portrait of Harry Kohut

Harry Kohut

Fashion, NYC

Harry Kohut is a fashion specialist, working in marketing for Oliver Peoples eyewear.

portrait of Hadley Keller

Hadley Keller

Design Specialist, NYC

Hadley Keller is a design expert and the director of editorial for the Design Leadership Network. She’s previously worked for House Beautiful and Architectural Digest as an editor.

Grace Astrove

Grace Astrove

Art, NYC

Grace Astrove is an art director working with Magazzino Italian Art. She’s also an avid reader with a seriously impressive book collection.

portrait of Eden Pritikin

Eden Pritikin

Fashion Collector, NYC

Eden Pritikin is a fashion collector, boasting one of the largest collections of vintage Balenciaga. She also works in contemporary art.

portrait of Demetrius Youngblood

Demetrius Youngblood

Maitre D at the SoHo Grand, NYC

Demetrius Youngblood is the maitre D at the Soho Grand and a New York stage and screen actor.

portrait of David Saliterman

David Saliterman

Cartoonist, NYC

David Saliterman is a comedy writer and cartoonist. His work has been showcased in numerous magazines and literary journals.

Brandon Bost

Brandon Bost

Mix Engineer, Electric Lady, NYC

Brandon Bost is a record producer, mixer, and engineer based in Brooklyn, NY.

Kevin Henthorn

Musician, Los Angeles

Kevin Henthorn is an indie artist and composer based in Los Angeles. He performs as Cape Francis.

Patrick Miller

Founder/Distiller, Faccia Bruto Spirits, NYC

Patrick Miller is the owner and distiller of Faccia Brutto Spirits, a New York-based brand of Italian-inspired liqueurs.

Marlon Meikle

Actor/Drag Queen, NYC

Marlon Meikle is an LA-based arts educator, host, drag queen, and actor.

Melissa Nacional

Content Creator, San Diego

Melissa Nacional is a luxury content creator with a focus on fragrances and jewelry.

Matt Komorowski

Footwear Designer, NYC

Mathew Komorowski is a footwear designer and boot maker at J. Fitzpatrick.

Sami Hajar

Creative Director, NYC

Sami Hajar is the Creative Director of Inked Magazine.

photo of Christopher Chang

Christopher Chang

Designer & Event Planner, NYC

Christopher Chang is a designer by day and founder of queer nightlife event planning group norealnames.

portrait of Alex Wallbaum

Alex Wallbaum

Photographer, Chicago

Alex Wallbaum is a photographer and the co-founder of Breakfast for Dinner, a creative & production studio based in Chicago.

photo of Steven Donohue Yorkshireman

Steven Donohue Yorkshireman

Tattoo Artist, London

Steven Donohue Yorkshireman is a tattoo artist working out of YOURS TRULY in Shoreditch, London.

Most Popular

'Sound Of Freedom' Is a Superhero Movie for Dads With Brainworms

Emmys 2023: The Complete Nominations List

Prince Harry Will Step Away From Hollywood Projects to Focus More on Charity: Report

MLB Draft 2023: Signing Bonus Slot Values for First Round Picks

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad